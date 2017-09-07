Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Amazon Was Tricked By a Fake Law Firm Into Removing a Popular Product, Costing the Seller $200,000 (cnbc.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the tricked-ya dept.
Eugene Kim, reporting for CNBC: Shortly before Amazon Prime Day in July, the owner of the Brushes4Less store on Amazon's marketplace received a suspension notice for his best-selling product, a toothbrush head replacement. The email that landed in his inbox said the product was being delisted from the site because of an intellectual property violation. In order to resolve the matter and get the product reinstated, the owner would have to contact the law firm that filed the complaint. But there was one problem: the firm didn't exist. Brushes4Less was given the contact information for an entity named Wesley & McCain in Pittsburgh. The website wesleymccain.com has profiles for five lawyers. A Google image search shows that all five actually work for the law firm Brydon, Swearengen & England in Jefferson City, Missouri. The phone number for Wesley & McCain doesn't work while the address belongs to a firm in Pittsburgh called Robb Leonard Mulvihill. The person who supposedly filed the complaint is not registered to practice law in Pennsylvania. One section on Wesley & McCain's site stole language from the website of the Colby Law Office. The owner of Brushes4Less agreed to tell his story to CNBC but asked that we not use his name out of concern for his privacy. As far as he can tell, and based on what CNBC could confirm, Amazon was duped into shutting down the seller's key product days before the site's busiest shopping event ever.

Amazon Was Tricked By a Fake Law Firm Into Removing a Popular Product, Costing the Seller $200,000 More | Reply

Amazon Was Tricked By a Fake Law Firm Into Removing a Popular Product, Costing the Seller $200,000

Comments Filter:

  • And whose fault is that? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Five bucks says Amazon won't compensate the seller for the loss of revenue. But you better believe that if one of Amazon's suppliers did this to Amazon, there'd be lawsuits galore.

  • There needs to be an DMCA review with fines payed (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @02:50PM (#55154677)

    There needs to be an ip / DMCA / trade marks / etc review with fines payed out for BS link this or just can only be taken down by court order.

  • sue for fraud 800K + legal fees seems about right. (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @02:54PM (#55154709)

    sue for fraud 800K + legal fees seems about right.

  • Why didn't Amazon vette the source? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I want to know why Amazon just passed this along without vetting the law firm out? Doesn't anyone do something as simple as making a phone call, checking if the law firm is even licensed? All this is easy enough to obtain. Especially when your being ask to revoke a customers product.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      This was an IP infringement claim.
      In those cases you are always presumed guilty unless proven innocent in a court of law.

      Best laws money can buy.

      • To be fair to Amazon(I can't believe I am saying this) they have been taking a lot of heat recently for selling counterfeit goods. So it sounds like they are trying, just not hard enough!

    • It should be simple.

      ----

      To issue a complain to remove any item offered by Amazon or any of its resellers, you must first register with Amazon and have your registration verified prior to issuing any takedown request. If you fail to register, your complaint will be ignored. This process is required to protect our partners from malicious / anonymous take down notices.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Higaran ( 835598 )
      I'm sure they get dozens if not hundreds of these a year, i could image that its just their own office systems that stalled the process for the seller. I don't fault Amazon, they are just covering their own asses, it really is the sellers responsibility to prove to them that everything is legit.

  • inventory was in Amazon's fulfillment center what if they got an court order to get it back (with amazon still not letting it out or saying that you must buy it and it is not in store at this time) and they just showed up at the fulfillment center with the county sheriff how would of that played out??

  • Amazon did not do reasonable due diligence and was the party tricked by the fraud, they should be the one to pay a penalty.

    This on top of fraud complaints made against whoever did the fraud in the first part.

Slashdot Top Deals

Your mode of life will be changed to EBCDIC.

Close