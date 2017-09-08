Could 'Re-Engineering' Earth Help Ease the Hurricane Threat? (nbcnews.com) 21
As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency and intensity, a $10-billion-a-year project proposes injecting sulfate into the atmosphere to cool down the Earth and reduce the number of hurricanes by 50% for a staggering 50 years. From a report: In an attempt to combat climate change, a multinational team of scientists are working on a plan to literally re-engineer the Earth in order to cool it down and reduce the impact of storm systems. For example, a team led by John Moore, who is the head of China's geoengineering research program, is studying how shading sulfate aerosols that are dispersed into the stratosphere could help cool the planet and reduce the number of hurricane occurrences. In an interview with Popular Mechanics, outlining how the plan works, Moore asserts, "We're basically mimicking a volcano and saying we're going to put 5 billion tons of sulfates a year into the atmosphere 20 kilometers high, and we'll do that for 50 years." In their current research model, in which the scientists tested a senario where the sulfate injection is doubled over time, the team found that incidences of Katrina-level hurricanes could be maintained (they would be kept at the same rate that we currently see) and that storm surges, which is the rise in seawater level that is caused solely by a storm, could be mitigated by half. The researchers noted that the volcanic eruption in 1912 of Katmai in Alaska "loaded the Northern Hemisphere with aerosol [sulfates], and [was] followed by the least active hurricane season on record." Moore explains that warmer waters can spark and fuel hurricanes, and cooling them with shading sulfates reduces the size and intensity of these hurricanes.
LMFAO (Score:1)
What could possibly go wrong?!
Re: (Score:2)
What could possibly go wrong?!
Connor MacLeod could fail to achieve a Quickening, which would allow the head of China National Shield Corporation to continue with their nefarious plans for another five decades after the Earth has cooled.
The law of unintended consequences (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Nope (Score:1)
"As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency and intensity..."
False. Verified by actual research and real scientists. Hurricanes will decrease in frequency due to climate change, and slightly increase in intensity due to climate change over the next century. Overall ACE will decrease though.
Get your information from reality and not Al Gore's bullshit films.
First sentence is absurd (Score:3)
"As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency and intensity"
Except they are not increasing in frequency or intensity. Slashdot should be ashamed of what it's become, click-bait for cultists.
Re: (Score:2)
Except they are not increasing in frequency or intensity.
The last few hurricanes have been and still are breaking records all over the place, so how can you reasonably argue that intensity is not increasing? Yes, they may be outliers, but then again, they may be indicating a trend. Confidently declaring that intensities are not increasing does not suggest an open mind on this.
Slashdot should be ashamed of what it's become, click-bait for cultists.
I must assume that you're one of these cultists then, because the article certainly has baited the denialists into clicking and commenting on the article.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually they do.
There are not only Hurricanes that make landfall. There are Hurricanes in the atlantic you never hear about.
And there are Cyclones, Taifuns etc. too.
Get rid of the stupid idea that continental USA are the center of the world.
It is just some 3% or 5% of the globe.
I would say no (Score:2)
Even if what they said works, the idea is to reduce hurricane threat. They don't think further of what other impacts on other thing else on the Earth? This is just an advertising. Not a real implementation.
As what the what now???? (Score:2)
As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency and intensity
Say what? That we have seen an overall increase of cat4/cat5 hurricanes is very much open to debate [wunderground.com]. It's not great when you just start out by assuming that to be true.
Re: (Score:2)
Your link:
It appears that even the author of your "dissenting" article agrees that the data shows an increase. The only debate is regarding the magnitude of the increase.
Shade balls (Score:2)
They just need to cover the surface of the Atlantic ocean with trillions of shade balls:
http://www.ctvnews.ca/sci-tech... [ctvnews.ca]
That would prevent all that water evaporating into the atmosphere. Though I do wonder where the water evaporating from the reservoirs would have gone.
work on problems you have control over... (Score:1)
As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency (Score:2)