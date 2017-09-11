Bitcoin Price Falls Again On Reports that China is Shutting Down Local Exchanges

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


China's clampdown on cryptocurrencies has reportedly taken a new direction -- to close down local bitcoin exchanges. From a report: Initial reports from Chinese media that the government plans to close down domestic cryptocurrency exchanges have seen the virtual coin shed more than $100 since Friday. Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal also reported Monday that that the country is planning to shut down digital currency exchanges. Bitcoin sunk to a low of $4,241 in late trading in the U.K. Friday, and reached a low of $4,108 on Monday, according to Coindesk data. It climbed to a record high of $5,000 dollars a little over a week ago, and has shot up by nearly 350 percent since the start of the year. The latest reported crackdown follows a decision by Chinese regulators -- including the People's Bank of China (PBOC) -- to ban initial coin offerings (ICOs). ICOs are a means of raising funds by selling off new digital tokens. A crackdown on ICOs would not affect the original cryptocurrency directly, but bitcoin still dropped more than $1,000 over a period of three days. China's latest move to shut down local exchanges would mark a new direction for the country in its efforts to regulate the market.

  • Drop of $1000? $5000 - $4108 1000 ?? (Score:3)

    by JcMorin ( 930466 ) on Monday September 11, 2017 @10:10AM (#55173829)
    Please, someone, verify the math... how did Bitcoin lost more than $1000 and still be above $4000 when the all time high was $5000.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by millette ( 56354 )

      Well, it sank to $3940 during the 4th but finished the day a little over $4000, then reached $4600 over the next few days before falling to $4100 yesterday. Don't blink. So somewhere in there it lost $1000 although it gained half of it back along the way.

  • I'm suprised nobody has started arbitrating between different BC exchanges. With the current volatility the opportunities are massive. I guess you can't really short-sell but with a minimal investment you could make a mint!

    • China subsidizes electricity and hardware for bitcoin processing. Are they trying to take over the global market while minimizing bitcoin's disruption in their own markets? That would follow with their methods for standard currencies.

      • China subsidizes electricity and hardware for bitcoin processing.

        Ha. well that will be another interesting aspect of bitcoin--- it will arbitrage electric power subsidies out of existence.

        Please correct me if I'm wrong because I might be but my educated guess about bitcoin is that there's no price bubble at all. My reason for stating this rests on the assumption that the price of mining a coin is exactly equal to the electricity and hardware costs plus a thin markup (thin-ness dictated by competition which is intense). By price here I mean the cost of buying a coin pl

    • Only if those exchanges don't nail you on the buy & sell rates (they do), and then there's the BTC transaction fee to consider. I'm sure that if the difference in rates between exchanges is great enough to turn a profit, this arbitrage is already happening.
    • Who is surprised of this "extreme volatility"? This exponential price hike dwarfs the 2000 tech bubble. How can one expect this kind of growth to go on? It got totally out of control, so someday some big player will want to cash in, and the bubble will bust in panic.

      • So, you think Bitcoin is like tulips?

        Wrong!!!

        You can put tulips in a vase. (for a few days, anyway).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by qbast ( 1265706 )
      I looked at it, but it did not seem viable.

    • I'm suprised nobody has started arbitrating between different BC exchanges. With the current volatility the opportunities are massive. I guess you can't really short-sell but with a minimal investment you could make a mint!

      Hard to make a mint when a transaction takes hours to days.

  • Hype (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yes, it did drop to below $4100, but it has now rebounded to nearly $4300. Yes it's dropped some compared to Friday, but it's about where it was last Tuesday. Whaddayaknow, it goes up, and it goes down. Look at the 30 day chart, and the trend looks like a fairly steady rise from about $4000 to $4250. Much as journalists would like the story to be "Oh noes, the bitcoin is crashing!", it doesn't really stack up (yet).

    Of course, reaching a peak value at a "significant" number like $5000 is a signal for a lot o

  • I think the drop is people over-thinking it. With no local exchanged, that just means people in China have more incentive to keep transactions on bitcoin, and not pull out to local currency. I suspect it will result in more demand and therefore higher prices.

    I also suspect that with the volatility, there will be a bitcoin futures market at some point.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

      "I also suspect that with the volatility, there will be a bitcoin futures market at some point."

      Stocks are like betting on a horse race with no finish line. Bitcoin is like betting on a horse race with no finish line and no horses.

