Bitcoin Plummets Below $3,000 on Rising China Worries (ft.com) 198
Bitcoin dropped below $3,000 on Friday as the cryptocurrency extended a brutal eight-day sell-off that has reduced its value against the dollar by a third. Financial Times reports: The currency traded as low as $2,972, marking a 36 per cent fall from bitcoin's close on September 7, and a collapse of 40 per cent from the highs struck earlier this month. The latest bout of selling came after BTCChina, one of the country's biggest bitcoin exchanges, said it would halt trading at the end of the month. Focus has now shifted to the communist country's other two big exchanges: OKCoin and Huobi. Alternative source.
"JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a U.S. multinational banking and financial services holding company headquartered in New York City." - Wikipedia
Yeah, let's trust the guy trying to push a competing product. Let's also forget the bank bailouts where they squandered billions and were saved by the government anyway (i.e. with your taxes).
Yep. They're not viable for large-scale use, and probably never will be. Sure seems like a lot of stories here lately though, breathlessly trying to make it sound like they're a big deal.
Except no one gives a fucking shit about anything other than Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Ethereum is in a death spiral due to the ICO bullshit, the scams, the "hacks", the forks, and of course the fact that Ethereum is just a shitty alt that's effectively pegged to BTC and mined by people who have GPUs but not ASICs.
Bitcoin is THE cryptocurrency. Mining anything else is like fighting for scraps and then hoping someone will buy those scraps from you at some point.
If I were still in the game, I'd consider buyi
Given the choice, I'd pick Litecoin before Ethereum.
Exactly what do you think is competing here?
They've been applying for a patent on an electronic cash system since 1999 [ft.com]. They updated the patent in 2009-2011 to something that resembles very, very much, Bitcoin.
These bankers do own Bitcoin. Lots of it. In the last few hours we've seen massive buy orders that have made the price start to rebound [coinmarketcap.com].
While this can't be proven, these signs suggest price manipulation by JP Morgan in order to buy more cryptocurrency at a much cheaper price.
It isn't so much as competing as it is fear of loosing control. JP Morgan Chase & Co. is part of the centralized banking system. They have a lot to lose if they can no longer influence the worlds monetary system.
Yeah, and if Apple were interested in a particular feature, they certainly wouldn't trash it and then claim they invented it a few years later...
Public statements from for-profit companies are not always trustworthy.
Good for them?
I will gladly eat my words if/when Bitcoin ever becomes a serious competitor to current global-scale payment methods, but simply announcing a consortium that hasn't actually accomplished anything yet is waaaaaaay far off from that.
You think China is closing them down because they had nothing to do with widespread evasion of capital controls? You think China will succeed?
Bitcoin isn't for clearing normal payments, it's for freedom. If a few (bucks get laundered/taxes evaded) as a consequence, I'm fine with that. Anything that 'starves the beast' is good.
Reading comprehension fail.
It's about freedumb.
China is still in a multi market (real estate, stocks) bubble. To fix the Shanghai stock exchange (average PE ratio was as high as 100) the Chinese government declared that companies must declare higher earnings. Not pay dividends, just declare earnings. Do you trust Chinese accounting? After the order, exchange wide average PE went from 100 to about 20 in a year (with less than a halving of prices), do you believe it? Want to buy a bridge?
Escaping that bubble is what the Chinese authorities are trying t
Why do they pronounce it HODLing then?
Could the PE ratio have been higher than 70 during the _year_ it averaged 70?
Your source is lying with statistics.
Why do you think China is closing the exchanges? Open your eyes.
I already answered his lie above. The yearly average PE ratio peaked at just under 70, what do you think the instantaneous average PE ratio peaked at?
Funny how the declared earnings jumped right after being 'ordered up'.
He accurately made a distinction between blockchain tech (which has high potential), and bitcoin, which is truly useless for any kind of large scale economic activity. It's a playground of the financial retards right now; the vast majority buying bitcoin right now have ze
The same JP Morgan that got sued along with Goldman Sachs for manipulating the price of aluminum?
http://www.businessinsider.com/jpm-goldman-face-suits-over-warehouses-2013-8 [businessinsider.com]
Bankers are indeed sleazy, but what does that say about the BTC market when even they think its sleazy?
It means that the bankers haven't figured out how to get a piece of the BTC action. Once they get their cut, BTC will become legit in their eyes.
JP Morgan is an investment bank, not a commercial/retail bank. They don't take deposits from individuals and don't make car loans. I don't recall (if I ever knew) what, if any, constraints there are on their activities, but I wouldn't be surprised that they can do pretty much whatever they damn well please as long as they don't mislead their investors.
JP Morgan's CEO referred to bitcoin as a fraud, and made reference to tulips (the first recorded bubble).
