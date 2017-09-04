Demise of Yellow Pages Confirmed as Yell Aims For Digital Transformation (thedrum.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a report: Yell, the parent company of Yellow Pages confirmed the demise of the long published listings directory as it plans to transition into a fully digital marketing service provider for UK businesses. The final print cycle of Yellow Pages will be published in January, 2018 and the final edition will be distributed in 2019 in Brighton, where the first edition was published as a classified section in 1966. Its web directory was launched in 1996.
Which yellow pages? I've lived a lot of places, and even the smallest town had more than a few 'yellow pages' directories dropped off at each place I lived each year. And each business I worked for got at least a few contacts on the regular trying to ask for money for special services through those yellow pages.
The name Yellow Pages isn't unique to this particular company in the US at least. In the UK, this 'yell' group has a trademark, as a a distant offshoot of British Telecom, but nowhere else from what I can tell.
This may be the first case of UK-centric IP ownership bias I've seen on slashdot. Not a horrible one - but worthy of minor correction.
