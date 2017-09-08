At Burning Man While Your Startup Burns (techcrunch.com) 35
There's a difference between clearing your head, and ditching your dying startup to do drugs in the desert. From a report: Whether you're going to Burning Man, Ibiza, SXSW, or some big international tech conference, the message you send is the same. If your startup isn't succeeding, you're skipping out on the dirty work while hoping some miracle revelation or networking connection will save you. And it probably won't. For those less familiar, Burning Man is when 70,000 people build a temporary city of tents and RVs in the Nevada desert where no money is exchanged, and instead everyone seeks to gift strangers with giant art installations, workshops, food, drinks, and celebrations. But I get a sinking feeling when I notice or hear about the leaders of a struggling startup trying to dance or dose away their troubles. Being out of a contact for several days to a week since there's no reliable cellular connection and a stigma against phone use creates a decision-making bottleneck that can slow down your company. Ex-Oculus founder Palmer Luckey here points out how juice presser startup Juicero's founder Doug Evans took off to Burning Man for week. That's despite the company recently admitting it needed to lower prices after Bloomberg reporters revealed you could simply squeeze Juicero juice packs by hand without the $400 machine. In the middle of that week Evans was at Burning Man, Juicero announced it would suspend sales of its juicer and juice packs as it desperately tries to find an acquirer. While Evans handed over the CEO title to former Coca-Cola exec Jeff Dunn late last year, the company told TechCrunch "Evans is Juicero's full time Founder and Chairman of the Board and very active within the company."
Shouldn't people be allowed to take vacations? I have no problem with this.
There's a wee bit of difference between getting drunk for an evening and a week of vacation with no phone coverage at all, in the days most crucial for the company's survival (in this case, getting bought out so they can continue to scam).
It's like a sysape going on a trip right after your company's servers got broken into and wiped, while machines meant for backup are sitting in a closet not even been set up despite having been purchased a year ago.
CEOs shouldn't vacation while their company is failing.
On the other hand, when your company is essentially running a scam that has been uncovered, I don't think there's much for a CEO to do except get the hell out ASAP with as much money as they can extract.
I think if you're watching your scam's easy money dry up, you might want to get stoned in the desert for a while to avoid thinking about the sudden and likely long-term drop in standard of living you're going to have in the future.
From my perspective, what a CEO should or shouldn't do us up to the people who hired them. Assuming the Board Of Directors hired the CEO, it's up to the board to decide when it is appropriate for said CEO to vacation and when it's not. If the CEO hired themselves (I.E. own the company) it's up to them and/or their investors to decide.
All the rest of this "debate" amounts to little more than class envy, where the "have not's" are bad mouthing the obviously bad rich CEO's...
Shouldn't people be allowed to take vacations? I have no problem with this.
Yes people should be allowed to take vacations. Not under all circumstances.
When you are an entrepreneur and you take money from an investor you are not just like any other employee of the company. You are getting a deal other employees don't get. You get a bigger payout in return for a bigger commitment.
As an investor I would say: if you are hitting the planned milestones (i.e. investor return) then do whatever you want. If you are not generating a return or not hitting the milestones then you do nothi
And burning yourself out is useless (Score:1)
No. They had to be aware it was a 'find the sucker' play.
I want one, for the parts. Ave took that thing apart, apparently the $400 juicer cost at least $1000 to make.
BTW: 110% = 25% mon-thur + 10% fri
Only way I can get to 110%
"success is 10% sweat, 30% connection, and 60% luck."
That attitude explains why a lot of people fail and then bemoan failing but won't take ownership of their own failure.
My success is 80% sweat, 1% connection and 19% luck.
Luck comes in two varieties: good and bad. You need to be prepared to take advantage of the good luck and resilient enough to keep pushing through the bad luck.
Stop thinking that other people are succeeding because of their connections and luck. Your attitude is just excuse making. Start
Don't These Hipsters Know Burning Man is Over? (Score:2)
Does any of this surprise anyone? What in the world did anyone expect better than this from a guy trying to sell $8 glasses of juice on a subscription?
Getting people to sign contracts while tripping balls is counter to burning mans culture though. _Nobody_ would buy the thing sober.
It's just a bad example. They were doomed from the start. Their only play was 'get acquired by bigger fool'.
As with so many areas where people work on something that is their passion (whether food, music, art, coffee, wine) is that they start to forget that the effort (or depth of intention) they put into it does not necessarily translate into how much other people value it, or how much people are willing to pay for it.
You get people who think that because they slaved away for hours on a painting, essay, cup of coffee or artisinal x,y,z, etc, or that they did it with such depth of feeling means that they can charge big $$ for it.
If that were true, history / philosophy / library science majors would be pulling in huge bucks for all the time they spent studying esoteric things that no one cares about, while people who scrape the internet for cute cat videos would be sitting in poverty. And arc welders who do a job on site, leave, and never have to think about it again would be barely getting by instead of being paid $70 / hour.
The other thing they start to forget is that few people care about the extra details that they care about, because they've been immersed in the topic for years and lost an absolute sense of proportion, such as:
- the ability to remotely cancel juice bags on expiration
- having a squeezing mechanism that saves you 10 seconds of effort but costs $400...
People who go to Burning Man (in my stereotyped way of thinking) tend to have a mindset that belief and values and ideology will carry the day -- and this resonates in my mind with what happened at Juicero. They tend not to be the people who put their nose to the grindstone and do a dirty job that has no glory or isn't "humanity-changing", but pays well and is reliable.
At this point, it doesn't really matter if the CEO is on vacation -- it's just a symptom of what was happening all along. 3 days absence isn't going to change the company's future...
It confuses two things.
1) Having a shite product
2) Taking a holiday to any shite destination
Even if he where available 24/7, the fact remained that it is a lousy concept of a product. In fact it was GOOD he was not available. That way not more people would have lost money.
I understand that you have to be available more while you are in start-up modus, but reloading your energy is a good thing. Otherwise you BECOME the burnout man.
Juicero is a bad example (Score:2)
Nothing could save Juicero bad pricing model. They tried to make money on a 400$ juicer and not the juice, then on top of that, be a super niche market for the rich.
Yeah, 1 week off isn't going to make a difference when a company that already failed.
Down in flames one way or another (Score:2)
This was always marketing looking for a way to monetize a subscription as opposed to trying to bring the product that best met the need of the customer to market. There is nothing that anyone can do to save this company. If they still had a few million dollars, they could fire everyone except a few engineers and maybe make a $40 hand press to squeeze their juice packs, but the bottom line is that there are already a number of juicers on the market that can use fruit and vegetables available at any grocery
Indispensable is bad (Score:2)
A fundamental rule about businesses is: you should never have anyone who is actually indispensable. If that person gets hit by a bus, the business is toast -- so a company with one of more indispensable people in it is a company in a weak or precarious position.
If the company really can't do without an exec for a week or so, I take that as a big red flag that the company is, at best, teetering. So let them have their vacation, it's probably not making anything worse.
Who cares what a CEO does? (Score:2)
The people who hired him. No more, no less. I don't care what some CEO of some obscure company does or doesn't do as long as I'm not an investor. It is literally none of my business, or yours (unless you own part of the business) what some guy with the CEO title does.
Anything further is nothing more than class envy... Where the folks who assume all CEO's are corrupt, greedy and bad actors who get too much compensation, are shoveling out their drivel about how unfair things are.
