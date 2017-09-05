Hurricane Irma Reaches 185 MPH, Trailing Only Allen As Strongest Atlantic Storm On Record (arstechnica.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: We are quickly running out of adjectives to describe the destructive potential of Hurricane Irma. As of 2pm ET on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm's sustained winds to 185mph. This is near-record speed for a storm in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico. Such high, sustained winds tie Irma for the second-strongest storm on record in the Atlantic, along with Hurricane Wilma (2005), Hurricane Gilbert (1998), and the 1935 Florida Keys hurricane. Only Hurricane Allen, which reached 190 mph in 1980 before striking a relatively unpopulated area of Texas, reached a higher wind speed. Globally, the all-time record for hurricanes is held by Patricia, which reached a staggering 215 mph in the Pacific Ocean in 2015. Although sustained winds capture the most public attention, meteorologists generally measure the intensity of a storm based upon central pressures, which are considerably lower than sea-level pressure on Earth, 1,013 millibars. Typhoon Tip, in 1979, holds this record at 870 millibars. For now, at least, Irma has a relatively high central pressure of 927 millibars. Why the storm has such an odd wind-speed-pressure relationship isn't entirely clear. According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma is expected to bring catastrophic winds and potential storm surges to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and the UK territory of Turks and Caicos this week. The Florida Keys could get hit by late Saturday night or Sunday.
Camille (Score:3)
...probably reached 200 MPH, but the instruments at Keesler AFB were blown away when Camille hit Biloxi, so they can't count "sustained wind speed."
Re: (Score:2)
I remember Camille. My mom woke me up at 2am, and told me to grab everything I own and take it upstairs. The flood waters from the neighborhood creek were already at our front porch. About 10 minutes later, muddy water started gurgling out of the heater vents on the floor of my bedroom. The water rose another 30cm over the next few hours.
My room was a muddy mess the next morning. But it was worth it because school was cancelled for a week.
This was more than 400 km from landfall.
I happened almost exactl
Re: (Score:2)
That could have been a tornado. Same happened with Andrew in 1992 where brief 300 mph winds were reported before instruments got ripped out. That was not counted as it was a tornado spawned draft
Local meterologist (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Uh, that's not quite the way hurricanes work. They don't "slam into" something and stop. Caribbean islands are small compared to hurricanes!
They stop when they traverse a region where they are separated from the warm ocean, which is (in essence) their power source.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Two storms of unusual magnitude .... (Score:4, Insightful)
Two storms of unusual magnitude, exceptional temperatures in parts of CA, but hey, climate change is worldwide con, right?
Re: (Score:2)
>>right?
Right. Next Question?
Winter is coming (Score:3, Insightful)
We'll all remember your instance that weather is climate the furst extreme cold snap that occurs this winter, which by your logic utterly disproves global warming...
I guess to you it's just an "inconvenient truth" how long it's been since we've even had any serious hurticanes hit the US.
Re: (Score:3)
I think that the prediction is actually for fewer storms, but greater magnitude.....
.... [noaa.gov]
C. Model simulations of greenhouse warming influence on Atlantic hurricanes
Our regional model projects that Atlantic hurricane and tropical storms are substantially reduced in number, for the average 21st century climate change projected by current models, but have higher rainfall rates, particula
Re: (Score:2)
Weather may not be climate, but the statistical behavior of weather certainly is.
Re: (Score:2)
We'll all remember your instance that weather is climate the furst extreme cold snap that occurs this winter
That would be a valid argument if "cold snaps" were becoming statistically more likely or more severe. They are not. Instead we have a million square miles of open water where we used to have ice pack.
But hurricanes are becoming more intense. Ocean surface temperatures have risen 0.7C, which has lead to about a 10% rise in max wind speed.
Re: (Score:2)
Normal is the second most powerful storm on record? You have a strange notion of normal.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Climate Change is the perfect scam.
It's raining? Climate Change!
It's not raining? Climate Change!
It's snowing? Climate Change!
It's not snowing? Climate Change!
It's hot? Climate Change!
It's cold? Climate Change!
Hurricanes? Climate Change!
No hurricanes? Climate Change!
First it was Global Cooling until that fell flat on it's face. Then it was Global Warming until that fell on it's face. Now it's the ubiquitous "Climate Change" that means both nothing and everything simultaneously. Well done! Barnum
Re: (Score:2)
What fell flat on its face is your knowledge of history. In fact, scientists did not predict cooling: that was only the media. [skepticalscience.com]
Re: (Score:2)
After 12 uneventful years, clearly global warming now!
Both storms were usual in magnitude (Score:2)
So far this season [wikipedia.org], we've had 9 named storms, 4 of which have become hurricanes, 2 major hurricanes. While we've still got 3 more months, but the end of September is the end of the peak [noaa.gov], with a few storms in October, and almost none in November. Predictions at the start of the season were for about 14 nam
Not a con, a religion (Score:2)
Two storms of unusual magnitude, exceptional temperatures in parts of CA, but hey, climate change is worldwide con, right?
Not a con, closer to a religion.
Scientists who want to speak out are threatened in various ways, the arguments are made by insult and bullying, some (read: some) of the methods are sketchy, and some of the data has been manipulated [breitbart.com].
I used to be a climate change believer, until about a year ago when it was highlighted as a political issue, and not an issue of science. I had been blinded by everyone saying things like "the science is settled" and "all scientists agree" and so on. It was an epiphany to discove
Re: (Score:2)
No, you were not. You read Breitbart, which clearly indicates your PoV.
Re: (Score:2)
And yes - adding billions of tons of sequestered carbon is NOT a F**KING good idea. But crowing "Climate Change"; spewing predictions; then being quiet when the predictions fail to come true and then crow again
Gas prices will go up! (Score:2)
Gas prices will go up!
Chuckle...Harvey was a cat 4 (Score:1)
So...it wasn't that bad right?
Hell, Irma is only a cat above it.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, if the winds were responsible for the majority of damage and lives lost. But they're not, so it is just as bad as it sounds.
Do we really know this? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes.
How long have we been measuring winds in storms that are still this far out?
About 70 years.
Would we have known if a storm was this strong at its current location 50 years ago?
Yes.
irma is a racist name (Score:2)
Wait! We don't know everything? (Score:2)
Why the storm has such an odd wind-speed-pressure relationship isn't entirely clear.
Maybe because people think they understand weather and climate better than they actually do?
Related links (Score:2)
The related links section at the bottom of the page listed "Donald Trump Wins US Presidency".
Perhaps Slashdot's servers are on to something: giant sucking windbags, massive economic damages, and constant media attention. I understand how it could mistake the resemblement.