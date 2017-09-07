Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Following Cheating Scandals, Harvard Dean of Undergrad Ed Visits CS50 Class and Tells Students Not To Cheat

theodp writes: After a flood of cheating cases roiled Harvard's Computer Science 50: "Introduction to Computer Science I" last year, Dean of Undergraduate Education Jay Harris implored students in the course not to cheat on assignments at an orientation session Wednesday night. Course head David Malan, the Harvard Crimson reports, spent the last five minutes of the orientation session fielding questions from students confused about the course's collaboration policy and whether or not CS50 enrollees are allowed to use code found online. He told them never to Google solutions, and never to borrow a friend's work. Last week, CS50 students were informed via a CS50 FAQ that they are also now "encouraged" to physically attend the course's taped weekly lectures. In an essay last year, Prof. Malan had questioned the value of saying everyone should attend every lecture. Attendance is now also expected at every discussion section until the first mid-semester exam. In case you're curious, the estimated sticker price for attending Harvard College during the 2017-2018 school year is $69,600-$73,600 (health insurance sold separately).

    The problem was that nobody told the students not to cheat. Now that that little misunderstanding has been cleared up, the problem is fixed.

      by bobbied ( 2522392 )

      Next they will pas a law to make it illegal... Yea, that will fix it! See how well it works in Chicago on the gun problem.

      I don't get it, so are they going to take attendance now at Harvard? Proctor tests better? Start an automated scan of all the project source code to keep people from googling the answers? Yea, that's going to help.

      Personally, I figure the idiots that cheat on their first CS course are going to get washed out of the program eventually. Where I'm not going to help you cheat, as a studen

      • big lectures classes are BS and cram tests don't prove much anyways.

        • big lectures classes are BS

          I prefer big classes. In small classes, the prof will digress to give a detailed answer to every question, so the class progresses at the pace of dumbest moron in the room. In big lecture halls, the prof just says "See me after class" or "Go talk to the TA", and moves on.

        • An introductory CS course shouldn't have cram tests. There's no end of practical material to test on and if you know how to code, a programming exam isn't going to be that hard if it asks you to write small bits of code. Big lectures don't really seem to fit CS either. I don't know what Harvard does or if things have changed, but when I got my degree is was smaller classes and a lot of time spent in a computer lab actually coding.

          The Dean shouldn't have to beg students not to cheat either. Toss some of t
    • But did they tell the students that using Google was cheating in the first place. I could see it happening all in innocence.
  • Right now, I'm teaching a Web Programming & Database integration course. I do a flipped classroom model where I record the lecture, and we work on the homework in class. They can do the homework before class, but they have to show me their code & explain it before they hand it in. That way, I can catch any errors they have before they hand it in, and answer questions that they run into if they haven't finished it yet. I also know that they're doing their own work.

    Also, if I see a common issue, I c

  • I am pretty sure that Harvard has previously told students not to cheat.

    Doing it again is not useful. Try using tests (including testing conditions) that make it difficult to cheat, rather than yelling at people that do it.

      Or maybe the dean should look at the course instead of the students. Is the material relevant and useful (i.e. are the students motivated to learn it) Or are they viewing it simply as a "bullshit-requirement-or-prerequisite-that-must-be-endured"? And I won't even get into the whole mixed of message of "Welcome to Intro to Computer science. The exciting field that, among other things, promotes the ability to share information. Now please don't share information or cheat."

    "..In case you're curious, the estimated sticker price for attending Harvard College during the 2017-2018 school year is $69,600-$73,600 ..."

    Let's be clear, the sticker price ..really only applies to white and Asian hetero males.

    Video of the Harvard dean addressing the freshman in CS50 has now surfaced:

    https://i.imgur.com/zPn4CNd.gi... [imgur.com]

