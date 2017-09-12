Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Amazon's Whole Foods Price Cuts Brought 25 Percent Jump In Shoppers (bloomberg.com) 26

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
According to Foursquare Labs, which compiled location information from shoppers' mobile devices during the first two days after Amazon completed its acquisition of Whole Foods and compared the data with the same period a week earlier, the electronic commerce company boosted customer traffic to Whole Foods by 25 percent. Bloomberg reports: Amazon acquired the upscale chain last month for $13.7 billion, a move that has brought turmoil to the supermarket industry and sent shares of grocery rivals tumbling. The same day it completed the acquisition, the e-commerce giant cut prices by as much as 43 percent on a range of items. Organic fuji apples were marked down to $1.99 a pound from $3.49 a pound, for instance. Organic avocados dropped to $1.99 each from $2.79. The traffic data is an optimistic sign that Amazon can succeed in the brick-and-mortar world. In some areas, the jump in customers was dramatic. At stores in Chicago, 35 percent more shoppers visited Whole Foods stores, Foursquare found. It's not surprising that curious shoppers visited the stores immediately after the takeover, particularly after a bevy of media coverage, according to Jennifer Bartashus, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. What's left to be seen is whether they will start consistently shopping more at Whole Foods stores.

  • Stop writing backwards (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Organic fuji apples were marked down to $1.99 a pound from $3.49 a pound, for instance."

    No.

    Organic fuji apples were marked down from $3.49 to $1.99 a pound, for instance.

    FTFY

    • I'd have probably gone for:

      For instance, Organic fuji apples were marked down from $3.49 to $1.99 a pound.

      Point stands, the english was a tad awkward. Not entirely unlike using the term "x time less than" instead of specifying a fraction, when the latter was simple and concise.
    • Also, you should be submitting that to the article writer, not Slashdot...
  • I'm an occasional Prime Pantry shopper, and noticed a big push for Whole Food products at the brickless, mortarless, site...

    The success of such marketing would undoubtedly shrink expenses and allow lower pricing to achieve the same margins... at least until dominant market share is achieved.

  • How many of those people were just checking out what actually changed prices? Let me know those numbers again in a few months, then I'll be impressed.

  • Now Amazon Robotics [wikipedia.org], was founded by former Webvan employees. Webvan failed because it could not get food to customers before it rotted. The plan was to build miles and miles of conveyor belts. The founders of Kiva Systems learned from those mistakes and built a better way.

    Amazon's move to buy Whole Foods means the technology is now mature enough to lay waste to established grocery market players. Think this is an exaggeration? Make sure you check out some Kiva robots in action before coming to that concl

