Speed Report Finds T-Mobile and Xfinity Providing Fastest Mobile and Broadband Internet in US
Mobile and fixed broadband internet speeds in the U.S. are improving, but not all carriers and providers are created equal and not all areas of the country are benefitting equally from fast speeds. From a report: Those are the findings according to a new market report from Speedtest by Ookla out of Seattle, which relied on data it captured from user-initiated tests during the first half of 2017. And for customers using T-Mobile for mobile internet and Comcast Xfinity for broadband, the results are especially good. Speedtest credits infrastructure investments and upgrades as well as increased affordability of higher tiered packages for the fact that fast broadband keeps getting faster. The average download speed in the U.S. over fixed broadband during Q1 to Q2 was 64.17 Mbps (ranking 15th in the world) and average upload speed was 22.79 Mbps (24th in the world). Xfinity is the top provider when it comes to Speed Score -- which incorporates low-end, median and top-end performance for both download and upload speed -- with a score of 69.58. Speedtest says that Comcast has been aggressively seeding the market over the past year with advanced modems capable of delivering a more consistent experience for customers. The cable provider has also been increasing the amount of DOCSIS 3.1 channels in order to deliver faster speeds, according to the report.
My ISP (CCI) I know for a fact provides 100/100. I just didn't purchase that plan.
This is a solid point often ignored, is that most people dont get the most expensive plan. A have the first plan above "basic" and get 60mbit down, which has been perpetually upgraded over the past ~16 years from its original 3mbit down when it was an "@home" branded service (the local franchise has changed hands 3 times since then, because we east coast'rs dont let these cable companies fuck us like the left coast'rs do)