Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Firefox Mozilla Open Source

TechRepublic: Mozilla 'Is Desperately Needed to Save the Web' (techrepublic.com) 106

Posted by EditorDavid from the fighting-for-the-future dept.
"I can't remember the last time I cared about Mozilla," writes Matt Asay at TechRepublic. "I also can't remember a time when we needed it more." An anonymous reader quotes TechRepublic: Mozilla's Firefox is almost a rounding error in desktop market share, and nonexistent in mobile browser market share. It offers a few other services, like Pocket, but largely gets ignored... This is a mistake. Our world is increasingly mediated by the internet, and that internet has just a few gatekeepers, collecting tolls as we browse. As Python guru Matt Harrison put it, "Vendors control the default browser which 99.9% of people use." Those vendors are happy to sell us access to information. Nothing about it is free. You are most definitely the product.

On mobile, where the majority of the world's content is now consumed, Google and Facebook own eight of the top 10 apps, with apps devouring 87% of our time spent on smartphones and tablets, according to new comScore data. For that remaining 13% of time spent on the mobile web, Google and Apple offer the two dominant browsers... the majority of our time online is now mediated by just a few megacorporations, and for the most part their top incentive is to borrow our privacy just long enough to target an ad at us. Then there's Mozilla, an organization whose mantra is "Internet for people, not profit." That feels like a necessary voice to add to today's internet oligopoly, but it's not one we're hearing... We clearly need an organization standing up for web freedom, as expecting Google to do that is like asking the fox to guard the henhouse. Google does many great things, but its clear incentive is to sell ads. We are Google's product, as the saying goes.
The article applauds the Mozilla-sponsored Rust programming language as promising, "but not to save the web from the all-consuming embrace of Facebook and Google, especially as they wall off the experience in apps... "If I sound like I don't know what to propose Mozilla should do, it's because I don't. I simply feel strongly that the role Mozilla played in the early browser wars needs to be resurrected to save the web today."

TechRepublic: Mozilla 'Is Desperately Needed to Save the Web' More | Reply

TechRepublic: Mozilla 'Is Desperately Needed to Save the Web'

Comments Filter:

  • Everyone knows what Mozilla needs to do... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 03, 2017 @03:37AM (#55131167)

    ... except Mozilla.

    Every release they make the browser worse. Their mantra is "just like Chrome, except slower and with more bugs." No wonder people switch to Chrome.

    Firefox is supposed to be the browser that people use because they care - they want to customize, they want features, they want control. But with every release this slips a little farther away. Things constantly stop working, and it gets harder and harder for the extension makers to keep up.

    Oddly, Android is the one place where Firefox is still actually better than Chrome - because it's got a real ad blocker. Sure, it's slow and crashes all the time, but it's a worthwhile tradeoff.

    But at least there's Pocket! Oh yay.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Most extension makers have already given up. People who have been coding and maintaining extensions for decades are now retiring because Firefox kicked their extensions out. Running Firefox without extensions is just not an option. When all relevant Firefox extensions get disabled on November 14, I'll just try to stick with the last working version and hope there aren't too many exploits against it. But my enthusiasm for Mozilla is completely gone. I don't think they can "save the web" if they can't even ke

    • I used to hate Firefox on Android, even though it got a proper adblocker, simply because it was so slow and buggy that it was unusable. However, they recently released a new app Firefox Focus, and that is now my main mobile browser. It's faster than Chromium, it blocks ads and trackers by default, and it automatically removes cookies and so on when you close it.

      • I used Firefox on Android with the self-destructing cookies plugin (best cookie management policy ever: moves cookies away after you leave a site, so the next visit doesn't see them, but keeps them for a bit in case you decide later that you needed them). Unfortunately, their hostile relationship with F-Droid (which could be fixed by simply providing their own F-Droid repo) meant that updating became painful and so I switched to using the new Chrome-based browser that comes with LineageOS.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      No that was the old Mozilla/Seamonkey suite. Firefox as a whole was the browser people chose because they did not care. FF scrapped a lot of good features and customization, offered nothing new, it was lighter weight for all of like three releases...

      FF is where Mozilla started to go wrong! They should have re-branded the suite and fixed the performance issuers there at the time.

  • Nope (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 03, 2017 @03:39AM (#55131171)

    Mozilla is too busy trying to be an inferior version of Google as evidenced in their attempts to convert Firefox into an inferior version of Chrome.
    Mozilla lost its philosophy and soul during that period when it was subsidized by Google, and that's when everything started turning to shit for the company.
    As far as wasting money on diversity programs and social justice instead of improving its products, well the latest financial report that emphasizes ruin talks for itself.
    Forget about Mozilla, it's time to give some of the Firefox forks some support and attention. Mozilla has been corrupted by Google and its philosophy.

  • Their plan to save the web: Redesign FF UI again (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 03, 2017 @03:40AM (#55131175)

    The entire browser is going to be hidden under one giant hamburger button. No menus, no URL bar, no scroll bars, hell no rendering window. Just one giant hamburger button that crashes the browser when you click it.

    You heard it here first, folks.

    • The entire browser is going to be... Just one giant hamburger button that crashes the browser when you click it.

      No it won't crash the browser. It will get a a pack of hamburgers delivered to you together with a crate of cola. Don't worry about paying, it will debit you automatically. Then the hamburger button will be replaced by a theatre ticket button. And so on.

  • ... As long as you don't think any incorrect thoughts. Then you can't work there any more.

    We absolutely need projects like Mozilla's to fight once again against monopolistic powers. But their focus must be on technology and OSS. Not prosecuting unrelated thought crimes.

    • ... As long as you don't think any incorrect thoughts. Then you can't work there any more.

      You can think whatever you want and nobody will ever know. But when you start doing things, people find out about your actions, by which you shall be judged. Not by god, but by anyone with a brain.

