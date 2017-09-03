TechRepublic: Mozilla 'Is Desperately Needed to Save the Web' (techrepublic.com) 106
"I can't remember the last time I cared about Mozilla," writes Matt Asay at TechRepublic. "I also can't remember a time when we needed it more." An anonymous reader quotes TechRepublic: Mozilla's Firefox is almost a rounding error in desktop market share, and nonexistent in mobile browser market share. It offers a few other services, like Pocket, but largely gets ignored... This is a mistake. Our world is increasingly mediated by the internet, and that internet has just a few gatekeepers, collecting tolls as we browse. As Python guru Matt Harrison put it, "Vendors control the default browser which 99.9% of people use." Those vendors are happy to sell us access to information. Nothing about it is free. You are most definitely the product.
On mobile, where the majority of the world's content is now consumed, Google and Facebook own eight of the top 10 apps, with apps devouring 87% of our time spent on smartphones and tablets, according to new comScore data. For that remaining 13% of time spent on the mobile web, Google and Apple offer the two dominant browsers... the majority of our time online is now mediated by just a few megacorporations, and for the most part their top incentive is to borrow our privacy just long enough to target an ad at us. Then there's Mozilla, an organization whose mantra is "Internet for people, not profit." That feels like a necessary voice to add to today's internet oligopoly, but it's not one we're hearing... We clearly need an organization standing up for web freedom, as expecting Google to do that is like asking the fox to guard the henhouse. Google does many great things, but its clear incentive is to sell ads. We are Google's product, as the saying goes.
The article applauds the Mozilla-sponsored Rust programming language as promising, "but not to save the web from the all-consuming embrace of Facebook and Google, especially as they wall off the experience in apps... "If I sound like I don't know what to propose Mozilla should do, it's because I don't. I simply feel strongly that the role Mozilla played in the early browser wars needs to be resurrected to save the web today."
... except Mozilla.
Every release they make the browser worse. Their mantra is "just like Chrome, except slower and with more bugs." No wonder people switch to Chrome.
Firefox is supposed to be the browser that people use because they care - they want to customize, they want features, they want control. But with every release this slips a little farther away. Things constantly stop working, and it gets harder and harder for the extension makers to keep up.
Oddly, Android is the one place where Firefox is still actually better than Chrome - because it's got a real ad blocker. Sure, it's slow and crashes all the time, but it's a worthwhile tradeoff.
But at least there's Pocket! Oh yay.
Most extension makers have already given up. People who have been coding and maintaining extensions for decades are now retiring because Firefox kicked their extensions out. Running Firefox without extensions is just not an option. When all relevant Firefox extensions get disabled on November 14, I'll just try to stick with the last working version and hope there aren't too many exploits against it. But my enthusiasm for Mozilla is completely gone. I don't think they can "save the web" if they can't even ke
I used to hate Firefox on Android, even though it got a proper adblocker, simply because it was so slow and buggy that it was unusable. However, they recently released a new app Firefox Focus, and that is now my main mobile browser. It's faster than Chromium, it blocks ads and trackers by default, and it automatically removes cookies and so on when you close it.
No that was the old Mozilla/Seamonkey suite. Firefox as a whole was the browser people chose because they did not care. FF scrapped a lot of good features and customization, offered nothing new, it was lighter weight for all of like three releases...
FF is where Mozilla started to go wrong! They should have re-branded the suite and fixed the performance issuers there at the time.
Mozilla is too busy trying to be an inferior version of Google as evidenced in their attempts to convert Firefox into an inferior version of Chrome.
Mozilla lost its philosophy and soul during that period when it was subsidized by Google, and that's when everything started turning to shit for the company.
As far as wasting money on diversity programs and social justice instead of improving its products, well the latest financial report that emphasizes ruin talks for itself.
Forget about Mozilla, it's time to give some of the Firefox forks some support and attention. Mozilla has been corrupted by Google and its philosophy.
The entire browser is going to be hidden under one giant hamburger button. No menus, no URL bar, no scroll bars, hell no rendering window. Just one giant hamburger button that crashes the browser when you click it.
You heard it here first, folks.
The entire browser is going to be... Just one giant hamburger button that crashes the browser when you click it.
No it won't crash the browser. It will get a a pack of hamburgers delivered to you together with a crate of cola. Don't worry about paying, it will debit you automatically. Then the hamburger button will be replaced by a theatre ticket button. And so on.
... As long as you don't think any incorrect thoughts. Then you can't work there any more.
We absolutely need projects like Mozilla's to fight once again against monopolistic powers. But their focus must be on technology and OSS. Not prosecuting unrelated thought crimes.
