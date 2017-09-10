What's Causing The Hurricanes? (yahoo.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes AFP: Hurricane Irma, now taking aim at Florida, has stunned experts with its sheer size and strength, churning across the ocean with sustained Category 5 winds of 183 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded. Meanwhile Jose, a Category 4 on the Saffir Simpson scale of 1 to 5, is fast on the heels of Irma, pummeling the Caribbean for the second time in the span of a few days. Many have wondered what is contributing to the power and frequency of these extreme storms. "Atlantic hurricane seasons over the years have been shaped by many complex factors," said Jim Kossin, a NOAA hurricane scientist at the University of Wisconsin. "Those include large scale ocean currents, air pollution -- which tends to cool the ocean down -- and climate change"...
Some think a surge in industrial pollution after World War II may have produced more pollutant particles that blocked the Sun's energy and exerted a cooling effect on the oceans. "The pollution reduced a lot of hurricane activity," said Gabriel Vecchi, professor of geosciences at Princeton University's Environmental Institute. Pollution began to wane in the 1980s due to regulations such as the Clean Air Act, allowing more of the Sun's rays to penetrate the ocean and provide warming fuel for storms. Vecchi said the "big debate" among scientists is over which plays a larger role -- variations in ocean currents or pollution cuts. There is evidence for both, but there isn't enough data to answer a key question...
The burning of fossil fuels, which spew greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and warm the Earth, can also be linked to a rise in extreme storms in recent years. Warmer ocean temperatures yield more moisture, more rainfall, and greater intensity storms. "It is not a coincidence that we're seeing more devastating hurricanes," climatologist Michael Mann of Penn State University told AFP in an email. "Over the past few years, as global sea surface temperatures have been the warmest on record, we've seen the strongest hurricanes -- as measured by peak sustained winds -- globally, in both Southern and Northern Hemisphere, in both Pacific and now, with Irma, the open Atlantic," he added. "The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle. We're seeing them play out in real time, and the past two weeks have been a sadly vivid example."
There, I said it.
I think they're caused by heat and pressure differences.
Sure. Heat and pressure differences create Russians.
I thought it was Vodka and furry hats.
Pretty much. One of the worst to hit FL was in the 1920s. If you point to a hurricane and scream climate change you are an idiot. If you point to a bad winter and say look global warming is a fraud your an idiot.
PS this Post is coming to you from South East Florida, Irma is so annoying. On the West Coast and Keys it is terrible.
Hawker (Score:4, Funny)
Hawker, later known as Hawker-Siddeley. Also responsible for typhoons and tempests.
I'm pretty sure Tempest [wikipedia.org] was made by Dave Theurer.
One active season and now everything is different? (Score:5, Insightful)
We've had very quiet hurricane seasons these past years, which makes this year's normal season seem like some type of outlier. Yes Irma was a very strong storm, the strongest ever in the Atlantic by recorded standards, but it's not the strongest ever hurricane even in just the northern hemisphere. What causes hurricanes is the same as what's always caused hurricanes.
Maybe.
We haven't had two Cat 4 hurricanes hit for more than a century. The increase in water temp is increasing the power of the storms, and we should expect this to continue. That doesn't mean every storm will be Cat 4/5 or that every season will be worse than the last. Just that the frequency of high-power storms will increase. Again, we haven't had landfall of two Cat 4 storms in 100 years, so Harvey and Irma are definitely unusual.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/09/hurricane-irma-harvey-season-c
"For more than a century". - so what you are actually saying is that this is not unprecedented at all.
"For more than a century". - so what you are actually saying is that this is not unprecedented at all.
No. He's saying that a century ago weather satellites didn't exist, instrumentation was more primitive, and we just don't know how big the storms were. The first time aircraft were used to monitor a hurricane before it came ashore was the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane [wikipedia.org].
Re:One active season and now everything is differe (Score:5, Insightful)
A century isn't a particularly long period of time. So far, Irma has busted two (known) records but data for these have only been collected for a couple of decades.
The *big* issue is not what the hurricanes are doing, it is what mankind has managed to splop down right in front of said hurricanes - lots of people, lots of expensive infrastructure and a whole bunch of video cameras. Build it and they will come. And expect the federal government (or somebody with more money then they have) to bail them out from some bad investment choices.
Moral hazard. It's what's for dinner.
Again, we haven't had landfall of two Cat 4 storms in 100 years
Landfall isn't really the correct metric. What is the frequency of cat 4 or cat 5 hurricanes, regardless of where they happen to go? A hurricane or typhoon that expends itself over the ocean or a relatively unpopulated area just doesn't make big news.
Obviously it's politics causing the storm. Oh and Trump caused it too, and in turn the reason why Mexico had an earthquake is because they're not paying for the wall and illegals are still crossing.
I think I've got all the crazy shit I've seen in the last week in there.
People have short memories when it comes to weather, unless it's something really weird. We had a really nasty winter a couple of years ago, and people were freaking out about it. "This is the worst I've ever seen!" I remember winters from 20 years ago that were much worse, but it seems like most other people do not. I think the difference is that I like to ski, and it seems like skiers, being outside more often in the winter, recall the particulars about winter weather more than most.
Re:One active season and now everything is differe (Score:4, Insightful)
You obviously don't know how science works. Here you go:
1) When you have unusually hot or volatile weather, that's evidence of man-made climate change.
2) When things are cool or calm then weather is not the same as climate, therefore it doesn't offer evidence against man-made climate change.
