Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
News

Mexico's Strongest Quake in Century Strikes Off Southern Coast (bbc.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
An earthquake described by Mexico's president as the country's strongest in a century has struck off the southern coast, killing at least 33 people. From a report: The quake, which President Enrique Pena Nieto said measured 8.2, struck in the Pacific, about 87km (54 miles) south-west of Pijijiapan. Severe damage has been reported in Oaxaca and Chiapas states. A tsunami warning was initially issued for Mexico and other nearby countries, but later lifted. The quake, which struck at 23:50 local time on Thursday (04:50 GMT Friday), was felt hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, with buildings swaying and people running into the street. The tremors there were reported to have lasted up to a minute. President Pena Nieto said about 50 million Mexicans would have felt the tremor and that the death toll might rise.

Mexico's Strongest Quake in Century Strikes Off Southern Coast More | Reply

Mexico's Strongest Quake in Century Strikes Off Southern Coast

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Mystics always hope that science will some day overtake them. -- Booth Tarkington

Close