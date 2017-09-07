Disney Is Pulling Star Wars and Marvel Films From Netflix (arstechnica.com) 59
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Thursday that his company will pull the full catalog of films from the Star Wars franchise and Marvel universe from Netflix after 2019. Last month, Disney announced it would be pulling a number of Disney titles from the Netflix catalog, but left the door open to keeping the Star Wars franchise and Marvel films. That door has since been slammed shut, "choosing instead to use movies like Iron Man, Captain America, and the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX as a draw to a new Disney-owned streaming service," reports Ars Technica. From the report: It's not clear exactly which films are affected by Iger's announcement. A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge last month that "we continue to do business with the Walt Disney Company on many fronts, including our ongoing deal with Marvel TV." That refers to a collaboration between Disney and Netflix to produce several live-action television series based on lesser-known Marvel characters Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. Some of those series are still being actively developed. It's a high-risk gamble for Disney. It makes sense for Disney to bring its best-known franchises back under its own roof to give the Disney streaming service the best possible chance of success. But Disney is leaving a lot of money on the table by not doing a deal with Netflix or one of its competitors. It could be an expensive mistake if the Disney streaming service doesn't get traction.
You have obviously not seen one indy production from the last 10 years.
The big studios don't know how to make a good movie (at all/for less than 100 million). That doesn't make it impossible.
And if that happens, I'll shut down my streaming subscription and maybe add a disk to my DVD subscription. No big loss.
Netflix has been slowly ramping down the DVD-by-mail business. DVDs take longer than it used to to get to you, and I have had some non-obscure titles in my queue that that were given a "very long time" wait period.
For what it's worth, I haven't seen any decline in Netflix DVD delivery speed in my area.
Disney's animated stuff for kids can go with a monthly model and expect revenue to keep pouring in because kids watch things over and over and over again.
And if you have kids you're pretty much stuck buying their stuff. Sure, you can skip it, but you're kids are going to be the odd man/girl out.
They'll live. You don't have to stream their crap for your kids to experience it. Disney has just about saturated itself out of the market IMHO
force you to buy it with internet like ESPN on cable tv. Hell the ISP have TV so the mouse can pull this off you don't want to be the tv service that does not have ABC / ESPN / Disney right?
This. Every dang studio and every dang TV network is planning to have their very own subscription service for $$/month, just to see the one program of interest that they have, and I'm not doing it. I would probably have watched the new Star Trek series, but I'm not paying CBS $$/month subscription for their package of crap I'll never watch just for that one program.
I hadn't been tempted to go pirate before, but this is making me waver...
Isn't Pirates of the Caribbean a Disney title?
I mean they already like pirates, so...
Seriously though, I already pay explicitly for one streaming service (Netflix) and implicitly for a second (Amazon Prime, but streaming is secondary reason for account ownership). I'll not pay for a third, and will elect to visit whatever the replacement for TPB is instead and stream from there.
The value add Netflix brings is that they aggregate several publisher's works into one dead simple interface. I'm confident that
I won't be watching disney/marvel films then.
Which is a sign of a company that does not understand its customers.
I suppose I could be charitable and assume that they are trying something new to see if it works, but I think I am on safer ground assuming arrogance.
All the streaming services are trying to give 'honest people' an alternative to piracy. If they try and charge too much or make it too difficult, piracy it will be.
People have been demanding "a la carte" cable for decades.
Well, we finally got it - you can buy all the individual channels you want. Thing is, each one is now its own individual streaming service, with its own account and billing and app interface and media catalog.
Give it another five to ten years and there'll be services that bundle these services for you, and then we can start complaining about how Cable 2.0 is charging us too much for packages we don't use when all we want is Hulu and Netflix.
all I need to know is...will they leave them on BitTorrent?
It will be followed with a spike in piracy and less revenue for Disney
This worked out so well for every other media company trying to cash grab and reinvent the wheel!
(actually hbo go is doing pretty well but that is an entirely different creature...well more of a 'like' creature)
Looks like I can get what I want. Disney: you will play with Netflix or you will get nothing at all. Same goes for HBO with their Game of Thrones bullshit. This streaming service fragmentation needs to end immediately. Back to piracy we go!
We're lost to them and they know it. Now they are trying to serve the 'honest people', but even there if they make it too hard, piratebay it is.
People care more about the content than the medium it's delivered on. Let's see, we watched Disney movies in the theater, then bought them on tape, then bought them on DVD, then streamed them online via $cable_company, then Netflix and now Disney's Service.
Who always made money in all those forms? Disney. Not the movie theater, the VHS tape mfg/distributor, video stores, DVD mfgs etc etc... Disney.. People will be wanting to watch Disney flicks for the next upteen years.
Same thing with all the other content.
We could have a scenario where every content owner has their own streaming service, so you pay them $10/mo, and then buy an aggregator box/service on top of them (Roku etc). Now you're back to paying $100/mo.
We haven't seen ESPN do it with sports, but once they get around to streaming it standalone (and not requiring a cable provider), it's gonna sell like gangbusters.
ESPN is doing it. You can get ESPN as a $X add-on to Sling. For some reason they want to stay out of direct-billing, probably because of the customer support costs.
People care more about the content than the medium it's delivered on.
I, for one, care about both. The HBO client on the Amazon Fire TV Stick is so shit that I'm doing my best to binge-watch everything I care about in the free trial period because I don't want to pay for that experience. I'm trying to eat my cake without being forced to pay for it, because it may be delivered on a soggy napkin, but I still like cake — I'm just offended by the presentation.
... pirates continue to have unfettered access to the Star Wars and Marvel films.
Seriously, Disney, if you take away the convenience of netflix and try to strong arm us into subscribing to yet another streaming service, I can't imagine it going as well as you'd like.
Don't even bother do pirate Disney movies from now on.
Hopefully this cozy relationship between media creators and distribution channels will eventually be unraveled. Long ago, movie studios used to have ownership stakes in the theaters their movies were shown in. The government put an end to that. I'd like to see the same competition law kick in and force Disney to keep streaming contracts with outside firms.