... As long as you don't think any incorrect thoughts. Then you can't work there any more.
You can think whatever you want and nobody will ever know. But when you start doing things, people find out about your actions, by which you shall be judged. Not by god, but by anyone with a brain.
Now I keep a copy of Chrome around for sites that are broken in Firefox.
What's an example of a site that works in Chrome but is broken in Firefox?
continue button to begin your transaction would do nothing in Firefox, but would work in Chrome
And you proved that was a consequence of the browser itself and not some add-on like an ad-blocker?
There is at least one other site that I have trouble with when I use it, but I can't remember which.
I don't find these "examples" very compelling. Do you have any better ones with links?
You are an asshole. Pure and unadulterated asshole. No-one gives a shit if you are compelled by any examples.
You are an asshole. Pure and unadulterated asshole. No-one gives a shit if you are compelled by any examples.
You are a troll. Pure and unadulterated troll. No one gives a shit.
Why are you asking an AC instead of the developer of Google Earth? Are you some kind of Mozilla shill or defender that can't deal with negativity?
Why are you asking an AC instead of the developer of Google Earth?
Because he was the one who brought it up. Makes sense if think about it.
Are you some kind of Mozilla shill or defender that can't deal with negativity?
No. Don't be so paranoid.
Firefox at one time had nearly half of all browser usage, but then they dumbed it down and moved things around just to follow fashions and trends, or just for the hell of it. And when users complained, they told them to shove it, more or less, which made their users go to chrome, safari, Opera, and even edge (lol).
Firefox dug their own grave. As noble as their intentions may be to open up the Web, maybe they should first start by respecting their own customers.
Mozilla reminds me of people who profess a desire for world peace, but then get into petty feuds with their neighbors. They can't seem put what they advocate into practice on a small scale, which tends to undermine confidence in their capacity to advocate and execute their larger mission.
Mozilla has one project that really matters, and they employ a lot of people. Why Firefox isn't hands-down the world's best browser is beyond me.
...specifically since January 8, 2008, working to be as irrelevant, feckless, and misguided as they are now. The only positive and notable thing they've done for the web in that time is Let's Encrypt.
Two versions of Firefox from now, they will jettison what made their browser great: the extensions. Mozilla needs a radical change in direction to save itself.
Two versions of Firefox from now, they will jettison what made their browser great: the extensions.
Prove it. The extensions API is changing, that's all. I'm using the WebExtensions version of uBlock Origin (version 1.14.4) in Firefox 56 beta and it works fine. Tree Style Tab is another add-on people like and the WebExtensions version is in development [github.com].
Add-ons will either migrate to the new API or they won't. If WebExtensions APIs to support your pet add-on are missing, then get involved and add them. Mozilla wants you to [mozilla.org].
If WebExtensions APIs to support your pet add-on are missing, then get involved and add them.
Why the hell should we? Mozilla ignored what their users wanted and scrapped an extensions architecture that worked fine. Now you want us to reward them by putting work in to port stuff over? Hell no.
scrapped an extensions architecture that worked fine
It didn't work fine. Firefox 57 is faster without it. Have you tried Firefox nightly? Alternatively, wait for 57 to move to the beta channel and try it then.
I thought users were complaining that their 2015 era 8-core laptop was slower for web browsing than their 2-core 2009 workstation because using a fifth of the electricity meant lower single-threaded performance.
So they rewrote their extensions API because the old API couldn't easily be multi-threaded nor easily ported to Servo.
Progress...
FireBug was useful enough to be picked apart and integrated directly into the browser [...] though in a feature-reduced form
What's an example of something FireBug could do that Firefox DevTools can't?
On top of that, the new APIs will have only been out for a few months when the pull support for all "legacy" extensions.
WebExtensions have been available for over a year [mozilla.org]. Everyone's had plenty of time to port extensions and request changes.
remembered as the final blow to Firefox
Doubt it. It's a new beginning.
The concern is not the API. It's that Mozilla no longer has the critical mass to encourage people to port old extensions to the new API, let alone make new ones.
Lots of authors are just quitting.
Lots of authors are just quitting.
So? It's a good opportunity for new authors. Find some extension you like and offer to take over as the maintainer. It'll look good on your resume.
they will jettison what made their browser great: the extensions.
And that is why I am having to use the browser 'Pale Moon' in order to use the extensions I love such as Pentadactyl.
Since firefox have disregarded what was great about their browser, i.e. the extensions, they are effectively killing it.
they are effectively killing it.
