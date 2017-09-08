Could 'Re-Engineering' Earth Help Ease the Hurricane Threat? (nbcnews.com) 71
As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency and intensity, a $10-billion-a-year project proposes injecting sulfate into the atmosphere to cool down the Earth and reduce the number of hurricanes by 50% for a staggering 50 years. From a report: In an attempt to combat climate change, a multinational team of scientists are working on a plan to literally re-engineer the Earth in order to cool it down and reduce the impact of storm systems. For example, a team led by John Moore, who is the head of China's geoengineering research program, is studying how shading sulfate aerosols that are dispersed into the stratosphere could help cool the planet and reduce the number of hurricane occurrences. In an interview with Popular Mechanics, outlining how the plan works, Moore asserts, "We're basically mimicking a volcano and saying we're going to put 5 billion tons of sulfates a year into the atmosphere 20 kilometers high, and we'll do that for 50 years." In their current research model, in which the scientists tested a senario where the sulfate injection is doubled over time, the team found that incidences of Katrina-level hurricanes could be maintained (they would be kept at the same rate that we currently see) and that storm surges, which is the rise in seawater level that is caused solely by a storm, could be mitigated by half. The researchers noted that the volcanic eruption in 1912 of Katmai in Alaska "loaded the Northern Hemisphere with aerosol [sulfates], and [was] followed by the least active hurricane season on record." Moore explains that warmer waters can spark and fuel hurricanes, and cooling them with shading sulfates reduces the size and intensity of these hurricanes.
I ain't going to be riding no train around the world forever in the snow. Fuck that!
For those who don't know the reference, its from Snowpiercer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
What could possibly go wrong?!
What could possibly go wrong?!
Connor MacLeod could fail to achieve a Quickening, which would allow the head of China National Shield Corporation to continue with their nefarious plans for another five decades after the Earth has cooled.
Don't build so darn near the shoreline. And don't build on former riverbeds or other lowland that's a candidate for flooding. Also keep some areas of forest and ponds to slow and absorb runoff water.
It's a shame nobody asked that when people started burning fossil fuels.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Your on the right page.
Biology 101 class, our Ecosystem traps about 15% of solar engery into usable bioengery. If we block it, than thats less for that 15% to trap and use for life. Therefore less possible food.
Hello Hillary.
. . . I expect Godzilla in 3. . . 2. . . 1. . .
Frequency is about the same, the strength for older hurricanes is actually not always very accurate, especially when it comes to stronger ones as they aren't that frequent.
An interesting presentation here though: https://public.tableau.com/pro... [tableau.com]
First sentence is absurd
"As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency and intensity"
Except they are not increasing in frequency or intensity. Slashdot should be ashamed of what it's become, click-bait for cultists.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Except they are not increasing in frequency or intensity.
The last few hurricanes have been and still are breaking records all over the place, so how can you reasonably argue that intensity is not increasing? Yes, they may be outliers, but then again, they may be indicating a trend. Confidently declaring that intensities are not increasing does not suggest an open mind on this.
Slashdot should be ashamed of what it's become, click-bait for cultists.
I must assume that you're one of these cultists then, because the article certainly has baited the denialists into clicking and commenting on the article.
Re: (Score:3)
Which last few are those? Harvey and Irma? How about Jose and K(whatever it's called?)? Or A(whatever) through G(whatever)? Were you bothering to include them?
Or last year's storms? Anyone even remember any of them? Year before? Any year since Katrina? Any of the other storms that year?
Selective memory is a thing, people. You remember the big, flas
From what I understand historical records for storms in the ways we measure them don't go back very far. It wasn't all that long ago that unless a storm made landfall nobody would know it existed at all. Well I suppose any ships caught in the storms would know, but they'd likely be more concerned with the immediate need to survive than measure wind speeds and atmospheric pressure. We can make guesses about how strong storms where when they made landfall based on the destruction they wrought but that is pretty imprecise.
So if you cherry-pick your data from just the one storm basin which fits your preconceived expectations and ignore all the others, yes hurricanes have been increasing in fre
Actually they do.
There are not only Hurricanes that make landfall. There are Hurricanes in the atlantic you never hear about.
And there are Cyclones, Taifuns etc. too.
Get rid of the stupid idea that continental USA are the center of the world.
It is just some 3% or 5% of the globe.
I would say no (Score:2)
Even if what they said works, the idea is to reduce hurricane threat. They don't think further of what other impacts on other thing else on the Earth? This is just an advertising. Not a real implementation.
We should try it out in Earth.Dev and Earth.Test first.
As what the what now???? (Score:4, Insightful)
As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency and intensity
Say what? That we have seen an overall increase of cat4/cat5 hurricanes is very much open to debate [wunderground.com]. It's not great when you just start out by assuming that to be true.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Your link:
It appears that even the author of your "dissenting" article agrees that the data shows an increase. The only debate is regarding the magnitude of the increase.
