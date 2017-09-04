Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Businesses The Almighty Buck

China Bans Companies From Raising Money Through ICOs (cnbc.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the regulation-is-required dept.
Regulators are about to begin scrutinizing China's initial coin offerings -- an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars. From a report: Local outlet Caixin reported that a notice, issued by a working committee that oversees risk in the country's internet finance sector, said new projects raising cash or other virtual currencies through cryptocurrencies will be banned. It added that authorities will crack down on related fraudulent practices. The document defined initial coin offerings (ICOs) as an unauthorized fundraising tool that may involve financial scams, the Caixin report noted. The committee provided a list of 60 major ICO platforms for local financial regulatory bodies to inspect. Seven government administrations including the People's Bank of China, China Securities Regulatory Commission, China Banking Regulatory Commission and China Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a joint statement where they reiterated that ICOs are unauthorized illegal fund raising activity. The statement said authorities are banning all organizations and individuals from raising funds through ICO activities and that all banks and financial institutions should not do any business related to ICO trading.

China Bans Companies From Raising Money Through ICOs More | Reply

China Bans Companies From Raising Money Through ICOs

Comments Filter:
  • I had no clue that you could raise money from Windows icons [wikipedia.org].

Slashdot Top Deals

If you can't understand it, it is intuitively obvious.

Close