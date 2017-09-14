Hyperloop One Reveals 10 Strongest Potential Hyperloop Routes In the World (techcrunch.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Hyperloop One wants to build a real, working Hyperloop -- but it'll need strong partners to make it a reality, across both industry and government. That's why, in part, it held a global competition requesting proposals for routes around the world. The winners of that competition have now been announced, and the resulting routes span the U.S., the U.K, Mexico, India and Canada. Hyperloop One has assessed each proposal from hundreds of teams who applied from around the world, examining the potential of each from the perspective of infrastructure, technology, regulatory environment and transportation concerns. As a result, it identified the strongest candidates [with four routes in the U.S., two routes in the U.K., one route in Mexico, two routes in India, and one route in Canada.]
The next step for each of these winning teams will be a validation process conducted with Hyperloop One to do some in-depth analysis on each route, establishing things like ridership forecast and building a fully fleshed out business case for each. Hyperloop One will be hosting workshops in each of the above countries to help with this process, and to meet with stakeholders and help establish necessary partnerships. Overall, Hyperloop One points out that these winning teams represent a combined population of almost 150 million people, with routes that would link up 53 urban centers around the world and span a total distance of 4,121 miles).
psotted frist due to HYPEr speed (Score:2)
Remember folks, if they took away the hype it'd just be a plain old rloop.
And the big question is .. (Score:2)
Does anyone know what a real, working hyper loop actually looks like?
And if it is actually viable?
And no I don't mean the student competition to test a device that is totally unlike the original hyper loop concept, and run across a fraction of a fraction of the distance that the concept is supposed extend to.
And the BIGGER question is .. (Score:2)
Faster: depending on security check time, check in time before start and position of the endpoints in the cities: most likely.
Cheaper: most definitely.
Much cheaper, probably not. As in the USA the company running a hyper loop would like to price it close as possible but just below the competition.
BTW: you should have checked the routes
A plane is most definitely not even half as fast as a hyperloop cabin.
Banglore-Chennai Very nice route (Score:3)
Do you lash your sleeping bag to something to avoid falling off after you've nodded off?
No SF to LA? (Score:2)
I'm guessing not only land costs, but contractor overruns (both historical and predicted), regulatory obstacles, etc.
...and that's not even mentioning the whole seismic thing that the region is kind of famous for.
Nice dream (Score:4)
It'd be nice to be able to cross Canada coast-to-coast in 9 hours, I just don't see this happening.
If you could link Montreal to Toronto to Winnipeg to Regina to Calgary to Vancouver, that'd probably be pretty sweet. But while the prairies are nice and flat, Ontario's extremely variable in elevation, with a LOT of rock just under the surface, and it's not like the terrain to the west of Calgary is anywhere near flat.
There would be a massive amount of tunnelling through rock required, and I just don't see the demand for speed covering the infrastructure expense when we have standard rail for freight and flight for people in a hurry.
I love the Hyperloop concept, but I tend to look at suggested implementations as if I'm watching the Simpsons "Marge vs. the Monorail".
that Dallas-Houston route might get some gov $ (Score:3)
Washington D.C. to Mar-a-Lago (Score:2, Funny)
Duh.
All Marketing (Score:3)
I love the concept of the hyperloop, and think it could be made to work, but it just appears this company is a joke largely focused on PR and capital investment than actually focusing on engineering. Even clicking on their website you find Steve Jobs type quotes "come with me if you want to change the world" and so on.
Just recently they showed a video of the "first" vacuum hyperloop. Ridiculous countdowns, systems checks with different teams like they were launching a rocket, etc. The test was a *linear motor* and absolutely nothing new. I would have expected much more; in fact the SpaceX contest student teams seemed to be further along! It makes me embarrassed just watching those kinds of videos.
So really no surprise Musk recently announced his intention to give it a go himself.
Well, I'm sure it's been done before more times than I could comfortably count, but I think Mars One sets the modern precedent for doing it on a global scale with a veneer of credibility and the help of the media.
Find a shiny idea that people are enthusiastic about, promise to let them in on it, then milk them for processing fees and sell them merchandise. If you don't understand the concept of morals, I suppose it's a living.
Relevance? (Score:1)
Why is this relevant, other than to make some kind of impressive-to-stupid-science-journalist statement?
And shouldn't the word 'winning' be in scarequotes?
"It'll need strong partners to make it a reality" (Score:2)
In other words, they need a lot of money from investors and governments, with few strings attached. And mostly from governments.
I don't think government investment is bad inherently; I think government contracts with companies making known good technologies is a good thing. For example government contracts with SpaceX.
I remain highly skeptical, especially when wheeled high speed trains are here right now. I can't possibly imagine that hyperloop would be cheaper than high speed rail to build, nor do I see