Bitcoin Price Falls Again On Reports that China is Shutting Down Local Exchanges (cnbc.com) 35
China's clampdown on cryptocurrencies has reportedly taken a new direction -- to close down local bitcoin exchanges. From a report: Initial reports from Chinese media that the government plans to close down domestic cryptocurrency exchanges have seen the virtual coin shed more than $100 since Friday. Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal also reported Monday that that the country is planning to shut down digital currency exchanges. Bitcoin sunk to a low of $4,241 in late trading in the U.K. Friday, and reached a low of $4,108 on Monday, according to Coindesk data. It climbed to a record high of $5,000 dollars a little over a week ago, and has shot up by nearly 350 percent since the start of the year. The latest reported crackdown follows a decision by Chinese regulators -- including the People's Bank of China (PBOC) -- to ban initial coin offerings (ICOs). ICOs are a means of raising funds by selling off new digital tokens. A crackdown on ICOs would not affect the original cryptocurrency directly, but bitcoin still dropped more than $1,000 over a period of three days. China's latest move to shut down local exchanges would mark a new direction for the country in its efforts to regulate the market.
Well, it sank to $3940 during the 4th but finished the day a little over $4000, then reached $4600 over the next few days before falling to $4100 yesterday. Don't blink. So somewhere in there it lost $1000 although it gained half of it back along the way.
I'm suprised nobody has started arbitrating between different BC exchanges. With the current volatility the opportunities are massive. I guess you can't really short-sell but with a minimal investment you could make a mint!
China subsidizes electricity and hardware for bitcoin processing. Are they trying to take over the global market while minimizing bitcoin's disruption in their own markets? That would follow with their methods for standard currencies.
Subsidies and solar power energy storage. (Score:2)
China subsidizes electricity and hardware for bitcoin processing.
Ha. well that will be another interesting aspect of bitcoin--- it will arbitrage electric power subsidies out of existence.
Please correct me if I'm wrong because I might be but my educated guess about bitcoin is that there's no price bubble at all. My reason for stating this rests on the assumption that the price of mining a coin is exactly equal to the electricity and hardware costs plus a thin markup (thin-ness dictated by competition which is intense). By price here I mean the cost of buying a coin pl
So, you think Bitcoin is like tulips?
Wrong!!!
You can put tulips in a vase. (for a few days, anyway).
Hard to make a mint when a transaction takes hours to days.
sell while they are worth anything at all children...
Whereas they could fall in value to be a lot less than they currently are, I don't think they will be as completely worthless as the tulip bulbs. That's not a fair comparison. There will always be transactions that people want to hide from governments. Online, the closest thing to that you have are crypto-currencies. Bit coin will have value to some for the foreseeable future. It may drop a few thousand in value, but it's not going to crash completely. It's used too much for that to happen now.
Yeah, like ransomware! Bitcoin and all the other cryptocoin fuckers can just die. Stupid assholes.
While I completely agree Bitcoin are just an idiotic concept, so is debt-based currency. Currency lacking a tangible backing is just all around stupid because it is in essence an abstraction for a quantity of Human labor and nothing more. Though at least debt-based currency has a whole host of Labor dedicated to it (not just wallstreet and bankers in general, but people who will stomp your shit in if you counterfeit it as well.)
While I think it's probably stretching the facts to assume Bitcoin will behave exactly analogously, why is it unfair to make the comparison?
During the Tulip Mania, people actually did use tulip bulbs as a medium of exchange. They were compact, portable carrier of value that unlike, say, a bearer bond or letter of credit, couldn't be forged. If the Tulip Mania happened today, contraband dealers absolutely would be taking payment in bulbs.
The whole idea of Bitcoin is that there is no central authority that c
Most of the Dutch tulip mania trading was actually in futures contracts rather than physical bulbs.
As for Bitcoin, the deflationary design doesn't necessarily mean that people won't lose confidence in it. They must first accept that the "currency" has value in the first place. If I told you that I would sell you a "nealric coin" for $1,000 and that there will never be more nealric coins created, I doubt you'd be very interested in it, because nobody places any value in a "currency" that I just made up. Righ
Wanna bet?
Never mind, I'm sorry, I can't bet with you because you are a crazy person.
Both the technology and the c
Yes, it did drop to below $4100, but it has now rebounded to nearly $4300. Yes it's dropped some compared to Friday, but it's about where it was last Tuesday. Whaddayaknow, it goes up, and it goes down. Look at the 30 day chart, and the trend looks like a fairly steady rise from about $4000 to $4250. Much as journalists would like the story to be "Oh noes, the bitcoin is crashing!", it doesn't really stack up (yet).
Of course, reaching a peak value at a "significant" number like $5000 is a signal for a lot o
Looking at it wrong... (Score:2)
I also suspect that with the volatility, there will be a bitcoin futures market at some point.
"I also suspect that with the volatility, there will be a bitcoin futures market at some point."
Stocks are like betting on a horse race with no finish line. Bitcoin is like betting on a horse race with no finish line and no horses.