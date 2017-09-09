Firefox 57 Will Hide Search Bar and Use a Uni-Bar Approach, Like Chrome (bleepingcomputer.com) 63
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Mozilla will drop an iconic section of its UI -- the search bar -- and will use one singular input bar atop the browser, similar to the approach of most Chromium browsers. This change will go live in Firefox 57, scheduled for release on November 14, and will be part of Photon -- the codename used to describe Firefox's new user interface (UI) -- also scheduled for a public release in v57. Mozilla engineers aren't removing the search bar altogether, but Firefox will hide this UI element by default. Users can still re-enable it by going to "Preferences -> Search -> Search Bar" and choosing the second option. The current Firefox search bar is redundant since most of its features can be performed by the URL address bar.
It should be renamed. How about Firefaux, or maybe Chlone?
What is it with Mozilla ?
They keep pissing around with Firefox, removing and changing stuff people use and like about the browser, whilst continually wasting resources adding "features" nobody wants (Pocket, Hello etc).
And all the time this is going on Firefox market share keeps falling, yet those in charge at Mozilla fail to see the correlation.
It's almost as if Mozilla hold meetings where they ask "How can we alienate our userbase even more with the next release?"
If they think I am going to use a search field which might take me to a random website instead of searching for a URL or IP address they can Fcuk off. Morons. They can also give me back 8 add-ons that they are about to disable. Maybe I should give Chrome a whirl seeing as it is supposed to render so much faster and I won't have any special reason to use Firefox any longer? What is it with cretinous designers who introduce new stuff (good) whilst removing all the good stuff that I already use (bad)?
if they really crave a UI change, they should integrate "Tree Style Tab" functionality into firefox.
i only have 3 remaining reasons for using firefox:
* tree style tab extension (not gonna work in new version; all replacements are a joke compared to this extension)
* privacy (the amount of addons to help me with this and the mindset of mozilla foundation are unmatched elsewhere. mozilla have repeatedly demonstrated they care about privacy and openness of the interwebs. i simply don't trust chrome/chromium)
...and Firefox 58 will be (Score:4, Informative)
Chrome.
I don't want most of its features (Score:1)
I only want to send a a query to a search engine.
Mozilla keeps giving me more reasons to abandon Firefox.
No, it will be reason to install Pale Moon.
Migrating to Palemoon takes about 90 seconds. There's a tool to copy over your profile and you'll probably wind up switching over to Adblock Latitude. Sometimes you'll have to hunt up an old version of an Addon but it's really not a big deal.
Still leaks memory like a sieve ... (Score:1)
... but we polished that sieve to a nice chrome finish.
Damn, only needed one more funny to actually be funny.
Please stop this madness (Score:5, Informative)
Stop removing features and start fixing the bugs and improving performance, Mozilla. You might still have a chance against Google if you kicked out your UX team and just started doing some basic engineering. The browser is not meant to be any playground where UI elements are moved and changed around. Browser should be an application which stays off the way and just shows the web pages efficiently. But of course according to UX people, eg. the search bar is a distracting element which is way too hard for their stupid users to understand so it must be removed. Surprisingly the Pocket, reader mode and other useless buttons are there to stay just in case somebody clicks them by mistake.
Re: Good (Score:1)
Its useful for an area to copy text into temporarily.
Question about mozilla (Score:1)
How many people work there? On the browser, programming and the UI? Is there a list, a register, a "phone book" of sorts, to see their names? At least the "managers", the people who decide the way forward for firefox, the "firefox management team" basically.
Do these people have a name or are they anonymous? Mozilla is a non-profit after all, I think.
Oh god (Score:2)
that so fucking annoying and it's not like our PC monitors are getting smaller and screen real estate are at a premium.
Not everyone maximises their browser windows. The extended screen real estate can be put to better use.
I am used to running two windows side by side on 1920 wide screens, and three windows on 34" 21:9, same PPI.
One window per task, thus having tabs sorted by task and not in one clump.
Oh, oh, oh! (Score:2)
Just give us a browser that doesn't spy on us and is stable. This was the Firefox mantra 14 years ago and before that they cared about user control.
What the actual fuck has happened to software?! These last few decades have shown that they don't care about performance, privacy, or anything but the bottom line for their own profits. Fuck that! And fuck you too!
I Thought Firefox was Open NOT Just Open Source (Score:2)
I keep hearing about things Mozilla is doing that is upsetting much of is key Firefox User base (I was an early early adopter and back then a friend of the "tree"). At one point Mozilla was an open company that listened and talked to its key users. Now they can say they are open source all they want, but that does not mean they are open to other ideas. Not even sure they are even open to the ides that made them popular.
As a long time Firefox user I want key Mozilla staff to come out and truly explain their
Last straw (Score:3)
I want functionality because I'm not a 90 year old grandma; I stayed with firefox because it used to respect my intelligence; it's not doing that any more.
Apple chose single button mouse (Score:4, Funny)
A raised middle finger.
Oh yeah? (Score:1)
Well that's where you're wrong bitch!
Firefox 57 won't be a thing on my computers.
No, it isn't (Score:2)
No, it's not redundant. The search bar/URL address bar split permits some level of privacy as what's entered on the URL bar isn't sent to a search engine, and what's placed in the search bar is, in real time.
And that is precisely why I've stuck with Firefox and limited my use of Chrome to things specific to my Google account. When I type in a URL on my own LAN, I really *don't* to be feeding that URL into a search engine - doubly so if it's something I've made IPv6-accessible so I can bring it up on my cell phone. (Firefox on Android has a single bar for space reasons, but it at least doesn't do a search until you tell it to.)
On the desktop, if they make it NOT do a search without asking, I'd be a lot less host
So going back to the way things were? (Score:2)
I hope they will also fix search from that bar, then. Once upon a time, typing stuff into that bar did a search with your default search engine. Later, I believe sometime well after they implemented the separate search field, the address bar searches started to use the currently selected engine (in the search field) instead of your default. This is completely, absolutely, and in all other ways idiotic, and only a complete numbfuck could have thought it up. If I wanted to search with my currently selected se
What's the point? (Score:2)
Vivaldi has a search bar, works very well now and has designers that want to be different from Chrome: https://vivaldi.com/ [vivaldi.com]
If we just want Chrome without the Google we can go here and get that: http://chromium.woolyss.com/ [woolyss.com]
my preference... (Score:2)
I mostly want my browser to not crash, to render pages and perform DOM-manipulation correctly, and to do everything as quickly as possible.
Duplicating Chrome = less marketshare (Score:2)
Luring users (Score:2)
Look at the UI change on the linked page with those hard square tabs (and non metal frontage), it looks really awful and that was on a Mac....just like Vivaldi's (which I like otherwise) engine generated square UI, well except it won't have a separate search bar. (giving me more of a reason to use Vivaldi) That's even worse, loosing their look....could this just be a path to use the Chromium engine for costs?
Firefox should be Firefox (Score:2)
At least the search in address bar is configurable. Personally I prefer Chrome's approach but I think that Firefox should make the old separate search bar be the default.
If Firefox wants to position itself as an alternative to Chrome, it should try to be an alternative to Chrome and that means that it would have to be different, it has to be its own thing.
Otherwise Chrome Users will just see it as a copy - an inferior copy - to Chrome and they will go back to the "real thing".
