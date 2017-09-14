Wisconsin State Legislature Signs Off On $3 Billion Foxconn Incentive Package (venturebeat.com) 27
On Thursday, legislators in the state of Wisconsin approved a nearly $3 billion incentive package for the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, Foxconn, in exchange for it investing approximately $10 billion in the state and building a factory that could employ up to 13,000 workers. The legislation is now headed to Republican Governor Scott Walker's desk, where he is expected to give it his seal of approval. VentureBeat reports: The bill passed the Wisconsin State Assembly on a 64-31 vote, after previously passing the state senate on a 20-13 vote. The move signals the start of what will likely be an important experiment in just how much generous incentive packages can do to help create new tech hubs. Governor Walker has said that the Foxconn factory â" the company's first in the United States -- will help transform Wisconsin into "Wisconn Valley." While on a trade mission this week to Japan and South Korea, Governor Walker told reporters that many of the companies he met with on the trip were already "every interested in how they could come to Wisconsin and partner for that new ecosystem." However, there are still a few details that need to be finalized before Foxconn can start breaking ground -- most notably, where the company will build the factory. The factory was set to be built in either Kenosha or Racine County, Wisconsin, before Kenosha dropped out of the running earlier this week.
Wisconsin has a worse debt-to-GDP ratio than California.
Wisconsin has a worse debt-to-GDP ratio than California.
Scott Walker doesn't want pay teachers a living wage
The average teacher salary in Wisconsin is $53k. That is above the average salary/wage for Wisconsin, and certainly enough to live on.
many of the companies he met with on the trip were already "every interested in how they could come to Wisconsin and partner for that new ecosystem."
many of the companies he met with on the trip were already "very interested in how they could come to Wisconsin and be given free money."
How would a single factory would "transform Wisconsin into "Wisconn Valley.""?
I dunno if Walker understands this, but Foxconn is not moving it's entire operation there. This is basically taxpayer money wasted on a huge incentive package to end up with a factory that, sure, will give some people jobs, but that is not in any way dissimilar to factories in countries like Brazil, Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, Czech Republic, India, Malaysia or Mexico.
All of those having currency exchange and cheaper labor advantag
Wisconsin lawmakers sue, claiming Foxconn did not hold up incentive package deal from 3 yeas ago...