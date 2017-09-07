Following Cheating Scandals, Harvard Dean of Undergrad Ed Visits CS50 Class and Tells Students Not To Cheat (thecrimson.com) 33
theodp writes: After a flood of cheating cases roiled Harvard's Computer Science 50: "Introduction to Computer Science I" last year, Dean of Undergraduate Education Jay Harris implored students in the course not to cheat on assignments at an orientation session Wednesday night. Course head David Malan, the Harvard Crimson reports, spent the last five minutes of the orientation session fielding questions from students confused about the course's collaboration policy and whether or not CS50 enrollees are allowed to use code found online. He told them never to Google solutions, and never to borrow a friend's work. Last week, CS50 students were informed via a CS50 FAQ that they are also now "encouraged" to physically attend the course's taped weekly lectures. In an essay last year, Prof. Malan had questioned the value of saying everyone should attend every lecture. Attendance is now also expected at every discussion section until the first mid-semester exam. In case you're curious, the estimated sticker price for attending Harvard College during the 2017-2018 school year is $69,600-$73,600 (health insurance sold separately).
you can get a CS degree at any state school and they are far cheaper and just as good.
No, they are not just as good. A degree from Harvard will open a lot of doors. Not only because of the reputation, but also because of the alumni network.
It's not as if the faculty at Harvard are somehow better
It is not the faculty that is better, or the instruction, but the classmates. They learn a lot from each other. Which is why the restrictions on "collaboration" are so stupid. They are taking away the very thing that makes Harvard special.
So it's an expensive popularity contest. He was talking about the quality of education.
Harvard does actually have a very well regarded CS program, and it's wishful thinking that you can get as good at any state school. I recently worked with someone just out of Harvard CS who was phenomenal, and he actually explained to me that CS50 is not actually part of the Comp Sci program, it's a programming class for non-CS (hence being sub-100 level).
Well, that solves that! (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem was that nobody told the students not to cheat. Now that that little misunderstanding has been cleared up, the problem is fixed.
Next they will pas a law to make it illegal... Yea, that will fix it! See how well it works in Chicago on the gun problem.
I don't get it, so are they going to take attendance now at Harvard? Proctor tests better? Start an automated scan of all the project source code to keep people from googling the answers? Yea, that's going to help.
big lectures classes are BS and cram tests don't p (Score:2)
big lectures classes are BS and cram tests don't prove much anyways.
big lectures classes are BS
I prefer big classes. In small classes, the prof will digress to give a detailed answer to every question, so the class progresses at the pace of dumbest moron in the room. In big lecture halls, the prof just says "See me after class" or "Go talk to the TA", and moves on.
How I do it (Score:2)
Indeed, most Harvard students do not pay tuition at all, because they are minorities or minority women.
Well, that is a load of crap. Roughly 50% of the Harvard student population is white. An additional 22% are Asian-American, who generally don't get classified as underpriviliged minority.
https://college.harvard.edu/ad... [harvard.edu]
Also, "minorities or minority women"?! Like the latter group magically doesn't get included in the former?
Previosu to this, did he tell them to cheat? (Score:2)
I am pretty sure that Harvard has previously told students not to cheat.
Doing it again is not useful. Try using tests (including testing conditions) that make it difficult to cheat, rather than yelling at people that do it.
Sticker price? (Score:4, Informative)
"..In case you're curious, the estimated sticker price for attending Harvard College during the 2017-2018 school year is $69,600-$73,600
..."
..really only applies to white and Asian hetero males.
Supplah and dehmahnd.
double-secret probation (Score:3)
Video of the Harvard dean addressing the freshman in CS50 has now surfaced:
