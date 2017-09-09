Firefox 57 Will Hide Search Bar and Use a Uni-Bar Approach, Like Chrome

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Posted by BeauHD from the hide-and-seek dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Mozilla will drop an iconic section of its UI -- the search bar -- and will use one singular input bar atop the browser, similar to the approach of most Chromium browsers. This change will go live in Firefox 57, scheduled for release on November 14, and will be part of Photon -- the codename used to describe Firefox's new user interface (UI) -- also scheduled for a public release in v57. Mozilla engineers aren't removing the search bar altogether, but Firefox will hide this UI element by default. Users can still re-enable it by going to "Preferences -> Search -> Search Bar" and choosing the second option. The current Firefox search bar is redundant since most of its features can be performed by the URL address bar.

  • ...and Firefox 58 will be (Score:5, Informative)

    by fisted ( 2295862 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:06AM (#55164073)

    Chrome.

  • Still leaks memory like a sieve ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:10AM (#55164083)

    ... but we polished that sieve to a nice chrome finish.

    • If I mean to paste a URL into the URL bar but paste some text by mistake, that gets leaked to whatever my default search provider is. I've never been a fan of this approach.

      • What's annoying is that firefox had "quick bookmarks" over a decade ago, and that functionality is just fine for implementing searching from the URL bar. Just throw in some pre-setup keywords and everything is good.

  • Please stop this madness (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:15AM (#55164103)

    Stop removing features and start fixing the bugs and improving performance, Mozilla. You might still have a chance against Google if you kicked out your UX team and just started doing some basic engineering. The browser is not meant to be any playground where UI elements are moved and changed around. Browser should be an application which stays off the way and just shows the web pages efficiently. But of course according to UX people, eg. the search bar is a distracting element which is way too hard for their stupid users to understand so it must be removed. Surprisingly the Pocket, reader mode and other useless buttons are there to stay just in case somebody clicks them by mistake.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      UX people are cancer. They are to engineers what interior decorators are to architects.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 )

      Stop removing features and start fixing the bugs and improving performance

      Funny that's exactly what they are doing. Part of the reason of switching to webextensions is to get a massive performance boost while at the same time limiting the damage that plugins cause such as lockups and memory leaks.

      Browser should be an application which stays off the way and just shows the web pages efficiently.

      Disagree. A browser should be a window manager, a download manager, a bookmark manager, a privacy manager and have a usable UI while achieving all of the above.

      • Stop removing features and start fixing the bugs and improving performance

        Funny that's exactly what they are doing. Part of the reason of switching to webextensions is to get a massive performance boost while at the same time limiting the damage that plugins cause such as lockups and memory leaks.

        True only if "webextension" keep enough functions of old firefox extensions capabilities. Remove features so that a program can be fast? Anyone who want a Chrome-like experience can use and have used Chrome. Firefox will always lose in long term the "performance game", as Google Chrome have more money and manpower behind.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Sigh. According to TFA, you can still have your search bar if you want it. There is an option to have a unified bar or two separate bars.

      But the bigger issue here is that maybe a unified bar is better. Most browsers have adopted this UI, and from a usability point of view it does seem to be better. URL detection is pretty reliable, it saves space, it makes it easier to find stuff because the search results include your browsing history and URL entry history without sending any of that information to a 3rd p

      • But the bigger issue here is that maybe a unified bar is better. Most browsers have adopted this UI, and from a usability point of view it does seem to be better. URL detection is pretty reliable, it saves space, it makes it easier to find stuff because the search results include your browsing history and URL entry history without sending any of that information to a 3rd party... It's what most people want.

        I'm not sure all of that is true. In my experience (alert, alert, anecdote ahead!), URL detection is hopelessly bad, by default sending LAN IP addresses and hostnames to your favourite search engine or even going to an Internet site with the same 2nd level domain name as an internal server unless you preface it with http:/// [http] first. In UI terms, the consolidation hardly saves space, since the URL bar just ends up taking the same space as the search box would have taken anyway; and if you think the browser is

      • Sigh. According to TFA, you can still have your search bar if you want it. There is an option to have a unified bar or two separate bars.

        This is what Mozilla always do! They take a feature and change it to 'off by default but optional', and then remove the option to enable it and later declare it the sole purview of mods. And then make the mods obsolete and non-functional.

