Are Top US Startups Really Startups?

Veteran technology reporter and columnist Om Malik writes: Pitchbook, a data research company has come up with a list of top 14 most valuable startups in the United States. There are no real surprises -- they are all ranked by valuation and they all are valued at north of $4 billion. They are all household names -- barring Outcome Health and Samumed. And they have been around forever. They have thousands of employees and many have billions in revenue. What they are not is liquid on public markets. They have not IPO'd. In a different Silicon Valley, they will all be public companies and they won't be deemed startups. Revenue, growth, relative size, market share -- pick a metric (except for lack of profits in many cases) and you know they aren't really startups. So can we stop calling them startups -- and instead maybe call them VC-backed private companies -- otherwise the label startup loses its meaning.
I am not sure what the official definition is, but I would say a company is a startup until its business model is fully validated. As soon as they have hit scale, and are growing without half of their budget going into marketing, then they are just a company. Not being profitable isn't much of a problem if the primary reason they aren't profitable is because of increased investing in their product (aka Amazon).
"pick a metric (except for lack of profits in many cases) and you know they aren't really startups. "
The metric I would pick is "recently started." Because that's the definition of startup.
The start up dates in the list range from 2002 (SpaceX) to 2012 (Lyft). So they range from 5 to 15 years old.
15 years might be pushing it, but all but 3 of the companies on the list were started less than 10 years ago, so by my count yes, they'd be called startups
My 15 year old "startup" isn't publicly traded and definitely doesn't make a profit.
Offers above $4 Billion please
There are many large private companies that could in no way be considered start-ups.
Is Mars (the candy people) considered a start-up? Bechtel? LEGO?
PitchBook doesn't seem to state their criteria for a "startup" (and I looked), but it seems whatever measure they use is off.
Pitchbook, a data research company has come up with a list of top 14 most valuable startups in the United States[om.co].
Here is a link to the actual list by Pitchbook [pitchbook.com], rather than linking to the reporter's own article on the subject. msmash, it would probably be good to update the summary to use that url for the first link, since that's where people will expect it to go.
I don't think that means what you think it does.
None of those are companies I've ever heard of. So maybe they're well known in certain, small circles but I wouldn't call them "household" names. Or brands. Or whatever they're doing since it seems their products are nothing more than sinkholes for good cash following bad.
We'll all stop calling them startups, whats next on the to-do list...ah yes, world peace.