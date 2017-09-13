Equifax Had 'Admin' as Login and Password in Argentina (bbc.com) 46
Reader wired_parrot writes: The credit report provider Equifax has been accused of a fresh data security breach, this time affecting its Argentine operations. The breach was revealed after security researchers discovered that an online employee tool used by Equifax Argentina was accessible using the "admin/admin" password combination.
Are you shitting me ? (Score:2)
What kind of moron working at a credit reporting agency fails to change the DEFAULT login and password. ? I hope that clown got fired
Re: (Score:1)
So your default passwords now are correcthorsebatterystaple?
https://xkcd.com/936/
Re: (Score:2)
Nah....I just usually use the same passcode as I do for my luggage.
Re:Are you shitting me ? (Score:4, Funny)
username: clown
password: fired
Added to my list of test logins/passwords.
Re: (Score:2)
username: outsourced_clown
password: fired
Added to my list of test logins/passwords.
FTFY
more than one moron (Score:2)
I don't think you can single out one person, it seems as if there would be plenty of people to blame for not changing it.
Re:Are you shitting me ? (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
I refuse to believe in this timeline. This is a special abstract kind of hell. How much do you think the people that came up with this system were paid?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of moron working at a credit reporting agency fails to change the DEFAULT login and password. ? I hope that clown got fired
You must not get out much. The answer is "all kinds."
Re: (Score:2)
Shouldn't you be arrested for this level of breech. If you worked at a bank and it was robbed because the security guard always left a door unlocked that would be considered criminal.
Re: (Score:2)
Shouldn't you be arrested for this level of breech. If you worked at a bank and it was robbed because the security guard always left a door unlocked that would be considered criminal.
I'd at least cut their bonuses in half.
Re: (Score:2)
Physical security and electronic security are two different fronts. With physical security, if a security guard left a guard unlocked, there is physical evidence. With electronic security, all a company has to say is something along the lines of "hackers will win no matter what, so why bother?" and they will get off with, at best, a stern talking-to.
The past shows this to be true. Ever see a large company actually suffer because of a security breach? Definitely not, especially after they do the PR gambi
Re: (Score:2)
tyler durden might have been right.
Re: (Score:2)
They shouldn't just fire the admin, but the admin's boss for not having proper security audit procedures in place.
If they actually had an auditor for that branch, maybe they should fire them as well for not doing a basic password audit on admin accounts.
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense. We have the Cloud now, so it's totally cool to use default or easily guessable passwords.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. It says in the contract with Tata India they can't fire. But hey, they saved money in the sound of mere thousands and helped raise the share price by outsourcing their IT
Negligence does not get more gross (Score:2)
This needs to be treated and punished the same as intent.
Re: (Score:3)
Kind of an Oprah moment: "You get a pink slip, and you get a pink slip, everybody gets a pink slip!"
Oops? (Score:2)
Jesus F*ing Christ! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But they won't. They'll get a $300 fine when adjusted to the average individual's income. Cost of doing business! Let's fuck over some more people!
Amazing! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
wow.. (Score:2)
I mean we all know there is no such thing as 100% safe in information security but this is not even trying..
Second try (Score:2)
Second try, I guess Admin/password didn't work.
mah brane hertz (Score:2)
oooooowwwww
Anyone want to place bets..... (Score:2)
...... On the original hack being caused by something as stupid as this?
laughed out loud! (Score:1)
I just laughed out loud! Let me guess, all of their routers are admin G3t0ut.