Uber Gives Free Rides to Shelters During Hurricane Irma
One million households lost power in Florida, and at least three people died, after Hurricane Irma made landfall Sunday morning. Bloomberg reports how Uber tried to help: Uber Technologies Inc. is offering free rides to shelters near Tampa as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the Florida mainland. The City of Tampa's Office of Emergency Management publicized the free rides on its Twitter feed, @AlertTampa, and mobile news alert service. Uber's offer helps serve a vital need for transportation, as Tampa Bay area residents got late notice that the monster storm that changed track on Saturday and was heading their way. It also provided a chance for the company to burnish an image... Uber has also been criticized for using its so-called surge pricing in times of crisis.
Uber isn't doing anything. Their cab drivers are the ones absorbing the costs to take people to shelters.
If the cab driver's vehicle gets damaged, will Uber pay for the repairs? If Uber was doing something they'd reimburse the cost of fuel and time to their drivers, and then some.
But you'll never see that happen.
Uber could be construed to encompass their drivers as well as corporate leadership / landlord rent-seekers of the website and app.
Would be nice if the landlord did something for the drivers, but the drivers doing something for the public is just the same, from the public's point of view.
If the cab driver's vehicle gets damaged, will Uber pay for the repairs?
As a matter of fact, they are.
I took an Uber with my sick child to drive him to a private hospital once, and the kid vomited on the back seat. Not a lot, he's only three and didn't do a lot of damage. The driver said it's fine because he will take a picture of the damage and Uber will give him money to wash the car thoroughly and then some.
I asked "what if drivers abuse this?" to which he said Uber does keep statistics of how likely this event is to occur and there are certain thresholds. he also said this
How do you know they're not?