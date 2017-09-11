The New Corporate Recruitment Pool: Workers In Dead-End Jobs (msn.com) 51
New submitter cdreimer writes: According a report from The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled, alternative source), corporations looking to hire new employees are opening offices in cities with high concentration of workers in dead-end jobs who are reluctant to locate but are cheaper to hire than competing locally in tight labor markets. From the report: "Pressed for workers, a New Jersey-based software company went hunting for a U.S. city with a surplus of talented employees stuck in dead-end jobs. Brian Brown, chief operating officer at AvePoint, Inc., struck gold in Richmond. Despite the city's low unemployment rate, the company had no trouble filling 70 jobs there, some at 20% below what it paid in New Jersey. New hires, meanwhile, got more interesting work and healthy raises. Irvine, Calif.-based mortgage lender Network Capital Funding Corp. opened an office in Miami to scoop up an attractive subset of college graduates -- those who settled for tolerable jobs in exchange for living in a city they loved. 'They were not in real careers,' said Tri Nguyen, Network Capital chief executive. He now plans a similar expansion in Philadelphia. Americans have traditionally moved to find jobs. But with a growing reluctance by workers to relocate, some companies have decided to move closer to potential hires. Firms are expanding to cities with a bounty of underemployed, retrieving men and women from freelance gigs, manual labor and part-time jobs with duties that, one worker said, required only a heartbeat to perform. With the national jobless rate near a 16-year low, these pockets of underemployment are a wellspring for companies that recognize most new hires already have jobs but can be poached with better pay and room for advancement. That's preferable to competing for higher-priced workers at home in a tight labor market."
I'm much more in favor of them opening satellite offices in locales where there are skilled workers in dead-end jobs than claiming a shortage of skilled workers and shipping them overseas. We (those in the industry) have been saying for a while that there isn't a skill shortage but corporations have used it as a way to cut costs.....in reality, moving to cheaper regions of the country instead of Silicon Valley or New York City mean you can pay less and still be a top paying employer.....plus, the rent/prop
Satellite offices aren't new, they are something that have been being shut down for the last 10-15 years as employers pull everyone into their hives. I'm watching one do it now in my city while another bought out a local company and is using it to triple employees and expand.
I've been to a couple dozen cities with better average talent than SV and willing to work for half the salary. Perfect english, same or similar time zones, and a short flight away if you need them in person.
Richmond? (Score:2)
I had to get halfway through TFA before I realized that they weren't talking about Richmond, British Columbia. Or Richmond California, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio or Oregon. Who knew there was a town called Richmond in Virginia?
Who knew there was a town called Richmond in Virginia?
It is the state capitol, the former capitol of the CSA, and the focal point for much of the eastern theater of the civil war. Hardly an obscure city.
As a Canadian... Richmond, VA is the only Richmond in the USA that impinges on my awareness at all. I would definitely need to be told if it were a different city from that one.
If I was reading this story on a site that wasn't heavily American by demographics I'd assume Richmond, BC until I read something indicating otherwise... like the summary that says, "a New Jersey-based software company went hunting for a U.S. city". I mean... that's at least two dead giveaways, right?
I am surprised it's young people (Score:4, Insightful)
> Network Capital Funding Corp. opened an office in Miami to scoop up an attractive subset of college graduates -- those who settled for tolerable jobs in exchange for living in a city they loved
Honestly, my reluctance to relocate (which I've overcome a couple of times) is more related to how far I'd have to move from my ageing parents or how far I'd be pulling my kids from their social network.
When I was younger (and my parents were too!) and unmarried, I frequently considered moving elsewhere in the Empire for a good job. Now though? These roots aren't pulling up again until my parents have died and my kids have moved out, at a minimum.
There's no real shortage of nice places to live, but there's a massive shortage of places to live near my folks and my kids' friends.
Yes, relocation from aging parents just adds stress. Furthermore, unless the new company is paying relocation costs and selling your house for you, renegotiating your low mortgage rate then relocation can be expensive, painful, and exhausting.
I did a relocation and between 6% sales commission on the old house, closing costs, moving costs, and costs to fix up the new house it all adds up really quickly to the tune of more than you are going to be getting in terms of a raise over the course of the year.
..."reluctant to locate"... (Score:2)
Thanks Donald (Score:2)
wow. This is starting to sound almost like a free market again.
Um (Score:2)
Disappointment (Score:2)
a New Jersey-based software company went hunting for a U.S. city with a surplus of talented employees stuck in dead-end jobs...some companies have decided to move closer to potential hires.
Software company, but no working from home option? They prefer the expensive moving the office option instead of providing a cheap remote option especially for 'dead-end jobs' staffs?
What a disappointment.