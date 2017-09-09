Kodi Is Fighting Trademark Trolls (betanews.com) 26
Friday the makers of an open source media player Kodi called out trademark trolls who they say have "attempted to register the Kodi name in various countries outside the United States with the goal of earning money off the Kodi name without doing any work beyond sending threatening letters." BrianFagioli shares an article in which BetaNews quotes Kodi community and project manager Nathan Betzen: "At least one trademark troll has so far not agreed to voluntarily release their grasp on their registration of our trademark and is actively blackmailing hardware vendors in an entire country, trying to become as rich as possible off of our backs and the backs of Kodi volunteers everywhere. His name is Geoff Gavora. He had written several letters to the Foundation over the years, expressing how important XBMC and Kodi were to him and his sales. And then, one day, for whatever reason, he decided to register the Kodi trademark in his home country of Canada. We had hoped, given the positive nature of his past emails, that perhaps he was doing this for the benefit of the Foundation. We learned, unfortunately, that this was not the case," says Nathan Betzen, Kodi Project Manager.
"Instead, companies like Mygica and our sponsor Minix have been delisted by Gavora on Amazon, so that only Gavora's hardware can be sold, unless those companies pay him a fee to stay on the store. Now, if you do a search for Kodi on Amazon.ca, there's a very real chance that every box you see is giving Gavora money to advertise that they can run what should be the entirely free and open Kodi. Gavora and his company are behaving in true trademark troll fashion."
It's funny that Kodi is willing to fight trademark trolls but they seem to show little sincere interest in fighting piracy.
Yawn. This sort of attack could be used against just about any computer technology in existence. They all facilitate criminality to a degree. Piracy of content is a symptom of a greedy content creators making their junk too expensive or difficult to access legally. No tears for them here.
So, if you think the prices for a product are too expensive, that gives you the license to just take it without paying? That is some seriously screwed up logic and ethics you have there. Piracy occurs because people lack ethics and would prefer to take something for free rather than paying for it. L
Kodi is open source... even if they did add signing requirement to the official build, it would be trivial for someone to fork it and produce a version without the signing requirement. Pretty sure if the Pirates have the skill to write a Kodi plugin to facilitate that, they would have no difficulty with making a custom build without signing.
His name is Geoff Gavora. He had written several letters to the Foundation over the years, expressing how important XBMC and Kodi were to him and his sales.
Well then, I suggest they talk to Hari Seldon and get it sorted out. He seems to have a lot of experience dealing with difficult people.