Why Must You Pay Sales People Commissions?

An anonymous reader shares an article: Sales is highly competitive work. That word -- "competitive" -- is the key to a high-performing sales organization. In order to be great at sales, you must outsell the competition. The competition might be a product from another company; it might be an internal project at the target company; or it might be the undying desire of the target customer to do absolutely nothing, which is often the toughest competitor of them all. At the end of the day, it's all a fight. And how do you get the most fight out of an organization? By offering a prize. As the old boxing saying goes, "This is prize fighting. No prize, no fight." Prizes and competition are critical to building a healthy sales culture. So what's an unhealthy sales culture? One that's governed by politics. Sales people must sell into highly political environments to succeed and that's why they don't want to live in one. If you do not evaluate and pay on what sales people sell, then what do you evaluate and pay on? Getting along with others? Kissing the boss' butt? Talking a big game but delivering nothing? Sounds like politics and sales people instinctively know it. When a CEO says, "we're going to evaluate you on things consistent with the culture" the sales person hears: "we are going to toss out objective financial metrics for the subjective will of the king." Great entrepreneurs are great innovators, and innovators love to innovate. But before you innovate on sales compensation, make sure you understand the strengths of the old system.
It's certainly a lot more beneficial to the customer in almost all situations...
But sales isn't about what's more beneficial to the customer, unless it increases, um, sales...
Because they see the money (Score:5, Insightful)
When you hire someone to write code, they have no idea how much profit you are going to make off of them. Same thing when you pay someone to cook/wait/do carpentry/be a reception/ or do 90% of other jobs.
But when you pay someone to be a salesperson they know EXACTLY how much income they generate. It's not that hard to estimate how much profit they are earning for the company. This puts them in the single best employee/employer bargaining position.
So bosses HAVE to give sales commissions. Otherwise all the good salespeople quit and move to the competition who is willing to do it.
Salespeople have the best leverage, so they get the best deal. In exchange they have to give up safety. It's single most capitalistic employee job.
If you sell a commodity product, that's all absolutely true. Sales is all that matters to life insurance companies, hence the commish. Never work for life insurance companies, unless you like to work for CIO that used to be a salesman.
In tech on the other hand, commissioned sales is stupid. A good product almost sells itself. Granting the likes of Oracle has to pay commish...
A good product almost sells itself.
A product that almost sells itself is simply priced too cheap
High volume/low price tech can get away with advertising rather than a sales staff.
But semi-custom products that sell for hundreds of thousands or even hundreds of millions of dollars (e.g. Epic Electronic Medical Record) are always sold one-off to very cautious buyers.
Sounds like whining to me (Score:3)
And is going to be disappointed as I'm just 'showrooming' his employer. Internet vendors, not having to pay commish will almost always have the best price. Shipping is covered by no sales tax.
Like other commissions (Score:4, Insightful)
Motivation (Score:4, Insightful)
Coming from an engineer background, I think we often harass sales people since they are the non-technical ones in our teams, but we all have our own version of this.
Even a "Sale" means different things, complicated (Score:3)
I once worked at a medical diagnostics startup where I got a really interesting view into the world of sales. I was the technical individual responsible for training the sales team ( I knew the tech and was good at explaining it in laymans terms). I also went out with them on sales calls. Very different from what my real job was, but I learned a lot about a different world.
In any case, these observations are obviously limited to that particular experience, but I think can generalize.
The sales people had territories. There was also always fighting about what was in which territory, if you had a major cancer center in your area, you had more chance to be successful.
Now a "sale" was when a doctor ordered our medical test. The sales people had commissions on those sales, and the plans changed over the years, but usually there were tiers, 0-X tests, commission is one number, X-Y tests sold, different (I think higher but forget) commission, etc.
Now what does it mean for a test to be sold. Is it simply that the doctor ordered the test and their staff sent in the form to our lab?
We were trying to get reimbursement with insurance companies worked out. What if we didn't get reimbursed on that test? It's a loss for the company, but the sales person sold it, their job is done, reimbursement is a separate departement. What if though the reason we couldn't get reimbursed is because the test is not very useful clinically for the patient, but the doctor ordered anyway because they were friends with the sales person, or she was very pretty? Now it's a potentially bogus sale.
What if it's a legit sale, and clinically valid, but the patient's sample due to some wetlab processing issues can't have our assay run on it, so we don't make money?
What if we get the order form for a "sale" but never the actual specimen? Is it still a sale?
We spent months and years dealing with these and other issues. It was always very complicated, especially since we were a startup in a somewhat new area, so all the rules or "industry standards" were defined.
Again, very specific to our situation, but provides an example of how a "sale" has different definitions, and sales people want their commissions.
For another, say software product, a sales person may sell, but there is a 3 month evaluation window. They could argue hey I got the foot in the door, I did my job. You make a sucky product and the client won't keep it, or our customer reps can't improve service. For the company, that's not a true "sold" product bringing in revenue, but the sales person did the job they had.
At the end, our startup went out of the business, partially due to the fact we spent A LOT of money on sales commissions for orders, some which were invalid or our reimbursement team couldn't get insurance to pay for.
Greed is King (Score:3)
Sales commissions are used to breakdown moral conventions using greed. A person might not be willing to normally lie to a client or sell them some shit they don't need. But once they get used to the bonuses, they'll do anything to keep them coming in.
Depends on the product (Score:1)