How? Extensions still exist and Firefox 57 really is a whole lot faster. You should try out the nightly version now, or wait for 57 to move to beta.
He specifically mentioned a reason: Pentadactyl.
They've known for two years [github.com] that the new API was coming. Have they built a WebExtensions version or not? Tridactyl [github.com] is at least giving it a go.
Thanks for breaking records.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been using Firefox on Android for a long time and I am very happy with it. I use Firefox on the desktop too, so I get tab-syncing and all that, plus I get adblock and a couple of other nice addons (I haven't used Chrome, but I don't think it supports addons on Android) and so on. Also, personally, I don't find it "too slow" to use, especially with an adblocker.
Re: (Score:2)
why not aim for a secure browser audience...
Ditch SSL Certificate authorities unless users trusted them and verify the DNS responses (DNSsec) present that information to the user
You'll be going from trusting a bunch of different CAs, to trusting a single domain name registry for your security.
Yes, the current CA system is bad, but having a single point of failure is even worse IMO.
Yes, the current CA system is bad, but having a single point of failure is even worse IMO.
There's a difference between trusting the best out of 400 and the sum of 400.
Every single out of 400+ CAs can falsify a certificate. No matter if they're sloppy, broken into, operated by a bad government or susceptible to orders from a bad government -- all it takes is to get a single CA to cooperate against you.
On the other hand, with DNSSEC+DANE, you're trusting only a single TLD operator and a single registry. You even get to pick the latter arbitrarily, and get to pick the former if you're fine with c
DNSSEC alone is not enough. You want DANE for certificate validation.
This whole argument looks like a lot of hand waving and FUD. The only rational argument I can see is that we need to Save the Web from the oh so horrible fate of being controlled by corporations whose "top incentive is to borrow our privacy just long enough to target an ad at us". Just what is wrong with targeted advertising? How would resurrecting Firefox prevent it in any way?
With the release of extention killing Firefox 57, which also comes with a clippy clone [reddit.com] and a doge meme logo and another new theme worse than australis.
On November 14 there will be millions of browser refugees. Some will go back to 52 ESR or 56, others will experiment with forks of Firefox, but most will be sent to the clutches of Google and Microsoft.
We can stop this, we need to stage a coup against Mozilla and fire the traitors responsible for web extentions.
we need to stage a coup against Mozilla
Seems like a lot of effort.
Wouldn't be simpler to make your own browser? You can show everyone how it should be done and, because your browser is so good, you'll quickly gain the majority of browser market share. You'll rake in hundreds of millions of dollars in search engine deals. All other browser makers will fear you. Also, chicks will dig you.
So why not do that?
Google & FB == new AOL & CompuServe (Score:3)
It's that simple. The open standards internet has been taken over by shiny services like a commercial Usenet with a web interface that Facebook is.
We need an entirely new set of services and protocols with finished implementations of working and well designed applications that support them. Firefox used to be the best usable browser. Then chrome came along and had a great fast JavaScript engine, a new platform people could build client side logic on. In many ways Chrome is the new Flash, which makes it so attractive.
We just had this issue a few weeks ago. The internet we all use needs a redo. Hard encryption and signing on the lowest app protocol layer and by default with no option out, independant namecoin DNS, asynch and offline capable base protocols and services, an interactive capable web replacement that does away with the HTML 5/CSS bloat of today and a useful optional binary app format including baked font rendering, 3D, audio and some other gadgets people want. All new email/Usenet/IRC would also build on top of said base protocols. Bye bye spam, bye bye NSA, bye bye Farcebook and WhatsCrap.
Maybe Mozilla should put some effort into that.
... Just saying.
There are many other options. Never touched Chrome... Google has been too big for a long time and I didn't want to feed it.
no search function for the PDF viewer, can't adjust the line width for Reader View
Firefox's PDF viewer does have a search function and you can adjust the line width in Firefox's Reader View. Maybe you're thinking of some other browser.
In regards to applauding Rust; I point to n-gate.com
Microsoft was punished because of the way it abused it's position and power in the market place. Linux is *chosen* by companies because of it's qualities (technical and otherwise), Linus doesn't go around twisting companies' arms.
I really don't see who you would punish and how.
This is such an incredibly stupid post that it can only have been put here as a seed for debate. For a start, Linux is not a company, nor is it a single person or group in any shape or form. It has no headquarters. The most that can be said is that it is a diffuse group who have co-operatively created something. You cannot take it to court "much like what was done against Microsoft". In any case there is nothing to take it to court for. Linux does not control or attempt to control what people do; it doe