        How many times now have they done this now?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

        The key reason for this is unification with phone browsers. "Everything should look the same across devices".

        Obvious problem being that this means that everyone gets the lowest common denominator across all devices and loses as a result.

        • "Everything should look the same across devices"

          Who the blaze wants that? My phone is a single small portrait screen. My PC has dual landscape mode monitors. If you try to make it look the same, one of them is going to have serious letterboxing.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SEE ( 7681 )

        But the bigger issue here is that maybe a unified bar is better.

        Yeah, lots of people were saying that back when Firefox 1.0 was released, and the unified address/search input area that was in Mozilla 1.7 and all other major browsers of that era went away in favor of the separate boxes paradigm, too.

        Of course, back then, the Mozilla organization was telling the people that favored the unified approach that they were wrong, that two separate boxes was superior for usability. Now Mozilla is reversing itself.

    • Re:Please stop this madness (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @11:50AM (#55164853)

      The browser is not meant to be any playground where UI elements are moved and changed around.

      On the contrary, the only reason I still use Firefox part of the time is because way back around version 2 or 3 (back when it had the configurable drag and drop UI), I took some time to configure it to my liking. When I upgraded computers, I used Firefox's built-in backup utility to backup bookmarks but didn't uncheck any options. That's when I accidentally discovered that it also backed up my UI configuration as well.

      For about a decade now, I've been restoring this backup and it's been mostly successful at undoing many of the pointless UI changes Mozilla has been making to turn FF into a clone of Chrome. Being able to remove or change around UI elements is exactly what browsers need - so long as it's the user who is in control of these changes. Not some faceless designer who decides which changes to make and forces it onto all users.

  • that so fucking annoying and it's not like our PC monitors are getting smaller and screen real estate are at a premium.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Misagon ( 1135 )

      Not everyone maximises their browser windows. The extended screen real estate can be put to better use.

      I am used to running two windows side by side on 1920 wide screens, and three windows on 34" 21:9, same PPI.
      One window per task, thus having tabs sorted by task and not in one clump.

  • Oh, oh, oh! (Score:3)

    by Cthefuture ( 665326 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:31AM (#55164149)

    Just give us a browser that doesn't spy on us and is stable. This was the Firefox mantra 14 years ago and before that they cared about user control.

    What the actual fuck has happened to software?! These last few decades have shown that they don't care about performance, privacy, or anything but the bottom line for their own profits. Fuck that! And fuck you too!

  • I Thought Firefox was Open NOT Just Open Source (Score:3, Interesting)

    by bigal123 ( 709270 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:34AM (#55164157)

    I keep hearing about things Mozilla is doing that is upsetting much of is key Firefox User base (I was an early early adopter and back then a friend of the "tree"). At one point Mozilla was an open company that listened and talked to its key users. Now they can say they are open source all they want, but that does not mean they are open to other ideas. Not even sure they are even open to the ides that made them popular.

    As a long time Firefox user I want key Mozilla staff to come out and truly explain their logic and clearly answer some of the very logical and specific concerns that have been brought up. Mozilla staff (not marking) need to step up and listen and reconsider some steps. I know the search bard can be turned back on, but all in all just seems like will be getting a Chrome by Mozilla instead of Firefox by Knowledgeable Users.

    Some people won't ever go out of their way to use different web browser. They will use Internet Explorer, Edge, Safari, or whatever was on the desktop at the beginning. So the fight is really to get the people that actually make choices and have some knowledge about choices.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jopsen ( 885607 )
      Take a look at some of the under the hood things that have been going on: https://wiki.mozilla.org/Quant... [mozilla.org]

      UI and extension changes are hard to make because they'll always upset someone, notice how long it's taken Mozilla to finally get rid of old extension APIs that was blocking development.

  • Last straw (Score:3)

    by Behrooz Amoozad ( 2831361 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:35AM (#55164161)
    This is it. With every shitty update I kept using firefox because 'FOSS'. Fuck 'FOSS' if it wants to be worse than internet explorer.
    I want functionality because I'm not a 90 year old grandma; I stayed with firefox because it used to respect my intelligence; it's not doing that any more.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xvan ( 2935999 )
      Chromium is FOSS, the only ethical argument for Firefox it (still, kinda), maintains the market respecting standards.

