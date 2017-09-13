North Korea Is Dodging Sanctions With a Secret Bitcoin Stash (bloomberg.com) 65
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: North Korea appears to be stepping up efforts to secure bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which could be used to avoid trade restrictions including new sanctions approved by the United Nations Security Council. Hackers from Kim Jong Un's regime are increasing their attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea and related sites, according to a new report from security researcher FireEye Inc. They also breached an English-language bitcoin news website and collected bitcoin ransom payments from global victims of the malware WannaCry, according to the researcher. Kim's apparent interest in cryptocurrencies comes amid rising prices and popularity. The same factors that have driven their success -- lack of state control and secretiveness -- would make them useful fund raising and money laundering tools for a man threatening to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. With tightening sanctions and usage of cryptocurrencies broadening, security experts say North Korea's embrace of digital cash will only increase. The 15-member Security Council on Monday approved sanctions aimed at punishing North Korea for its latest missile and nuclear tests. U.S. officials said the new measures would cut the country's textile exports by 90 percent, restricting its ability to get hard currency.
I'm seriously struggling to figure out if that was sarcasm or if society has degraded to the point where people can no longer sense hypocrisy in their own voices. Let's all review the levels of argument [google.com], shall we?
I'll support this mentality right after I see CEOs of banks behind bars for skirting laws and violating moral responsibilities.
The corrupt Financial Industrial Complex is the real reason cryptocurrency was invented and continues to be justified.
And the real reason why the governments will want it to stay in place is full traceability. Yes, for now, BTC is totally anonymous. But wait till the governments put their nose into it, and require all wallet holders to be IDd. Then ALL the transactions you will ever have done in your life can be tied to you.
I want to still be able to use paper money, and they will make it more and more difficult to use it.
With the amount of surveillance in the world today, not even paper money transactions should be considered private or anonymous.
What wallet? I have no wallet that I could ID.
Problem is that Bitcoin gives absolute tracability. If your wallet is known, every transaction you have ever done is public record. Yes, you can play shell games with tumbling (and hope the exchange doesn't just run off with your currency) or multiple wallets, but eventually, the wallets will be attributed to the person, and the transactions easily traced, with criminal/civil proceedings following.
It would be nice for a cryptocurrency to have more anonymity. That way, if someone is running for office, a
Found the government shill!
I'd point out the fallacies in your 'argument', but they're so obvious that I won't bother, since you've already drunk the Kool-Aid and had that little mind of yours permanently made up for you.
BTC is not very effective for evading sanctions except on a very small scale. BTC is excellent for transmitting assets from one place to another; it's excellent for proving ownership of an asset. It is not useful in transporting goods on a large scale to a specific location.
The US government probably would have no problem with Kim buyin
Given the current bubblicious trading in BTC, one strategy for our intelligence agencies might be to assist in the pump-and-dump, leaving Weird Fat Kid as the last fool to be holding a hard drive full of devalued tulip bits.
Yeah, cash can't be used for this.
N. Korea only exists because of China. MacArthur had the fucking N. Koreans almost off the map but the Chinese had to come in and save them and prop up the Kim regimes.
It is 100% China's fault that North Korea exists and pulls this shit. All they have to do is pull the rug out and N. Korea falls. Un wants to be the shit, China is perfectly capable of neutralizing him.
China wants to be a World power? Well, it's time they learn the burdens and responsibilities.
Otherwise, China can go fuck themselves.
China is propping up North Korea because they want a buffer state in the way. They're not exactly pleased with Kim Jong Un's nuclear ambitions, but the last thing they want is a regime change to a more democratic model.
They're supporting the (somewhat watered down) sanctions that just passed the UN Security Council, and you damn well bet that there's some conversations going on between China and North Korea over this. But they still have to be careful about this because, as you may have noticed, North Korea doesn't have a history of stable reactions.
China has also said that if North Korea is preemptively attacked, they will honor their defense treaty with North Korea and assist them. Hopefully, Trump isn't stupid enough to test that. But China has also said that if North Korea starts anything (like attacking Guam), then they're on their own. Hopefully, Kim Jong Un isn't stupid enough to test that.
Also, China really, really doesn't want a whole bunch of North Korea refugees fleeing over the border if North Korea gets attacked (preemptively or not), so they want to keep things calmed down.
I never said that they wouldn't deal with the refugees in their own way. But they don't want to even have that problem to deal with.
I don't believe for a second that China wouldn't restrict refugees from North Korea entering China, at the barrel of a gun, if they thought it necessary. But they would rather that refugees fleeing en masse from North Korea doesn't happen to begin with.
They will take whatever actions they find necessary to stop that from happening. Right now, those actions include supporting th
Another reason they are propping them up is that if North Korea falls, it will mean millions of refugees headed in every direction, including China. Remember, North Korea is basically just a huge concentration camp.
