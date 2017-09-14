Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses United States Government The Almighty Buck

Wisconsin State Legislature Signs Off On $3 Billion Foxconn Incentive Package (venturebeat.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the done-deal dept.
On Thursday, legislators in the state of Wisconsin approved a nearly $3 billion incentive package for the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, Foxconn, in exchange for it investing approximately $10 billion in the state and building a factory that could employ up to 13,000 workers. The legislation is now headed to Republican Governor Scott Walker's desk, where he is expected to give it his seal of approval. VentureBeat reports: The bill passed the Wisconsin State Assembly on a 64-31 vote, after previously passing the state senate on a 20-13 vote. The move signals the start of what will likely be an important experiment in just how much generous incentive packages can do to help create new tech hubs. Governor Walker has said that the Foxconn factory â" the company's first in the United States -- will help transform Wisconsin into "Wisconn Valley." While on a trade mission this week to Japan and South Korea, Governor Walker told reporters that many of the companies he met with on the trip were already "every interested in how they could come to Wisconsin and partner for that new ecosystem." However, there are still a few details that need to be finalized before Foxconn can start breaking ground -- most notably, where the company will build the factory. The factory was set to be built in either Kenosha or Racine County, Wisconsin, before Kenosha dropped out of the running earlier this week.

Wisconsin State Legislature Signs Off On $3 Billion Foxconn Incentive Package More | Reply

Wisconsin State Legislature Signs Off On $3 Billion Foxconn Incentive Package

Comments Filter:

  • originally, it was "between 30,000 and 50,000" (Score:4, Informative)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @09:35PM (#55200045)
    ...now it's 13K. the trend is not your friend.

  • Wisconsin has a worse debt-to-GDP ratio than California.

  • Scott Walker doesn't want pay teachers a living wage vs. subsidizing a company that "may" create 13,000 jobs. Each job better pay about $250K for this to even remotely make sense. Who voted for this dick?

    • Scott Walker doesn't want pay teachers a living wage

      The average teacher salary in Wisconsin is $53k. That is above the average salary/wage for Wisconsin, and certainly enough to live on.

  • I get the Walker Trump non-union nature of the deal means we have to discuss politics... but is this a trend or will it become a trend? If all the major suppliers of electrical components and manufacturing equipment/maintenance of that equipment have a "working" location in the central US does that mean that a lot of other factories like this become viable in the US? I wonder about how this is related to robotics and advanced manufacturing and if the third world cheap labor advantage is rapidly being plo
  • This is for building a factory, and much like pipeline deals, after it's built the number of jobs will be much less. You can't manufacture and assemble in the USA without it being automated, these are mostly robot jobs. I doubt they will reach thier full subsidy long term, it's more likely they will employ management, a handful of engineers and some machine/assembly robot techs and that's it. The manufacturing jobs aren't coming back.

  • many of the companies he met with on the trip were already "every interested in how they could come to Wisconsin and partner for that new ecosystem."

    many of the companies he met with on the trip were already "very interested in how they could come to Wisconsin and be given free money."

    FTFHim

  • How would a single factory would "transform Wisconsin into "Wisconn Valley.""?

    I dunno if Walker understands this, but Foxconn is not moving it's entire operation there. This is basically taxpayer money wasted on a huge incentive package to end up with a factory that, sure, will give some people jobs, but that is not in any way dissimilar to factories in countries like Brazil, Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, Czech Republic, India, Malaysia or Mexico.
    All of those having currency exchange and cheaper labor advantag

  • 3 years from now

    Wisconsin lawmakers sue, claiming Foxconn did not hold up incentive package deal from 3 yeas ago...

Slashdot Top Deals

"Only a brain-damaged operating system would support task switching and not make the simple next step of supporting multitasking." -- George McFry

Close