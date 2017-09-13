Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Equifax Has New Data Breach By Hackers Using 'Admin' As Password (bbc.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Reader wired_parrot writes: The credit report provider Equifax has been accused of a fresh data security breach, this time affecting its Argentine operations. The breach was revealed after security researchers discovered that an online employee tool used by Equifax Argentina was accessible using the "admin/admin" password combination.

