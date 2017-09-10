What's Causing The Hurricanes? (yahoo.com) 106
An anonymous reader quotes AFP: Hurricane Irma, now taking aim at Florida, has stunned experts with its sheer size and strength, churning across the ocean with sustained Category 5 winds of 183 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded. Meanwhile Jose, a Category 4 on the Saffir Simpson scale of 1 to 5, is fast on the heels of Irma, pummeling the Caribbean for the second time in the span of a few days. Many have wondered what is contributing to the power and frequency of these extreme storms. "Atlantic hurricane seasons over the years have been shaped by many complex factors," said Jim Kossin, a NOAA hurricane scientist at the University of Wisconsin. "Those include large scale ocean currents, air pollution -- which tends to cool the ocean down -- and climate change"...
Some think a surge in industrial pollution after World War II may have produced more pollutant particles that blocked the Sun's energy and exerted a cooling effect on the oceans. "The pollution reduced a lot of hurricane activity," said Gabriel Vecchi, professor of geosciences at Princeton University's Environmental Institute. Pollution began to wane in the 1980s due to regulations such as the Clean Air Act, allowing more of the Sun's rays to penetrate the ocean and provide warming fuel for storms. Vecchi said the "big debate" among scientists is over which plays a larger role -- variations in ocean currents or pollution cuts. There is evidence for both, but there isn't enough data to answer a key question...
The burning of fossil fuels, which spew greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and warm the Earth, can also be linked to a rise in extreme storms in recent years. Warmer ocean temperatures yield more moisture, more rainfall, and greater intensity storms. "It is not a coincidence that we're seeing more devastating hurricanes," climatologist Michael Mann of Penn State University told AFP in an email. "Over the past few years, as global sea surface temperatures have been the warmest on record, we've seen the strongest hurricanes -- as measured by peak sustained winds -- globally, in both Southern and Northern Hemisphere, in both Pacific and now, with Irma, the open Atlantic," he added. "The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle. We're seeing them play out in real time, and the past two weeks have been a sadly vivid example."
I think they're caused by heat and pressure differences.
Sure. Heat and pressure differences create Russians.
I thought it was Vodka and furry hats.
Pretty much. One of the worst to hit FL was in the 1920s. If you point to a hurricane and scream climate change you are an idiot. If you point to a bad winter and say look global warming is a fraud your an idiot.
PS this Post is coming to you from South East Florida, Irma is so annoying. On the West Coast and Keys it is terrible.
This.
But wait, there's more!
Every generation seems to think THEY'VE discovered something new about the world and then launch an entire social movement to figure out why and how to stop it.
Famine
Drought
War
Disease
All part of life on earth since there was life. Yet every few generations, who don't remember the last time it happened, think it's a new thing.
Or that. We can always go with that.
Hawker (Score:3, Funny)
Hawker, later known as Hawker-Siddeley. Also responsible for typhoons and tempests.
I'm pretty sure Tempest [wikipedia.org] was made by Dave Theurer.
I thought The Tempest was created by Shakespeare.
Man made climate change.... (Score:1)
for the feeble minded.
One active season and now everything is different? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: One active season and now everything is differ (Score:1)
"For more than a century". - so what you are actually saying is that this is not unprecedented at all.
Re: One active season and now everything is differ (Score:4, Interesting)
"For more than a century". - so what you are actually saying is that this is not unprecedented at all.
No. He's saying that a century ago weather satellites didn't exist, instrumentation was more primitive, and we just don't know how big the storms were. The first time aircraft were used to monitor a hurricane before it came ashore was the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane [wikipedia.org].
Re:One active season and now everything is differe (Score:4, Insightful)
A century isn't a particularly long period of time. So far, Irma has busted two (known) records but data for these have only been collected for a couple of decades.
The *big* issue is not what the hurricanes are doing, it is what mankind has managed to splop down right in front of said hurricanes - lots of people, lots of expensive infrastructure and a whole bunch of video cameras. Build it and they will come. And expect the federal government (or somebody with more money then they have) to bail them out from some bad investment choices.
Moral hazard. It's what's for dinner.
You know, for a mere 20% increase in the cost of construction, houses in Florida could be made to withstand these storms... it's what's done in the islands, but that would be bad for the construction industry, so we build with sticks and paper instead.
Again, we haven't had landfall of two Cat 4 storms in 100 years
Landfall isn't really the correct metric. What is the frequency of cat 4 or cat 5 hurricanes, regardless of where they happen to go? A hurricane or typhoon that expends itself over the ocean or a relatively unpopulated area just doesn't make big news.
That doesn't make sense. Category 3 is 112-129 mph sustained. Category 4 is 130-156 mph. It's in the DEFINITION of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Re: (Score:2)
The last time two Cat 4+ storms made landfall in the North Atlantic [wikipedia.org] was 2008.
