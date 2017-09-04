China Bans Companies From Raising Money Through ICOs (cnbc.com) 20
Regulators are about to begin scrutinizing China's initial coin offerings -- an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars. From a report: Local outlet Caixin reported that a notice, issued by a working committee that oversees risk in the country's internet finance sector, said new projects raising cash or other virtual currencies through cryptocurrencies will be banned. It added that authorities will crack down on related fraudulent practices. The document defined initial coin offerings (ICOs) as an unauthorized fundraising tool that may involve financial scams, the Caixin report noted. The committee provided a list of 60 major ICO platforms for local financial regulatory bodies to inspect. Seven government administrations including the People's Bank of China, China Securities Regulatory Commission, China Banking Regulatory Commission and China Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a joint statement where they reiterated that ICOs are unauthorized illegal fund raising activity. The statement said authorities are banning all organizations and individuals from raising funds through ICO activities and that all banks and financial institutions should not do any business related to ICO trading.
So as of right now having a CC is extremely risky for people in China so people are dumping them as quickly as possible so they can have actual cash instead of a piece of digital code
You just made that up out of whole cloth. The Chinese people don't trust their fiat. They are trying anyway to convert their cash into anything that they can use to take currency out of the country.
BTC, foreign real estate (for those with a lot more money), are great ways to protect themselves and their family from a future collapse in China.
If they buy NY real estate and they lose 10% over time - they still have a piece of real estate that's worth something.
An ICO is a like an IPO (stocks) (Score:1)
When a company goes public, it sells shares in the company to raise money; investors by equity, hoping that they'll get to reap the rewards of owning part of a successful company. These shares are sold as part of what's called an IPO (initial public offering).
An ICO (initial coin offering) is a similar concept, but far more general and interesting; rather than buying shares, an investor buys cryptographic tokens (called "coins") that represent some kind of ownership of (or affiliation with) the endeavor.
That's 40b that never existed in the first place. When you inflate a balloon, it looks like there is a lot, but essentially, all you have is a thin layer of rubber that you started with.
And when it busts you don't even have anything in your hand to show for your effort. In other words, jacking off is more productive.
China subsidizes cryptocurrencies with free electricity and other means. They are fighting themselves.
Oh, you're funny.
China or not cryptocurrencies are here to stay.
Just like the intertubes and that new fangled electronic mail. WTF is that? If it don't take a stamp. It ain't mail.