As for "assist them", that's quite open. Will they be pissed off, sure. Shipping arms and munitions? Probably. Volonteers? Questionable. Outright war with South Korea and the US over North Korea? Not impossible but it would be very irrational. China today is not China in the 50's. Basically China
Yeah, I remembered that 'refugees' point after I posted.
If North Korea is preemptively attacked, China's response will be based off of the nature of that attack. If it's just bombing runs on NK's nuclear and missile facilities, China's response will probably be in the nature of providing aerial support and anti-aircraft support.
If it's an escalated preemptive attack, China's response will also escalate. I'm hoping that with this latest batch of sanctions from the UN that it won't come to that, but we're lit
> China is propping up North Korea because they want a buffer state in the way.
Indeed. The word is "plausible deniability"
China's excuse is "See, _we_ aren't the bad guys. N. Korea is."
> Hopefully, Trump isn't stupid enough to test that.
> Hopefully, Kim Jong Un isn't stupid enough to test that.
Hoping that two morons won't be stupid, is well, stupid.
WWW3 has already started. It just a matter of time before nukes get involved.
They already went dumb once (Korea war) (Score:2)
Because physically policing every boat is very expensive and would impede non-embargo traffic.
The bans work mostly via banking; If you cannot receive money for good shipped to NK, then you wont sell them product.
Without the ability to cheaply block the money, what you are left with is old fashioned embargoes; which are expensive and usually part of a lead up to military action.
can't you simply refuse to provide transit to them?
Who is the 'we' and 'you' that your post refers to?
Because Nearly all of North Korea's Internet traffic is routed through China [wikipedia.org]
So the pertinent question would be "can't we simply ask China to refuse to provide transit to them?" to which the answer would be 'yes', but in reality China would not cut off their internet access, in the same way they do not cut off their trade, or place any security or border controls on North Korea's northern border with China.
There's a fun thing about the internet: You needn't be at home to order shit. I ordered stuff from Amazon while I was in the US and had it shipped home, they didn't even want to know why my IP address is a continent away from my shipping address...
There is one huge problem when you outlaw a currency: The shadow market doesn't give a shit about it. When I trade in illegal goods, why the hell should I care that the currency I trade it for is illegal, too?
If you want to see what this is like, ask anyone who was alive in an East Bloc country while it was still an East Bloc country. Old joke: How's GDR and FRG similar? You can get everything as long as you pay in D-Marks.
Just like it was required to have "West-Money" in the former East Bloc if you wanted
If something becomes explicitly illegal, there is no body of 'legal use' for people making illicit use of it to hide within.
That is just common sense, although cryptocurrencies are a 'new paradigm' form of hype where common sense is ignored.
If Bitcoin were made illegal globally it would have no real value. No government would be seeking to accumulate and use it and no governments would back it. I
Shipping kills the deal (Score:2)
You can pay in bitcoin, but you still have to pay shipping. How does that work?
Presumably, the seller is willing to pay for the shipping in order to get your BTC.
There is no concrete evidence that this has occurs. That "research" entry which is comprised of a single blog entry does not show anything substantial. The link to the supposedly compromised four wallets in South Korea, is a generic article about Bitcoin and doesn't mention any compromises anywhere on that page.
When looking at the actual SK exchange compromise there is no indication that NK was involved by anyone; https://hacked.press/2017/04/29/korean-bitcoin-exchange-yapizon-confirms-5-million-hack-all-
The word 'bitcoin' is in it, so no matter what, it needs to be spun up on Slashdot, because any mention of cryptocurrency on Slashdot brings attention, which is always mostly positive for the cryptocurrency.
Any mention of cryptocurrency or bitcoin on Slashdot is, thus, spam all the way down.
Good opportunity for the NSA! (Score:2)
If North Korea is building up a bitcoin stash, then maybe there would be some way for the NSA to cripple the bitcoin currency and wipe out North Korea's savings. (Of course all other bitcoin holders would be bankrupted, sorry!) Either they could find some vulnerability in the blockchain protocols or, through hacking, infiltrate and damage (okay steal) enough digital wallets as to undermine people's confidence in the currency.
Remember that bitcoin, like all money, is only as good as the TRUST people put in
Of course this assumes that the NSA has the ability to do these things.
Dennis Rodman has already planted the malware needed to do this.
Moved on? What on earth are you talking about. China hasn't moved on. South Korea hasn't moved on. The United States hasn't moved on. Japan hasn't moved on. Russia hasn't moved on. The UN is still voting on sanctions ever year since the armistice. There is still a mined no mans zone across the 38th parallel. SK and the US are practicing joint military exercises. The US has 50k or so troops in S.K. What are you talking about? From their point of view, the entire world is trying to crush them
The ransomware connection (Score:2)
If it can be proved that North Korea is using ransomware as a source of funds, that's an act of war. The line is crossed.