Firefox 57 Will Hide Search Bar and Use a Uni-Bar Approach, Like Chrome
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Mozilla will drop an iconic section of its UI -- the search bar -- and will use one singular input bar atop the browser, similar to the approach of most Chromium browsers. This change will go live in Firefox 57, scheduled for release on November 14, and will be part of Photon -- the codename used to describe Firefox's new user interface (UI) -- also scheduled for a public release in v57. Mozilla engineers aren't removing the search bar altogether, but Firefox will hide this UI element by default. Users can still re-enable it by going to "Preferences -> Search -> Search Bar" and choosing the second option. The current Firefox search bar is redundant since most of its features can be performed by the URL address bar.
It should be renamed. How about Firefaux, or maybe Chlone?
...and Firefox 58 will be (Score:3)
Chrome.
Migrating to Palemoon takes about 90 seconds. There's a tool to copy over your profile and you'll probably wind up switching over to Adblock Latitude. Sometimes you'll have to hunt up an old version of an Addon but it's really not a big deal.
Damn, only needed one more funny to actually be funny.
Question about mozilla (Score:1)
How many people work there? On the browser, programming and the UI? Is there a list, a register, a "phone book" of sorts, to see their names? At least the "managers", the people who decide the way forward for firefox, the "firefox management team" basically.
Do these people have a name or are they anonymous? Mozilla is a non-profit after all, I think.
Oh god (Score:2)
that so fucking annoying and it's not like our PC monitors are getting smaller and screen real estate are at a premium.
Oh, oh, oh! (Score:2)
Just give us a browser that doesn't spy on us and is stable. This was the Firefox mantra 14 years ago and before that they cared about user control.
What the actual fuck has happened to software?! These last few decades have shown that they don't care about performance, privacy, or anything but the bottom line for their own profits. Fuck that! And fuck you too!
I Thought Firefox was Open NOT Just Open Source (Score:1)
I keep hearing about things Mozilla is doing that is upsetting much of is key Firefox User base (I was an early early adopter and back then a friend of the "tree"). At one point Mozilla was an open company that listened and talked to its key users. Now they can say they are open source all they want, but that does not mean they are open to other ideas. Not even sure they are even open to the ides that made them popular.
Last straw (Score:2)
I want functionality because I'm not a 90 year old grandma; I stayed with firefox because it used to respect my intelligence; it's not doing that any more.
Apple chose single button mouse (Score:2)
