Amazon's Whole Foods Price Cuts Brought 25 Percent Jump In Shoppers (bloomberg.com) 26
According to Foursquare Labs, which compiled location information from shoppers' mobile devices during the first two days after Amazon completed its acquisition of Whole Foods and compared the data with the same period a week earlier, the electronic commerce company boosted customer traffic to Whole Foods by 25 percent. Bloomberg reports: Amazon acquired the upscale chain last month for $13.7 billion, a move that has brought turmoil to the supermarket industry and sent shares of grocery rivals tumbling. The same day it completed the acquisition, the e-commerce giant cut prices by as much as 43 percent on a range of items. Organic fuji apples were marked down to $1.99 a pound from $3.49 a pound, for instance. Organic avocados dropped to $1.99 each from $2.79. The traffic data is an optimistic sign that Amazon can succeed in the brick-and-mortar world. In some areas, the jump in customers was dramatic. At stores in Chicago, 35 percent more shoppers visited Whole Foods stores, Foursquare found. It's not surprising that curious shoppers visited the stores immediately after the takeover, particularly after a bevy of media coverage, according to Jennifer Bartashus, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. What's left to be seen is whether they will start consistently shopping more at Whole Foods stores.
More likely, it's "Here's this list of items we're cutting prices on. The most we're cutting any single item's price by is 43%. Most everything else is getting a small price reduction. Let's lead with the 43%."
It's worse than that.
People shopped at Whole Foods because they wanted extra hoidy-toidy $3.49 organic apples. If Amazon is selling plain apples that any common person can afford there's no reason to shop there anymore.
That is not what was said or what they are doing (Score:2)
How from the summary did you get they switched apples? It said pretty plainly they are still the organic apples, just reduced in price... it's not like Whole Foods has switched to selling non-organic apples (which would be plastic and rebar, presumably).