  • Apple chose single button mouse (Score:5, Funny)

    by ChrisMaple ( 607946 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:38AM (#55164179)
    Firefox is heading toward a single gesture user interface
    A raised middle finger.

  • No, it isn't (Score:5, Insightful)

    by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @09:51AM (#55164229) Homepage Journal

    The current Firefox search bar is redundant since most of its features can be performed by the URL address bar.

    No, it's not redundant. The search bar/URL address bar split permits some level of privacy as what's entered on the URL bar isn't sent to a search engine, and what's placed in the search bar is, in real time.

    That's a significant difference, significant enough that it absolutely should be removed from the Slashdot summary, because the summary re-enforces the idea that getting rid of it is OK because "they're the same" when they're not.

    Mozilla just has to fuck up tabs now and I'll switch to Chrome. I cannot believe the level of contempt these idiots have for their own users - if you're trying to compete with another browser, you don't build a clone of it, especially when that means ditching every feature that makes your browser better, because the only time you can compete when building clones of rival products is on price, and Chrome is already free.

    In practice, making Firefox a clone of Chrome is giving users of Firefox the middle finger, not extending an invite to those who prefer Chrome already.

    • Re:No, it isn't (Score:4, Interesting)

      by SIGBUS ( 8236 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @10:01AM (#55164291) Homepage

      No, it's not redundant. The search bar/URL address bar split permits some level of privacy as what's entered on the URL bar isn't sent to a search engine, and what's placed in the search bar is, in real time.

      And that is precisely why I've stuck with Firefox and limited my use of Chrome to things specific to my Google account. When I type in a URL on my own LAN, I really *don't* to be feeding that URL into a search engine - doubly so if it's something I've made IPv6-accessible so I can bring it up on my cell phone. (Firefox on Android has a single bar for space reasons, but it at least doesn't do a search until you tell it to.)

      On the desktop, if they make it NOT do a search without asking, I'd be a lot less hostile to this, but there's so much "because fuck you, that's why" on the net these days that I'm not optimistic.

    • No, it's not redundant. The search bar/URL address bar split permits some level of privacy as what's entered on the URL bar isn't sent to a search engine, and what's placed in the search bar is, in real time.

      You can make it so (at least up to v55, not sure about v57). The way I've been using FF for years is: hide the search bar, disable search and suggestions in the URL bar, and then use keyword search to search from the URL bar (g for google, w for wikipedia, and so on).

      As a FF user since v0.3 Phoenix, I'm willing to give v57 a fair try, but Mozilla is treading on very thin ice lately...

    • The search bar/URL address bar split permits some level of privacy as what's entered on the URL bar isn't sent to a search engine, and what's placed in the search bar is, in real time.

      Unless you've looked at the code, you don't know that. They may both be entry fields to the same subroutine, just with different options.

  • I hope they will also fix search from that bar, then. Once upon a time, typing stuff into that bar did a search with your default search engine. Later, I believe sometime well after they implemented the separate search field, the address bar searches started to use the currently selected engine (in the search field) instead of your default. This is completely, absolutely, and in all other ways idiotic, and only a complete numbfuck could have thought it up. If I wanted to search with my currently selected se

  • If we wanted to use something like Chrome, we would use Chrome. This desire to copy Chrome is going to kill Firefox.
    • Yes, the marketshare bleed of the last decade has shown this over and over again. Make it Chrome and the dedicated user base - who is all that is left - will have no reason to stay. This really bums me out...been here since Netscape.

      Vivaldi has a search bar, works very well now and has designers that want to be different from Chrome: https://vivaldi.com/ [vivaldi.com]

      If we just want Chrome without the Google we can go here and get that: http://chromium.woolyss.com/ [woolyss.com]
  • My preference would be for FF devs to focus on increasing speed, stability and standards compliance instead of adding new features, unless the community indicates they really want a particular feature (or, possibly, if a given feature is trivially easy to implement).

    I mostly want my browser to not crash, to render pages and perform DOM-manipulation correctly, and to do everything as quickly as possible.
  • On its face this isn't much, but taken in context of the last decade it seems like another step into the grave. Seems astounding, but the guys at the top of Mozilla making the design direction / decisions just seem to want to duplicate Chrome. Yeah, good idea...Once you do that, why use Firefox (to the normal uninformed user)? And you keep driving off your user base (like has been happening the last decade?). Duplicating Chrome in structure and UI, is not a good path.

