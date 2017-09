SciFi Author (and Byte Columnist) Jerry Pournelle Has Died

Long-time Slashdot reader BinBoy writes:Pournelle's literary career included the 1985 science fiction novel Footfall with Larry Niven, which became a #1 New York Times best-seller -- one of several successful collaborations between the two authors. In a Slashdot interview in 2003 , Larry Niven credited Jerry for the prominent role of religion in their 1974 book The Mote in God's Eye.Wikipedia also remembers how Byte magazine announced Pournelle's legendary debut as a columnist in their June 1980 issue.