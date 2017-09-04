Silicon Valley Courts Brand-Name Teachers, Raising Ethics Issues (nytimes.com) 38
An anonymous reader shares a report: One of the tech-savviest teachers in the United States teaches third grade here at Mapleton Elementary, a public school with about 100 students in the sparsely populated plains west of Fargo. Her name is Kayla Delzer. Her third graders adore her. She teaches them to post daily on the class Twitter and Instagram accounts she set up. She remodeled her classroom based on Starbucks. And she uses apps like Seesaw, a student portfolio platform where teachers and parents may view and comment on a child's schoolwork. Ms. Delzer also has a second calling. She is a schoolteacher with her own brand, Top Dog Teaching. Education start-ups like Seesaw give her their premium classroom technology as well as swag like T-shirts or freebies for the teachers who attend her workshops. She agrees to use their products in her classroom and give the companies feedback. And she recommends their wares to thousands of teachers who follow her on social media. "I will embed it in my brand every day," Ms. Delzer said of Seesaw. "I get to make it better." Ms. Delzer is a member of a growing tribe of teacher influencers, many of whom promote classroom technology. They attract notice through their blogs, social media accounts and conference talks. And they are cultivated not only by start-ups like Seesaw, but by giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, to influence which tools are used to teach American schoolchildren.
why permitting corporate intrusion in classrooms? (Score:1)
giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft,
The whole computing education system now seems like teaching kids "The Fun and Excitement of McDonalds Happy Meals", rather than good nutrition and how to cook healthy meals themselves.
Why are we permitting corporate financially motivated intrusion into classrooms? We shouldn't be teaching kids $BIGCORP $TOOL $VERSIONOFTHEWEEK, we should be teaching them computing concepts, critical thinking, and deep understanding. It can start early, and need not to be too advanced for the age, but the goal should be th
how about we teach them to make their own blog in HTML?
most kids won't give two shits about code. If this discussion was taking place on a site for accountants, your alter ego there would be asking: "why don't we teach kids how to properly amortize intangible assets" and he would be as wrong as you and your html.
As long as education doesn't take a back seat.... (Score:2)
No, this is not a teacher, this is flesh-Facebook (Score:5, Interesting)
TFS calls this a teacher. She is not. She's Facebook. Her kids aren't the customers, they are the product. She's selling brand indoctrination to young children and charging the companies for it.
What the hell does a child learn by using Twitter? To be a worse person? To avoid having a self-developed opinion? To jump on the harassment campaign because it's fun when it's not coming your way? The joys of death threats? To always share everything all the time and never read a book or introspect?
Instagram? That service that causes the most depression in its users? Yeah, that's a great tool for kids. Nothing says well-developed like hiding all the pictures of your life that aren't perfect. Nothing teaches you self-respect like living for "likes". Should we really teach kids to be emotionally dependent prostitutes?
This isn't a teacher, this is the incarnation of greed above humanity and technology replacing instead of supporting mental growth.
Teachers caught in the middle (Score:2)
i can see why this appeals to teachers. It's been a fact of life that many teachers - even in reasonably good schools - end up spending a fair bit of their own money purchasing supplies on a regular basis. The lure of someone providing what the school district can't (or won't) is compelling.
But, on the other hand, this is concerning. These companies ultimately aren't interested in making the best choices for students - they're motivated to sell as much of their product as possible. Plus, based on what I've