    I wish the guys in charge of Vi
  • Mozilla, you are losing ground so you decided to lure users by providing equal or less features than the competitors?
    • So true, they won't get new or keep users because of this.

      Look at the UI change on the linked page with those hard square tabs (and non metal frontage), it looks really awful and that was on a Mac....just like Vivaldi's (which I like otherwise) engine generated square UI, well except it won't have a separate search bar. (giving me more of a reason to use Vivaldi) That's even worse, loosing their look....could this just be a path to use the Chromium engine for costs?

  • At least the search in address bar is configurable. Personally I prefer Chrome's approach but I think that Firefox should make the old separate search bar be the default.

    If Firefox wants to position itself as an alternative to Chrome, it should try to be an alternative to Chrome and that means that it would have to be different, it has to be its own thing.
    Otherwise Chrome Users will just see it as a copy - an inferior copy - to Chrome and they will go back to the "real thing".

    Google chose to unify the searc

  • Something Something Bad

    Mozilla: do what you can to arrest your declining market share! Hint: it's not continued attempts at emulating Chrome.
  • I can kind of sympathize with the removal of the status bar and menu bar, but only for people stuck on rubbish 1280x720 and 1366x768 screens... Horizontal screen real estate is not what's at a premium here, seriously. Why not just sell it off to Google at this point, so they can gut it and finish butchering it?

  • As Long as Firefox Keeps FireFTP, I'm Hooked (Score:3)

    by C0L0PH0N ( 613595 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @10:58AM (#55164571)
    Chrome will n-e-v-e-r support an in-browser FTP capability. So I am with Firefox forever, as long as it supports such features as FireFTP! I maintain websites, and it is such an incredibly easy tool to use, no extra steps, just two clicks and I'm connected via ftp to any of my websites. I use Chrome sometimes, but Firefox is my BFF because of FireFTP!
  • Good thing I gave up on both of them long ago.

  • I am a Firefox beta user who was selected to participate in the trial of the uni-bar and I actually like it. I did not expect to, though. I had always hated that about Chrome (one of the reasons I don't use Chrome), but it works pretty well. I like being able to search my URL history, my search history, etc, all right there from one spot. It puts the "autosuggest" completions from your default search engine in the "right" spot -- not too high and not too low.

    Overall, though I am usually a "get off my lawn"

  • not Firefox. Failing that, Chromium or even Chrome itself.

    Actually, I do have Ice Dragon installed. Mostly as a backup for the - hopefully nonexistent - day PaleMoon dies. I've found Firefox unusable for both technical and UI reasons for years.

    Thanks for the reminder to donate to PaleMoon!

  • Firefox has contempt for their userbase (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ShamblerBishop ( 4960723 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @12:19PM (#55165019)
    Going back months, I've made several attempts to get Firefox devs to put together some stats they gathered through telemetry, to tell me how many Firefox users out of the total, are running plugins that will become unusable once FF 57 is released. They will fob you off with every manageresque excuse possible, to avoid giving out this one single stat - in a way which displays clear contempt for the request, and for the general userbase of Firefox. The public need to directly engage through official Firefox communication channels, and make themselves heard, in large numbers - and demand (extremely loudly) proper public engagement and transparency - and for an actual primary voice/influence, on the future direction of Firefox (not just a secondary/tertiary "we'll consider what you say (but ignore you completely)" voice).

  • Not viable for corporate use (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @12:20PM (#55165023)
    The corporate LAN I have at work has an internal DNS where every internal site is a single word like 'hr' or 'training' or 'whatever.' The URL keywords feature has to be turned off so that when I type 'hr' to get to the HR page, it doesn't search for 'hr' on the open internet or try to go to 'www.hr.com.' Didn't think this one through, did they?

  • "...since most of its features can be performed by the URL address bar."

    Does that include the feature of being able to quickly go in and rip out Yahoo (default) and Bing as search providers? Otherwise they're just making this necessary first step an even bigger PITA than it already is.

    You know, maybe if Firefox wants to gain its users back it should stop alienating them by giving them a royal "fuck you" as it continues its downhill spiral to be as shitty as Chrome is. If I wanted to use something that loo

