Earth

What's Causing The Hurricanes?

Posted by EditorDavid from the sources-of-cyclones dept.
An anonymous reader quotes AFP: Hurricane Irma, now taking aim at Florida, has stunned experts with its sheer size and strength, churning across the ocean with sustained Category 5 winds of 183 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded. Meanwhile Jose, a Category 4 on the Saffir Simpson scale of 1 to 5, is fast on the heels of Irma, pummeling the Caribbean for the second time in the span of a few days. Many have wondered what is contributing to the power and frequency of these extreme storms. "Atlantic hurricane seasons over the years have been shaped by many complex factors," said Jim Kossin, a NOAA hurricane scientist at the University of Wisconsin. "Those include large scale ocean currents, air pollution -- which tends to cool the ocean down -- and climate change"...

Some think a surge in industrial pollution after World War II may have produced more pollutant particles that blocked the Sun's energy and exerted a cooling effect on the oceans. "The pollution reduced a lot of hurricane activity," said Gabriel Vecchi, professor of geosciences at Princeton University's Environmental Institute. Pollution began to wane in the 1980s due to regulations such as the Clean Air Act, allowing more of the Sun's rays to penetrate the ocean and provide warming fuel for storms. Vecchi said the "big debate" among scientists is over which plays a larger role -- variations in ocean currents or pollution cuts. There is evidence for both, but there isn't enough data to answer a key question...

The burning of fossil fuels, which spew greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and warm the Earth, can also be linked to a rise in extreme storms in recent years. Warmer ocean temperatures yield more moisture, more rainfall, and greater intensity storms. "It is not a coincidence that we're seeing more devastating hurricanes," climatologist Michael Mann of Penn State University told AFP in an email. "Over the past few years, as global sea surface temperatures have been the warmest on record, we've seen the strongest hurricanes -- as measured by peak sustained winds -- globally, in both Southern and Northern Hemisphere, in both Pacific and now, with Irma, the open Atlantic," he added. "The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle. We're seeing them play out in real time, and the past two weeks have been a sadly vivid example."

What's Causing The Hurricanes?

  Hawker

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @11:37AM (#55169165)

    Hawker, later known as Hawker-Siddeley. Also responsible for typhoons and tempests.

  One active season and now everything is different?

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @11:39AM (#55169175)
    We've had very quiet hurricane seasons these past years, which makes this year's normal season seem like some type of outlier. Yes Irma was a very strong storm, the strongest ever in the Atlantic by recorded standards, but it's not the strongest ever hurricane even in just the northern hemisphere. What causes hurricanes is the same as what's always caused hurricanes.

      You obviously don't know how science works. Here you go:

      1) When you have unusually hot or volatile weather, that's evidence of man-made climate change.
      2) When things are cool or calm then weather is not the same as climate, therefore it doesn't offer evidence against man-made climate change.
      3) If the weather is unusually hot or unusually cold, or anywhere in between, that's clear evidence of man-made climate change.

      Don't listen to critics who say Global Warming has become a religion. Religion is completely

      • Nice straw mans you got there.

        You want to know how real science works? The oceans are warming at an unprecedented rate as well as global average air temperatures. Polar icecaps are melting at an unprecedented rate too. CO2 in the atmosphere is rising at an unprecedented rate.

        Are you too fucking stupid to understand these very simple facts?

    • Ugh, this is the worst Slashdot clickbait. Future Slashdot headlines:

      You won't believe what MS-DOS looks like now!!

      Tim Cook finds Linux on his laptop and his reaction is priceless!!

      Family warns others to learn from their tragic Android mistake!!

    • Comparing Atlantic and Pacific storms is a little unfair - much less space for an Atlantic storm to develop in.

      Yes, Irma is just an outlier, and storms like the 1935 labor day storm were probably even worse. Nothing to see in this one particular storm, move along, take your CO2 emissions with you.

      What is certain, however, is that there is a Hurricane season, and it comes when the waters are warmer. So, anyone who is thinking in the back of their mind: "So what if we get global warming, won't that make thi

  Pollution uh...

    by cheesybagel ( 670288 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @11:41AM (#55169193)

    So because the air is cleaner with less particulates it rains less and because it rains less there's more moisture in the air which makes the storms larger. Well time to remove the scrubbers from those coal power plants then. No wait. Like a couple dozen people might die with the hurricane compared to the hundreds of thousands (or millions) who would get a reduced lifespan from the particulate pollution. Great.

    • Pollution is still pollution. I say the solution is to build giant dehumidifiers, the size of which would be used for terraforming.

  Reversion to the mean

    by mattwarden ( 699984 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @11:46AM (#55169221)

    12 years without a major hurricane landfall. Where were the front page slashdot posts talking about how extreme that was?

      Thank you for highlighting the issue.

      without a LANDFALL.