3) If the weather is unusually hot or unusually cold, or anywhere in between, that's clear evidence of man-made climate change.
Don't listen to critics who say Global Warming has become a religion. Religion is completely irrational and has nothing to do with science. For example, religions believe irrational things like:
1) If child recovers from a terminal illness, that's a miracle and is evidence of God's divine hand.
2) If a child doesn't recover from a terminal illness and dies, that's clearly not God's fault. It's just life.
3) If good or bad things happen to a child, or anything in between, that's all part of God's larger plan.
Ugh, this is the worst Slashdot clickbait. Future Slashdot headlines:
You won't believe what MS-DOS looks like now!!
Tim Cook finds Linux on his laptop and his reaction is priceless!!
Family warns others to learn from their tragic Android mistake!!
Pollution uh... (Score:3)
So because the air is cleaner with less particulates it rains less and because it rains less there's more moisture in the air which makes the storms larger. Well time to remove the scrubbers from those coal power plants then. No wait. Like a couple dozen people might die with the hurricane compared to the hundreds of thousands (or millions) who would get a reduced lifespan from the particulate pollution. Great.
Pollution is still pollution. I say the solution is to build giant dehumidifiers, the size of which would be used for terraforming.
But the world is ending! With each passing day, we are one day closer to the end of the world!
Oh you meant an actual, pretty soon-ish date? No idea about that.
Millennials KNOW that the world is ending.
They have ARRIVED, and it's time for a CHANGE!
Reversion to the mean (Score:5, Insightful)
12 years without a major hurricane landfall. Where were the front page slashdot posts talking about how extreme that was?
Thank you for highlighting the issue.
without a LANDFALL.
The number of atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes is increasing very obviously just by eyeballing the charts at this point.
The crap shoot is whether we have a weak or strong high over the northern atlantic. If it's strong, they land- if it's weak they don't.
Likewise, it depends on whether El Nino is going- because it weakens hurricanes.
Trust me , we had plenty of AGW foes posting about every year of the lack of landfalls.
Tropical storm + hurricane
Did you forget Huricane Sandy? (Score:2)
Hurricane Sandy made landfall in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane (technically, a "post-tropical cyclone", not a hurricane, but they use the same scale). A "Major Hurricane" is classified as Category 3 or higher.
Stolen from twitter (Score:5, Funny)
Credit Twitter [twitter.com]
2006: "Hurricanes are going to be worse and more frequent!"
2007:
2008:
2009:
2010:
2011:
2012:
2013:
2014:
2015:
2016:
2017: "Told you so!"
Okay so... we get a break until 2027, then more hurricanes in 2028?
So the real estate developers have until 2028 to build more sketchy housing and infrastructure shit on the coasts?
Edit. (Score:2)
2007:
2008:
2009:
2010:
2011:
2012: Sandy [wikipedia.org]
2013:
2014:
2015:
2016:
2017: "Told you so!"
There's also a lot of Hurricanes that just aren't making landfall so they're not getting coverage. And yes, we should care about the ones that don't make landfall since eventually one of them will, and if they're worse so are the ones that hit us.
Humberto 2007
Gustav 2008
Dolly 2008
Ike 2008
Irene 2011
Sandy 2012
Author 2014
Matthew 2016
Why even bother quoting Michael Mann? (Score:3)
Mann's work has been thoroughly debunked [steynonline.com].
And there wasn't as much 'development' on the low-quality land prone to storm damage.
We need Congress to pass the "You Dumb Fucks No More Disaster Relief Act."
Slashdot is quickly becoming the climate activist soap box. Ok the hurricanes are stronger, maybe. You didn't compare it appropriately as the scale changed multiple times in the past 100 years.
This is a very important point, AC! In 2005 we had four Cat 3 hurricanes hit the US: Dennis, Katrina, Rita and Wilma. ALL of them had stronger winds than what was present in Harvey OR Irma this year. Somehow Harvey (130 MPH peak when it touched land) and Irma (same speed - 130 MPH when it hit land) are worse than 2005's Dennis (150), Katrina (175), Rita (180), and Wilma (185). Irma is weaker than Charley which hit Florida in 2004...
Butterflies (Score:1)
Lots of heat energy and no El Nino to kill. (Score:1)
Lots of energy to fuel them without crosswinds from El Nino to rip the apart.
Graphs of energy, and totals here.
The number of tropical storms has increased since 1970.
//policlimate.com/tropical/
The number of major hurricanes has increased since 1970.
There is a cycle - not every year is up- but the bottoms are higher and the highs are higher.
Plus population on the coasts has increased tremendously since that's where the jobs are.
El Nino (Score:2)
Apparently it's actually due to the lack of an El Nino. The formation of the hurricane started 6 months ago and grew be because there wasn't a lot of wind sheer to stop it from forming. Maybe the better question is why wasn't there an El Nino?
cut trees, get hurricanes (Score:1)
Solar Eclipse? (Score:1)
I think the solar eclipse last month caused some spinning masses of air that grew in the Atlantic Ocean and are now coming back.
If you have to ask ... (Score:2)
... then you don't know.
We know climate change is happening and we know that humans are not helping the situation, but we don't know the percentage of human/nature.
Humans don't actually give a shit until it's personal.
By then it's too late.
The solution is to migrate as needed.
Creationism for conspiracy theorists (Score:2)
It's funny how there are still climate change deniers.