Stop being an idiot (Score:2, Insightful)
That was about cat4/5, the article is about overall... learn to comprehend what your betters are talking about.
How annoying that Slashdot is full of scientific illiterates these days, no wonder you can't have a productive discussion anymore when you are just talking with religious zealots who allow no discussion and can't understand when you try.
this year there is a lot of them so it's um, bad and we need to do something
Shade balls (Score:2)
They just need to cover the surface of the Atlantic ocean with trillions of shade balls:
http://www.ctvnews.ca/sci-tech... [ctvnews.ca]
That would prevent all that water evaporating into the atmosphere. Though I do wonder where the water evaporating from the reservoirs would have gone.
work on problems you have control over... (Score:1)
As hurricanes continue to increase in frequency
They did, its called "Mars". Earth is simply Mars 2.0 Duh!
Understand the problem (Score:1)
Until you understand the whole problem, don't fuck around with anything. The atmosphere is a complex and chaotic system, and we can't even predict the weather accurately for more than a few days (or even on the day). How about we don't start pumping more shit into the atmosphere until we have a fucking clue, huh?
In fact, if you read the article you discover it has a lovely side-effect: the process completely destroys the ozone layer. Yay. It also means all those chemtrail nutcases are going to be very smug.
Interesting... (Score:2)
Not sure (Score:2)
Personally I have no problem if a hurricane flattens Mar-a-Lago every other week.
Hurricanes serve nature (Score:2)
They destroy old trees and nature for new life to grow
Where does one start with how wrong this is? (Score:3)
In their current research model
... the team found that incidences of Katrina-level hurricanes could be maintained
In 2015 there were 28 named storms. In 1887 there were 20, along with 1933. Severe storms have ranged in name from Allen (first of the year in August), Audrey (in June, also first), Carla (early but not first) to Harvey-Ike-Katrina (middle of the season) to Rita-Sandy-Wilma (late to last, Wilma in October.) We haven't the slightest clue how many hurricanes we will have each year, nor when a bad one will happen. Despite this a scientist claims that a model predicts that seeding the atmosphere with a chemical can predict the number and level of future hurricanes. I fail to see how my third grader could be less accurate guessing any of this.
5 billion tons/year of sulfates? (Score:2)
Won't that do something to air quality in general? And wouldn't sulfates lead to acid rain? How bad will the acid rain get? Is this going to mess with ocean chemistry even more?
--PeterM
Then we just dump some millions of tons of lye in the oceans to prevent the acidity.
US hurricane landfalls are trending down (Score:3)
http://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/tcfaq/E23.html [noaa.gov]
Landfalling US hurricanes are trending down the last 140 years. All categories (1-4+) are trending down.
Delta temperature leads to turbulance. (Score:2)
Any dramatic heating or cooling is going to result in violence weather over time. That's why we even HAVE weather, thanks to sunrise/sunset/summer/winter, all shifting air across a complex landscape.
Greenhouse/albedo effects can and classically DO have a multiplicative impact - but they wouldn't theoretically completely act like counter-thrust to change our trajectory, and also neither is a complete mirror of the other.
Better than nothing if we keep having oil barons and fossil fuel proponents in charge, s
That is a bad idea. (Score:2)
The problem with this solution is that it will have large scale unintended consequences and it doesn't even solve the ocean acidity problem. A far batter solution is to built a fuckload of atmospheric carbon dioxide scrubbing plants. [fastcompany.com] We have the technology, we just lack the political representatives to act to make this happen. This "Re-Engineering Earth" idea is something that you try when you have completely run out of options and we aren't there yet.
Brilliant! (Score:2)
Goofus:
I haven't gotten enough sleep lately; think I'll take provigil.
I'm getting pretty sick from the provigil, think I'd better load up on antibiotics.
I'm getting some fungus problems from the antibiotic use, think I'd better load up on the antifungals.
Gallant:
(takes a nap).
this is completely a lie (Score:2)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/j... [forbes.com]
Source cited there.
(from the article)
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) provides information on major U.S. hurricanes during the past 100-plus years.According to the NHC, 70 major hurricanes struck the United States in the 100 years between 1911 and 2010. That is an average of 7 major hurricane strikes per decade. What are the trends within this 100-year span? Letâ(TM)s take a look.
Letâ(TM)s split the 100-year hurricane record in half, starting with major hurrican
First you have to convince the deniers it's real (Score:2)
Seriously, aside from the Dominionists, who literally want to destroy the Earth (because they think that'll bring Jesus back) I don't understand the logic (or lack thereof) behind the deniers, and never will I guess. When you have ONE of something (the Earth) and screwing it up beyond saving means you all DIE, then why is it so damned hard to play it
obSnowpiercer (Score:2)
The hubris of this bunch is unbelievable. Faced with an ecosystem so unbelievably complex and interdependent that nobody can say with much confidence what is really going to happen down the road, they propose to massively, rapidly, and irreversibly alter a single variable in that system.
What could possibly go wrong? [wikipedia.org]