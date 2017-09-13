Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


North Korea Is Dodging Sanctions With a Secret Bitcoin Stash (bloomberg.com) 65

Posted by BeauHD from the top-secret dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: North Korea appears to be stepping up efforts to secure bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which could be used to avoid trade restrictions including new sanctions approved by the United Nations Security Council. Hackers from Kim Jong Un's regime are increasing their attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea and related sites, according to a new report from security researcher FireEye Inc. They also breached an English-language bitcoin news website and collected bitcoin ransom payments from global victims of the malware WannaCry, according to the researcher. Kim's apparent interest in cryptocurrencies comes amid rising prices and popularity. The same factors that have driven their success -- lack of state control and secretiveness -- would make them useful fund raising and money laundering tools for a man threatening to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. With tightening sanctions and usage of cryptocurrencies broadening, security experts say North Korea's embrace of digital cash will only increase. The 15-member Security Council on Monday approved sanctions aimed at punishing North Korea for its latest missile and nuclear tests. U.S. officials said the new measures would cut the country's textile exports by 90 percent, restricting its ability to get hard currency.

  • Regardless of the payment method, the problem is that goods are still physically flowing into NK, paid for. What is China / South Korea / Japan doing about those cargo ships or vessels supplying the regime, or the companies behind them?

    • China (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      N. Korea only exists because of China. MacArthur had the fucking N. Koreans almost off the map but the Chinese had to come in and save them and prop up the Kim regimes.

      It is 100% China's fault that North Korea exists and pulls this shit. All they have to do is pull the rug out and N. Korea falls. Un wants to be the shit, China is perfectly capable of neutralizing him.

      China wants to be a World power? Well, it's time they learn the burdens and responsibilities.

      Otherwise, China can go fuck themselves.

      • Re:China (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Kierthos ( 225954 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @09:28AM (#55187349) Homepage

        China is propping up North Korea because they want a buffer state in the way. They're not exactly pleased with Kim Jong Un's nuclear ambitions, but the last thing they want is a regime change to a more democratic model.

        They're supporting the (somewhat watered down) sanctions that just passed the UN Security Council, and you damn well bet that there's some conversations going on between China and North Korea over this. But they still have to be careful about this because, as you may have noticed, North Korea doesn't have a history of stable reactions.

        China has also said that if North Korea is preemptively attacked, they will honor their defense treaty with North Korea and assist them. Hopefully, Trump isn't stupid enough to test that. But China has also said that if North Korea starts anything (like attacking Guam), then they're on their own. Hopefully, Kim Jong Un isn't stupid enough to test that.

        • Also, China really, really doesn't want a whole bunch of North Korea refugees fleeing over the border if North Korea gets attacked (preemptively or not), so they want to keep things calmed down.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Another reason they are propping them up is that if North Korea falls, it will mean millions of refugees headed in every direction, including China. Remember, North Korea is basically just a huge concentration camp.

          As for "assist them", that's quite open. Will they be pissed off, sure. Shipping arms and munitions? Probably. Volonteers? Questionable. Outright war with South Korea and the US over North Korea? Not impossible but it would be very irrational. China today is not China in the 50's. Basically China

          • Yeah, I remembered that 'refugees' point after I posted.

            If North Korea is preemptively attacked, China's response will be based off of the nature of that attack. If it's just bombing runs on NK's nuclear and missile facilities, China's response will probably be in the nature of providing aerial support and anti-aircraft support.

            If it's an escalated preemptive attack, China's response will also escalate. I'm hoping that with this latest batch of sanctions from the UN that it won't come to that, but we're lit

        • > China is propping up North Korea because they want a buffer state in the way.

          Indeed. The word is "plausible deniability"

          China's excuse is "See, _we_ aren't the bad guys. N. Korea is."

          > Hopefully, Trump isn't stupid enough to test that.
          > Hopefully, Kim Jong Un isn't stupid enough to test that.

          Hoping that two morons won't be stupid, is well, stupid.

          WWW3 has already started. It just a matter of time before nukes get involved.

        • This is a dictature so they have to have an "enemy" at the moment they are using the USA, with no intention to attack (they are a dictature, they want to rationally stay at the top, attacking would mean their end, contrary to propaganda they are not dumb). But ! Back in 1950 China did not want them to go to war, they attacked the south in spite of that. And got spanked (albeit admitedely the US did a lot of population killing). So even rational people can overestimate their chance at winning.

  • You can pay in bitcoin, but you still have to pay shipping. How does that work?

  • I'm skeptical (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is no concrete evidence that this has occurs. That "research" entry which is comprised of a single blog entry does not show anything substantial. The link to the supposedly compromised four wallets in South Korea, is a generic article about Bitcoin and doesn't mention any compromises anywhere on that page.

    When looking at the actual SK exchange compromise there is no indication that NK was involved by anyone; https://hacked.press/2017/04/29/korean-bitcoin-exchange-yapizon-confirms-5-million-hack-all-

    • The word 'bitcoin' is in it, so no matter what, it needs to be spun up on Slashdot, because any mention of cryptocurrency on Slashdot brings attention, which is always mostly positive for the cryptocurrency.

      Any mention of cryptocurrency or bitcoin on Slashdot is, thus, spam all the way down.

  • If North Korea is building up a bitcoin stash, then maybe there would be some way for the NSA to cripple the bitcoin currency and wipe out North Korea's savings. (Of course all other bitcoin holders would be bankrupted, sorry!) Either they could find some vulnerability in the blockchain protocols or, through hacking, infiltrate and damage (okay steal) enough digital wallets as to undermine people's confidence in the currency.

    Remember that bitcoin, like all money, is only as good as the TRUST people put in

    • Of course this assumes that the NSA has the ability to do these things.

      Dennis Rodman has already planted the malware needed to do this.

  • If it can be proved that North Korea is using ransomware as a source of funds, that's an act of war. The line is crossed.

