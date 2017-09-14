Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Every Major Advertising Group Is Blasting Apple for Blocking Cookies in the Safari Browser

Posted by msmash
The biggest advertising organizations say Apple will "sabotage" the current economic model of the internet with plans to integrate cookie-blocking technology into the new version of Safari. Marty Swant, reporting for AdWeek: Six trade groups -- the Interactive Advertising Bureau, American Advertising Federation, the Association of National Advertisers, the 4A's and two others -- say they're "deeply concerned" with Apple's plans to release a version of the internet browser that overrides and replaces user cookie preferences with a set of Apple-controlled standards. The feature, which is called "Intelligent Tracking Prevention," limits how advertisers and websites can track users across the internet by putting in place a 24-hour limit on ad retargeting. In an open letter expected to be published this afternoon, the groups describe the new standards as "opaque and arbitrary," warning that the changes could affect the "infrastructure of the modern internet," which largely relies on consistent standards across websites. The groups say the feature also hurts user experience by making advertising more "generic and less timely and useful."

  • The varnish is off (Score:4, Insightful)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:04PM (#55196909)
    Who could have predicted that consumer privacy would be a lesser concern than revenue flow to industry trade groups?

  • Can ads get any less timely and useful? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Colin Castro ( 2881349 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:04PM (#55196911)
    I bought a motorcycle helmet years ago, I still get ads for the helmet and others I researched. Fucking ads suck.

    • Re:Can ads get any less timely and useful? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:05PM (#55196929) Homepage Journal

      I constantly get ads for the thing I've recently purchased.

      I can't imagine a less effective form of advertising.

      • Or things which I cannot use. I once got ads for Lamaze classes. I'm a dude who doesn't have a pregnant significant other. It was funny because it popped up after a weekend trip to Vegas: "Honey, you gots some 'splainin' to do!"

      •     The problem is that the advertisers are only tied into the search data.. not the purchase data. They don't know you actually made the purchase already. It's cheap enough for them to take the gamble and blast everybody with their search history.

      • I constantly get ads for the thing I've recently purchased.

        Sometimes the websites are particularly stupid about it, too. I looked at a couple of items on Willams-Sonoma and other sites, and for a month after I received them after ordering from Willams-Sonoma, I kept getting daily emails from them saying that I'd put these items in my shopping cart, and they could only hold them there for 30 days before they'd fall off.

        In your case, though, the ad company may only be getting information about what you looked at, and doesn't know that you bought it. If the ads are co

    • My guess as to the retargeting apologist's reply: "Have you bought another of the helmet as a gift for another biker in your circle of friends?"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      I bought a motorcycle helmet years ago, I still get ads for the helmet and others I researched.

      Oh! But wasn't your purchase just the first step towards a lifelong hobby of collecting motorcycle helmets?

  • Google, please get on board with this!!! (Score:3)

    by turp182 ( 1020263 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:06PM (#55196933) Journal

    Unless Apple has a patent on it...

    I have to manage enough other stuff and generally ignore cookies.

    That said, cookies do show me what my wife is shopping for on Amazon, but I don't need to see that (it is funny to call her and implicitly talk about what's she's looking at, but that only worked a couple of times).

    • You do know that Google is an advertising company, right?

      • They're far creepier than just an ad company. an ad company wants to sell you shit, or direct you towards people who want to sell you shit.

        Google wants to *own* all of your online activities; for reasons they haven't even though of .. yet.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by taustin ( 171655 )

          They are, indeed, more than just an ad company. But over 90% of the total revenue comes from advertising.

          They odds of Google "getting on board" with this are less than zero. They may well hire ninja assassins to take out the Apple execs behind this.

    • As has been pointed out, Google is an advertising company cubed and won't do this unless they're forced to. But Mozilla and Firefox (and it's descendants) could, and I hope they will. All the more reason to switch (back) to Firefox.

  • might get me to use Safari (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This might just get me to use Safari.. The idea that advertisers have any right to users browsing habits is a concept that needs to be crushed.

  • Targeted Ads? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by in10se ( 472253 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:07PM (#55196957) Homepage

    If I have to see ads on a web site, my preference is that they are "generic and less timely and useful" since I'm going to ignore them anyway.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      If I have to see ads on a web site, my preference is that they are "generic and less timely and useful" since I'm going to ignore them anyway.

      Um, if you're ignoring them why do you care what they are? Do you mean that you're trying to ignore them, but those damn timely, relevant ads are tempting you to use money you shouldn't? If so I think you're their primary market...

  • It must be good then! (Score:4)

    by L-One-L-One ( 173461 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:10PM (#55196983)

    If "Every Major Advertising Group" hates this, then it shows that Apple is probably doing the right thing :-)

    These guys killed "Do-Not-Track" in the US and made a joke of "cookie laws" in the EU. Looks like now they have found a stronger opponent.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Looks like now they have found a stronger opponent.

      One that wants them to pay-for-play in their Walled Garden.

  • I hadn't thought about it, but all major browsers allow users to block third-party cookies. If they would only make this the default behavior, it would do a world of good. And piss of the marketeers even more.

    The only problem I ever have is when I want to read comments on a site that has outsource them to an external service like Disqus. But then, that's usually a good reason to skip the site entirely...

  • I'm sure Apple is violating the TOS for all these advertisers.

  • Small violins all around (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Small violins, get your small violins here

    • god dammit, i was just going to post that! tiny, minuscule violins are about to become the new hot ticket item. (will they come in white?)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Thud457 ( 234763 )

      Small violins, get your small violins here

      flagged as spam - advertising


      "yes, I would like you to follow me around while you shout in my ear about what a wonderful deal on useless crap you have for me" -- said nobody ever

  • People do not want advertising. They do not want 'targeted' advertising, either. Find a different business model, marketers, we don't want the one you keep pushing.

  • The idea that "consumers" want ads, much less that they want "timely and useful" ads is mistaken.

    Ultimately though, I imagine it is good for Google, Facebook, and other advanced tracking providers; they can easily evade any tracking avoidance strategies... unless Apple decides to proxy everything via iCloud.

    • Of course they do. What? You think you are the consumer? Ha, you are the product! Nothing is ever free whether it is Chrome or Windows 10.

      Unless you want to pay money in this case for Apple products you are going to get shafted.

  • A twenty four hour time limit? That's about twenty three and a half hours to long!

  • Another reason why I use Safari mostly (Score:3)

    by GreatDrok ( 684119 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:30PM (#55197201) Journal

    So on my Mac I have Chrome, Firefox and Safari. Firefox has a whole heap of extensions that help keep things tight so I'll use that in the darker regions of the net, and Chrome works well with Google Docs so that's pretty much all I use it for. Safari is my main browser and that's what I'm using now. For all the hate Apple gets they did kill Flash and if they can kill cookies then all the better, especially on mobile.

    As others have said, Google is an advertising company and for all the good things about Android, that's the main thing that keeps me away. You would think though that the rise of AdBlock, and do not track, and cookie controls would be enough to tell these advertisers that we don't like what they're doing? Don't they track that stuff?

  • RewriteCond %{HTTP_USER_AGENT} Mac.* RewriteRule .* - [R=404]

  • If the advertising industry is opposed to this move, then I'm all for it. Fuck them.

  • Ads? (Score:2)

    by Snufu ( 1049644 )
    The internet has ads?
  • It's in Apple's best interest to regulate the ads because in the end if usability suffers or if privacy issues arise it reflects badly on their product. Same thing with Google. Intrusive ads eventually discourage people from going on the internet or using their devices. Things neither company wants.