  • They dug their own grave (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Firefox at one time had nearly half of all browser usage, but then they dumbed it down and moved things around just to follow fashions and trends, or just for the hell of it. And when users complained, they told them to shove it, more or less, which made their users go to chrome, safari, Opera, and even edge (lol).

    Firefox dug their own grave. As noble as their intentions may be to open up the Web, maybe they should first start by respecting their own customers.

  • Mozilla has spent almost 10 years... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dracos ( 107777 ) on Sunday September 03, 2017 @03:47AM (#55131197)

    ...specifically since January 8, 2008, working to be as irrelevant, feckless, and misguided as they are now. The only positive and notable thing they've done for the web in that time is Let's Encrypt.

    Two versions of Firefox from now, they will jettison what made their browser great: the extensions. Mozilla needs a radical change in direction to save itself.

  • When I tried it circa 2014, it was just too slow. I gave up and moved to Chrome (only on Android). Is the Mozilla team making progress on Android?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xvan ( 2935999 )
      There is a 'Read Mode' that automagically identifies the main content of typical webpages (wordpress and wikipedia) and show's it alone.

    • I've been using Firefox on Android for a long time and I am very happy with it. I use Firefox on the desktop too, so I get tab-syncing and all that, plus I get adblock and a couple of other nice addons (I haven't used Chrome, but I don't think it supports addons on Android) and so on. Also, personally, I don't find it "too slow" to use, especially with an adblocker.

    • Their new mobile browser Firefox Focus [google.com] is actually quite good, and has replaced Chrome as my main mobile browser. It's much faster than their regular Firefox app, and is configured to block ads and trackers by default.

  • if they verified DNSsec... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by johnjones ( 14274 ) on Sunday September 03, 2017 @04:19AM (#55131289) Homepage Journal

    why not aim for a secure browser audience...

    Ditch SSL Certificate authorities unless users trusted them and verify the DNS responses (DNSsec) present that information to the user

    • I fail to see how DNSSEC is the solution.
      You'll be going from trusting a bunch of different CAs, to trusting a single domain name registry for your security.
      Yes, the current CA system is bad, but having a single point of failure is even worse IMO.

      • Yes, the current CA system is bad, but having a single point of failure is even worse IMO.

        There's a difference between trusting the best out of 400 and the sum of 400.

        Every single out of 400+ CAs can falsify a certificate. No matter if they're sloppy, broken into, operated by a bad government or susceptible to orders from a bad government -- all it takes is to get a single CA to cooperate against you.

        On the other hand, with DNSSEC+DANE, you're trusting only a single TLD operator and a single registry. You even get to pick the latter arbitrarily, and get to pick the former if you're fine with c

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DES ( 13846 ) *

      DNSSEC alone is not enough. You want DANE for certificate validation.

  • This whole argument looks like a lot of hand waving and FUD. The only rational argument I can see is that we need to Save the Web from the oh so horrible fate of being controlled by corporations whose "top incentive is to borrow our privacy just long enough to target an ad at us". Just what is wrong with targeted advertising? How would resurrecting Firefox prevent it in any way?

  • November 14 is when Mozilla dies (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    With the release of extention killing Firefox 57, which also comes with a clippy clone [reddit.com] and a doge meme logo and another new theme worse than australis.

    On November 14 there will be millions of browser refugees. Some will go back to 52 ESR or 56, others will experiment with forks of Firefox, but most will be sent to the clutches of Google and Microsoft.

    We can stop this, we need to stage a coup against Mozilla and fire the traitors responsible for web extentions.

    • we need to stage a coup against Mozilla

      Seems like a lot of effort.

      Wouldn't be simpler to make your own browser? You can show everyone how it should be done and, because your browser is so good, you'll quickly gain the majority of browser market share. You'll rake in hundreds of millions of dollars in search engine deals. All other browser makers will fear you. Also, chicks will dig you.

      So why not do that?

  • but when i do, it's to say that articles like this are very right on.. I couldn't imagine using another browser besides firefox these days, and I feel a sense of dread when I have to use chrom(ium/e).. it's disheartening that I'm the weirdo.

  • It's that simple. The open standards internet has been taken over by shiny services like a commercial Usenet with a web interface that Facebook is.

    We need an entirely new set of services and protocols with finished implementations of working and well designed applications that support them. Firefox used to be the best usable browser. Then chrome came along and had a great fast JavaScript engine, a new platform people could build client side logic on. In many ways Chrome is the new Flash, which makes it so attractive.

    We just had this issue a few weeks ago. The internet we all use needs a redo. Hard encryption and signing on the lowest app protocol layer and by default with no option out, independant namecoin DNS, asynch and offline capable base protocols and services, an interactive capable web replacement that does away with the HTML 5/CSS bloat of today and a useful optional binary app format including baked font rendering, 3D, audio and some other gadgets people want. All new email/Usenet/IRC would also build on top of said base protocols. Bye bye spam, bye bye NSA, bye bye Farcebook and WhatsCrap.

    Maybe Mozilla should put some effort into that. ... Just saying.

  • There are many other options. Never touched Chrome... Google has been too big for a long time and I didn't want to feed it.

  • After read a couple of the articles on your website these few days, and I truly like your style of blogging. I tag it to my favorites internet site list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my web site also and let me know what you think.http://www.bootsshoppingonline.com Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged NMD Runner NMD Runner Men NMD Runner Women NMD X Ultra Boost Tubular X Boost 350 Men Yeezy Boost 350 Yeezy Boost 350 Men Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeezy Boost 350 Women Yeezy Boost 750

  • In regards to applauding Rust; I point to n-gate.com

Slashdot Top Deals

Marvelous! The super-user's going to boot me! What a finely tuned response to the situation!

Close