The sample size for hurricane numbers is just too small to win any statistical arguments, either way, both sides can dig in and call "fluke."
Re: (Score:3)
Obviously it's politics causing the storm. Oh and Trump caused it too, and in turn the reason why Mexico had an earthquake is because they're not paying for the wall and illegals are still crossing.
I think I've got all the crazy shit I've seen in the last week in there.
Re: (Score:3)
People have short memories when it comes to weather, unless it's something really weird. We had a really nasty winter a couple of years ago, and people were freaking out about it. "This is the worst I've ever seen!" I remember winters from 20 years ago that were much worse, but it seems like most other people do not. I think the difference is that I like to ski, and it seems like skiers, being outside more often in the winter, recall the particulars about winter weather more than most.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You obviously don't know how science works. Here you go:
1) When you have unusually hot or volatile weather, that's evidence of man-made climate change.
2) When things are cool or calm then weather is not the same as climate, therefore it doesn't offer evidence against man-made climate change.
3) If the weather is unusually hot or unusually cold, or anywhere in between, that's clear evidence of man-made climate change.
Don't listen to critics who say Global Warming has become a religion. Religion is completely
Re: (Score:2)
Nice straw mans you got there.
You want to know how real science works? The oceans are warming at an unprecedented rate as well as global average air temperatures. Polar icecaps are melting at an unprecedented rate too. CO2 in the atmosphere is rising at an unprecedented rate.
Are you too fucking stupid to understand these very simple facts?
Ugh, this is the worst Slashdot clickbait. Future Slashdot headlines:
You won't believe what MS-DOS looks like now!!
Tim Cook finds Linux on his laptop and his reaction is priceless!!
Family warns others to learn from their tragic Android mistake!!
Comparing Atlantic and Pacific storms is a little unfair - much less space for an Atlantic storm to develop in.
Yes, Irma is just an outlier, and storms like the 1935 labor day storm were probably even worse. Nothing to see in this one particular storm, move along, take your CO2 emissions with you.
What is certain, however, is that there is a Hurricane season, and it comes when the waters are warmer. So, anyone who is thinking in the back of their mind: "So what if we get global warming, won't that make thi
Pollution uh... (Score:3)
So because the air is cleaner with less particulates it rains less and because it rains less there's more moisture in the air which makes the storms larger. Well time to remove the scrubbers from those coal power plants then. No wait. Like a couple dozen people might die with the hurricane compared to the hundreds of thousands (or millions) who would get a reduced lifespan from the particulate pollution. Great.
Pollution is still pollution. I say the solution is to build giant dehumidifiers, the size of which would be used for terraforming.
Re: (Score:2)
But the world is ending! With each passing day, we are one day closer to the end of the world!
Oh you meant an actual, pretty soon-ish date? No idea about that.
Millennials KNOW that the world is ending.
They have ARRIVED, and it's time for a CHANGE!
Reversion to the mean (Score:5, Insightful)
12 years without a major hurricane landfall. Where were the front page slashdot posts talking about how extreme that was?
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
Thank you for highlighting the issue.
without a LANDFALL.
The number of atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes is increasing very obviously just by eyeballing the charts at this point.
The crap shoot is whether we have a weak or strong high over the northern atlantic. If it's strong, they land- if it's weak they don't.
Likewise, it depends on whether El Nino is going- because it weakens hurricanes.
Trust me , we had plenty of AGW foes posting about every year of the lack of landfalls.
Tropical storm + hurricane
> The cycle is obvious- but so is the trend. More tropical storms. More severe hurricanes.
WTH are you talking about?
Your link shows exactly the OPPOSITE!
Did you forget Huricane Sandy? (Score:2)
Hurricane Sandy made landfall in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane (technically, a "post-tropical cyclone", not a hurricane, but they use the same scale). A "Major Hurricane" is classified as Category 3 or higher.
Re: (Score:2)
Sandy hit Manhattan, which is a feat in and of itself remarkable - did major, unprecedented damage. Go all semantic pedantic if you wish, Sandy was unusual by all accounts, regardless of where you draw the boundaries of the discussion.
No one forgot that it wasn't a hurricane when it made landfall.
Those who study this in detail have found opposing forces: warmer temperatures do make bigger, stronger storms and a longer season, but there is also some pushback in upper level air current patterns that offsets this somewhat... it's a chaotic system and a simple change of one input can push things like landfalls of major storms in either direction.
However: more energy (heat) in the system does make more energetic storms. Are we seeing a result of that this year? Too soon to really call it, either way.
Stolen from twitter (Score:5, Funny)
Credit Twitter [twitter.com]
2006: "Hurricanes are going to be worse and more frequent!"
2007:
2008:
2009:
2010:
2011:
2012:
2013:
2014:
2015:
2016:
2017: "Told you so!"
Okay so... we get a break until 2027, then more hurricanes in 2028?