      The number of atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes is increasing very obviously just by eyeballing the charts at this point.

      The crap shoot is whether we have a weak or strong high over the northern atlantic. If it's strong, they land- if it's weak they don't.

      Likewise, it depends on whether El Nino is going- because it weakens hurricanes.

      Trust me , we had plenty of AGW foes posting about every year of the lack of landfalls.

      Tropical storm + hurricane

    • in 2012, cause I'm guessing the folks who got hit by it didn't.

      • Hurricane Sandy made landfall in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane (technically, a "post-tropical cyclone", not a hurricane, but they use the same scale). A "Major Hurricane" is classified as Category 3 or higher.

        • Sandy hit Manhattan, which is a feat in and of itself remarkable - did major, unprecedented damage. Go all semantic pedantic if you wish, Sandy was unusual by all accounts, regardless of where you draw the boundaries of the discussion.

      • No one forgot that it wasn't a hurricane when it made landfall.

    • Those who study this in detail have found opposing forces: warmer temperatures do make bigger, stronger storms and a longer season, but there is also some pushback in upper level air current patterns that offsets this somewhat... it's a chaotic system and a simple change of one input can push things like landfalls of major storms in either direction.

      However: more energy (heat) in the system does make more energetic storms. Are we seeing a result of that this year? Too soon to really call it, either way.

  Stolen from twitter

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @11:49AM (#55169259)

    Credit Twitter [twitter.com]

    2006: "Hurricanes are going to be worse and more frequent!"
    2007:
    2008:
    2009:
    2010:
    2011:
    2012:
    2013:
    2014:
    2015:
    2016:
    2017: "Told you so!"

    • Okay so... we get a break until 2027, then more hurricanes in 2028?

    • 2006: "Hurricanes are going to be worse and more frequent!"
      2007:
      2008:
      2009:
      2010:
      2011:
      2012: Sandy [wikipedia.org]
      2013:
      2014:
      2015:
      2016:
      2017: "Told you so!"

      There's also a lot of Hurricanes that just aren't making landfall so they're not getting coverage. And yes, we should care about the ones that don't make landfall since eventually one of them will, and if they're worse so are the ones that hit us.

      • Sandy wasn't a hurricane when it made landfall.

        Also, the only reason for the extensive damage was because it hit one of the most populated areas in the world.

      Maybe a point could be made here, but ...

      Humberto 2007
      Gustav 2008
      Dolly 2008
      Ike 2008
      Irene 2011
      Sandy 2012
      Author 2014
      Matthew 2016

  • Mann's work has been thoroughly debunked [steynonline.com].

  • A butterfly flapped it wings and it create a hurricane.

  • Lots of energy to fuel them without crosswinds from El Nino to rip the apart.
    Graphs of energy, and totals here.

    The number of tropical storms has increased since 1970.
    The number of major hurricanes has increased since 1970.
    There is a cycle - not every year is up- but the bottoms are higher and the highs are higher. //policlimate.com/tropical/

    Plus population on the coasts has increased tremendously since that's where the jobs are.

  El Nino

    by Dripdry ( 1062282 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @12:03PM (#55169377)

    Apparently it's actually due to the lack of an El Nino. The formation of the hurricane started 6 months ago and grew be because there wasn't a lot of wind sheer to stop it from forming. Maybe the better question is why wasn't there an El Nino?

      The Sun is delivering 2 kilowatts of energy onto every square meter of the ocean every hour.

  • I think the solar eclipse last month caused some spinning masses of air that grew in the Atlantic Ocean and are now coming back.

  • Global warming and Atlantic hurricanes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The problem with linking global warming to Atlantic hurricanes is that hurricane activity isn't necessarily predicted to increase in the Atlantic from global warming. In the north Pacific, sea surface temperatures will warm and vertical wind shear is predicted to weaken. This favors an increase in hurricane activity in the north Pacific. While the water in the north Atlantic basin is predicted to get warmer due to global warming, vertical wind shear is expected to increase. It's not entirely clear which of

  If you have to ask ...

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @12:16PM (#55169447)

    ... then you don't know.

    We know climate change is happening and we know that humans are not helping the situation, but we don't know the percentage of human/nature.

    Humans don't actually give a shit until it's personal.

    By then it's too late.

    The solution is to migrate as needed.

  • It's funny how there are still climate change deniers.

  • Any hypothesis about hurricane frequency has to account for the last eleven years of very low activity. Now we have an active year, like 2005. What is different his time?

  • So "air pollution which tends to cool the oceans" and air pollution which causes global warming and warmer ocean temperatures.

    And then you wonder why people don't believe the global warming narrative.

  • A corporation which has record breaking sales = Good Management. They deserve everything they get.

    A planet which has record breaking climate change = Good Management. They deserve nothing of what you'll get.

