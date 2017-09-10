America's Data-Swamped Spy Agencies Pin Their Hopes On AI (phys.org) 19
An anonymous reader quotes Phys.org: Swamped by too much raw intel data to sift through, US spy agencies are pinning their hopes on artificial intelligence to crunch billions of digital bits and understand events around the world. Dawn Meyerriecks, the Central Intelligence Agency's deputy director for technology development, said this week the CIA currently has 137 different AI projects, many of them with developers in Silicon Valley. These range from trying to predict significant future events, by finding correlations in data shifts and other evidence, to having computers tag objects or individuals in video that can draw the attention of intelligence analysts. Officials of other key spy agencies at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington this week, including military intelligence, also said they were seeking AI-based solutions for turning terabytes of digital data coming in daily into trustworthy intelligence that can be used for policy and battlefield action.
"The Skynet Funding Bill is passed. The system goes on-line August 4th. Human decisions are removed from strategic defense. Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug."
Expert systems are subject to "mistakes" like identifying all rainy pictures as "Tank!" because all the training pictures of tanks were taken on a rainy day.
That is a weakness of neural nets, not "expert systems". Expert systems (popular in the 1980s) and neural nets are opposite approaches. Neural nets are trained on raw data, and use machine learning to automatically extract important features. Expert systems encode knowledge and decision making of human experts, and are generally manually constructed.
the CIA currently has 137 different AI projects,
many of them with developers in Silicon Valley.
Acknowledged In A Snowden Memo? (Score:4, Interesting)
"This is madness - the proposal we've got here would generate so much data that the analysts simply wouldn't be able to assimilate it, much less find anything of value!"
The response was, essentially, some "Management Speak" to the effect of, "Look, our job is not to question our most important client when they want to spend money. You and I both know that they won't be able to make sense of all of this data, but as long as they are paying us, today, to collect and store it, then tomorrow they can pay us to develop the technology to help them make sense of it. Remember, our role here is to maximise shareholder value - in our company..."
If I can find the link to the piece [I am pretty sure it was one of Greenwald's articles] then I'll post it as a link. But if this is vaguely true, then the OP makes complete sense.
It is also worth noting what isn't being said. At no point [in this coverage] is anyone saying, "Wait - if we can't cope with the amount of data we're collecting today, maybe we should scale back what we collect - apply some filters and narrow our search criteria - until we get a more precise data set." Well, maybe that option was reviewed and discarded. Even so, it's quite remarkable that nobody thought to figure out how they were going to analyze all the yottabytes of data that they knew would be generated by the collection systems...
Definitely sounds like a contractor-led initiative to me...
It's probably not that nobody thought of it, but rather of strong perverse incentives...as you indicate in the first part of your post.
A few rules (Score:4, Interesting)
1) If you need to collect everything, it's because you don't know what you want.
2) Collecting everything is expensive and usually wrong because data ages differently.
3) A pile of inaccurate data does not become more accurate the more data you have.
4) Confirmation bias is an omnipresent risk.
5) Priming is an omnipresent risk.
6) The sub group of people who make up the defence and intelligence communities have their own outlooks, biases and foibles, like the rest of us.
7) The 'we must do something with this since data we have it' is a variant of the sunk costs fallacy.
To make things a bit more blatant,
Deep learning networks tend to be biased to find what they are taught to find. If the teacher is biased, so with the AI be.
Do you want The Patriots? (Score:3)
Because this is how you get The Patriots. Just wait; before long, they'll be posting memes, funding private armies, and injecting senators with nanomachines.