So the real estate developers have until 2028 to build more sketchy housing and infrastructure shit on the coasts?
Edit. (Score:2)
2007:
2008:
2009:
2010:
2011:
2012: Sandy [wikipedia.org]
2013:
2014:
2015:
2016:
2017: "Told you so!"
There's also a lot of Hurricanes that just aren't making landfall so they're not getting coverage. And yes, we should care about the ones that don't make landfall since eventually one of them will, and if they're worse so are the ones that hit us.
Sandy wasn't a hurricane when it made landfall.
Also, the only reason for the extensive damage was because it hit one of the most populated areas in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Humberto 2007
Gustav 2008
Dolly 2008
Ike 2008
Irene 2011
Sandy 2012
Author 2014
Matthew 2016
You have a funny way of spelling Arthur.
Why even bother quoting Michael Mann? (Score:2, Funny)
Mann's work has been thoroughly debunked [steynonline.com].
Thoroughly debunked by the distinguished scientists at Mark Steyn Enterprises [wikipedia.org]? We should all be so lucky.
And there wasn't as much 'development' on the low-quality land prone to storm damage.
We need Congress to pass the "You Dumb Fucks No More Disaster Relief Act."
Re: Here we go again (Score:1)
Well, considering that the Trumpies just rolled back all of the revisions to the flood insurance risk assesment maps implemented under the Obama admin, there is now even more incentive to build in high risk areas than there was a year ago.
Thanks, Obama! Oh, wait....
Slashdot is quickly becoming the climate activist soap box. Ok the hurricanes are stronger, maybe. You didn't compare it appropriately as the scale changed multiple times in the past 100 years.
This is a very important point, AC! In 2005 we had four Cat 3 hurricanes hit the US: Dennis, Katrina, Rita and Wilma. ALL of them had stronger winds than what was present in Harvey OR Irma this year. Somehow Harvey (130 MPH peak when it touched land) and Irma (same speed - 130 MPH when it hit land) are worse than 2005's Dennis (150), Katrina (175), Rita (180), and Wilma (185). Irma is weaker than Charley which hit Florida in 2004...
Butterflies (Score:1)
Lots of heat energy and no El Nino to kill. (Score:2)
Lots of energy to fuel them without crosswinds from El Nino to rip the apart.
Graphs of energy, and totals here.
The number of tropical storms has increased since 1970.
//policlimate.com/tropical/
The number of major hurricanes has increased since 1970.
There is a cycle - not every year is up- but the bottoms are higher and the highs are higher.
Plus population on the coasts has increased tremendously since that's where the jobs are.
El Nino (Score:4, Informative)
Apparently it's actually due to the lack of an El Nino. The formation of the hurricane started 6 months ago and grew be because there wasn't a lot of wind sheer to stop it from forming. Maybe the better question is why wasn't there an El Nino?
Because El Nino / El Nina is a long-term oscillationg due to a build up of heat in the Pacific. A lot of these ocean and air currents operate like air conditioner thermostats. When heat builds up, ocean and air currents start gaining speed. Eventually they start cooling the water faster than it gains heat, then the currents slow down. Then the heat builds up again. This can take a decade to complete one cycle.
The Sun is delivering 2 kilowatts of energy onto every square meter of the ocean every hour.
cut trees, get hurricanes (Score:1)
Solar Eclipse? (Score:1)
I think the solar eclipse last month caused some spinning masses of air that grew in the Atlantic Ocean and are now coming back.
Global warming and Atlantic hurricanes (Score:1)
The problem with linking global warming to Atlantic hurricanes is that hurricane activity isn't necessarily predicted to increase in the Atlantic from global warming. In the north Pacific, sea surface temperatures will warm and vertical wind shear is predicted to weaken. This favors an increase in hurricane activity in the north Pacific. While the water in the north Atlantic basin is predicted to get warmer due to global warming, vertical wind shear is expected to increase. It's not entirely clear which of
If you have to ask ... (Score:3)
... then you don't know.
We know climate change is happening and we know that humans are not helping the situation, but we don't know the percentage of human/nature.
Humans don't actually give a shit until it's personal.
By then it's too late.
The solution is to migrate as needed.
Creationism for conspiracy theorists (Score:1)
It's funny how there are still climate change deniers.
Don't cherry pick the data (Score:2)
Any hypothesis about hurricane frequency has to account for the last eleven years of very low activity. Now we have an active year, like 2005. What is different his time?
The summary/articles are contradicting themselves (Score:2)
So "air pollution which tends to cool the oceans" and air pollution which causes global warming and warmer ocean temperatures.
And then you wonder why people don't believe the global warming narrative.
Conservative Hypocrisy (Score:2)
A corporation which has record breaking sales = Good Management. They deserve everything they get.
A planet which has record breaking climate change = Good Management. They deserve nothing of what you'll get.