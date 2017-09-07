Amazon Was Tricked By a Fake Law Firm Into Removing a Popular Product, Costing the Seller $200,000 (cnbc.com) 26
Eugene Kim, reporting for CNBC: Shortly before Amazon Prime Day in July, the owner of the Brushes4Less store on Amazon's marketplace received a suspension notice for his best-selling product, a toothbrush head replacement. The email that landed in his inbox said the product was being delisted from the site because of an intellectual property violation. In order to resolve the matter and get the product reinstated, the owner would have to contact the law firm that filed the complaint. But there was one problem: the firm didn't exist. Brushes4Less was given the contact information for an entity named Wesley & McCain in Pittsburgh. The website wesleymccain.com has profiles for five lawyers. A Google image search shows that all five actually work for the law firm Brydon, Swearengen & England in Jefferson City, Missouri. The phone number for Wesley & McCain doesn't work while the address belongs to a firm in Pittsburgh called Robb Leonard Mulvihill. The person who supposedly filed the complaint is not registered to practice law in Pennsylvania. One section on Wesley & McCain's site stole language from the website of the Colby Law Office. The owner of Brushes4Less agreed to tell his story to CNBC but asked that we not use his name out of concern for his privacy. As far as he can tell, and based on what CNBC could confirm, Amazon was duped into shutting down the seller's key product days before the site's busiest shopping event ever.
1) The person who created the fake web site/law firm/etc. and perpetrated the fraud.
2) Amazon, since they did not do due diligence and ensure that the complaint was legit. And if there original fraudster (see 1) cannot be found, that even makes Amazon's due diligence look even worse.
Step 1: Sell items on Amazon.
Step 2: Send a fake infringement notice to Amazon using fake law firm.
Step 3: Amazon pulls your products off their site.
Step 4: Sue Amazon.
Step 5: Profit!
I solved it!
And whose fault is that? (Score:1)
Five bucks says Amazon won't compensate the seller for the loss of revenue. But you better believe that if one of Amazon's suppliers did this to Amazon, there'd be lawsuits galore.
There needs to be an DMCA review with fines payed (Score:3)
There needs to be an ip / DMCA / trade marks / etc review with fines payed out for BS link this or just can only be taken down by court order.
amazon will pay or do hard time this may criminal (Score:2)
amazon will pay or do hard time this may be at least in part an criminal case.
amazon will pay or do hard time this may be at least in part an criminal case.
Amazon might be liable in a civil court, but not a criminal court. Even money someone at Amazon pulled up the website, saw what looked like a law firm , then approved the request. It might be negligent, but not criminal. Certainly not enough for criminal charges unless they can prove Amazon knew it was a false request. That would be like someone taking a taxi to a bank and then robbing it, so the police arrest the cab driver for conspiracy to commit robbery.
sue for fraud 800K + legal fees seems about right. (Score:3)
sue for fraud 800K + legal fees seems about right.
Turn the case over to the (state) licensing authority with jurisdiction. Practicing law without a license [wikipedia.org]. Possible criminal penalties.
Why didn't Amazon vette the source? (Score:1)
I want to know why Amazon just passed this along without vetting the law firm out? Doesn't anyone do something as simple as making a phone call, checking if the law firm is even licensed? All this is easy enough to obtain. Especially when your being ask to revoke a customers product.
This was an IP infringement claim.
In those cases you are always presumed guilty unless proven innocent in a court of law.
Best laws money can buy.
It should be simple.
----
To issue a complain to remove any item offered by Amazon or any of its resellers, you must first register with Amazon and have your registration verified prior to issuing any takedown request. If you fail to register, your complaint will be ignored. This process is required to protect our partners from malicious / anonymous take down notices.
inventory was in Amazon's fulfillment center what (Score:2)
inventory was in Amazon's fulfillment center what if they got an court order to get it back (with amazon still not letting it out or saying that you must buy it and it is not in store at this time) and they just showed up at the fulfillment center with the county sheriff how would of that played out??
Amazon should pay them a settlement (Score:2)
Amazon did not do reasonable due diligence and was the party tricked by the fraud, they should be the one to pay a penalty.
This on top of fraud complaints made against whoever did the fraud in the first part.