Repeating a comment I made on another thread, I think the tulip reference is inaccurate. The tulips never had any real fall-back value besides as ornamental plants. Bitcoin has a lot of value on the dark-web as a non-governmental currency easily traded online..
So, yes, until another alternative to bitcoin comes along (perhaps one with more security and anonymity) bitcoin will continue to be used and traded. It won't completely crash.
Citizen speculators may add to the value and cause it to boom and bust b
Crash to zero? Nothing does that. Even tulips can be used as mulch.
What about creimer/cdreimer posts?
Bitcoin's value is still up (Score:5, Informative)
Not only is Coindesk showing a rebound above USD$3400 [coindesk.com] but let's not forget that Bitcoin's value was only around USD$1000 at the beginning of january 2017. So it's still up 200% right now. That USD$5000 value was a bubble and it had to burst.
Bitcoin's been way up before and dropped 75% (Score:3)
The current spike to $5,000 looks a lot like the 2014 spike to $1,100. I am *not* saying we will see a similar $75% drop, merely that waiting to buy might be prudent and even a
Bitcoin an easily transferable asset, not currency (Score:2)
Do you not understand that reasonable currencies don't behave this way? These are death throes.
Bitcoin is not a currency, it is an asset. An easily transferable asset since it is a digital asset. An asset with no gatekeepers to impede that asset transfer.
Bitcoin is a competitor to PayPal and other such payment vehicles, not to currencies like the US Dollar or the Euro. Not anytime soon despite the enthusiast's fondest wishes. However it is also a speculative trading vehicle, and also a highly speculative investment vehicle. Trading with a timeframe of some small number of years is one thing, inves
If you had a few cases of those Star Wars figures, you could now crater their value almost immediately. I suppose you could sell them out into the market slowly instead, because there's a slow steady return in that sort of hustle.
Re: (Score:2)
I have some rare vintage microprocessors. I recognized what they were by the part number when somebody listed five or six tubes of them (25 to the tube) on eBay, and spent about $100 to snap them all up. I can sell them at about $25 each to collectors, but only if I don't try to sell them ten at a time.
That's nerd cred, btw, when you can hustle rare microprocessors for a tidy profit.
Re: Bitcoin an easily transferable asset, not cur (Score:1)
That is not a rare microprossor.
Are you selling 6581's?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't have any skin in the game, but technical traders in equities would tell you that you are looking for the "head and shoulders" graph-- a drop with lower peaks after a big run up-- to foreshadow gloom. If in a few weeks BTC climbs back up to 4,000 and drops to 2,000 that is bad. If it climbs to 6,000 and drops to 4,000-- not so much.
Bitcoin may last... or it may fail. Regulatory pressure in the next few years is likely to be a burden for it.
merely that waiting to buy might be prudent and even at $3,400 we might still be at an overly enthusiastic level.
Then again, maybe not. Nobody knows.
It was only kind of a bubble.
Bitcoin will go through many boom bust cycles on its way to being a globally relevant store of value. As early adopters realize they have assets that amount to "life changing money", they will sell a portion of their holdings to exchange it for other assets, houses, business investments, cars, education for their kids... whatever.
Each one of these will trigger a minor panic and send the currency tumbling, before it reaches a low point where it will grow again to the next point w
Re:Bitcoin's value is still up (Score:5, Insightful)
Worse... its a commodity that has no utility
Digital and decentralized transfer of value is not utility ?
Re:Bitcoin's value is still up (Score:4, Insightful)
Bingo. If there's anything missing from my current economic experience, surely it must be having to check before I buy anything to see what my currency is actually worth today.
Probably not. But that still assumes there's a reason everyone would be getting their salaries in Bitcoin in the first place.
Calculating bit coins adaptive value (Score:2)
For things like gold and tulips which lack significant underlying intrinsic value the price is set by a speculative market. ( yes I'm ignoring golds use in the semiconductor industry for exposition).
Bit coin differs in two fundamental ways that ideally should link its price to a fixed value but empirically do not. I am struggling to figure out why the theory fails.
To be specific , first there is a cost to mine bit coin and this cost rises as more mining capacity is working because bitcoin adapts its diffi
Adding a clarification to the parent post.
An easy but wrong retort to the above logic is for someone to say it's only worth what someone is willing to pay.
That's true of everything except bitcoin. Why? Because you can't actually offer less than it costs to mine because there's no way for the offerer to consummate the transaction unless a miner confirms it. A miner probably won't mine if the price of bit coin falls below the mining costs.
A second wrong retort is to say that the miners reward isn't just the
Perhaps this is a possible answer to this conundrum. If I owned a bazillion bitcoin and I panic when the price drops below 1/12 the mining cost because now miners won't mine so I have a non liquid item. I can't even give it away let alone sell it cheap without the cooperation of a miner. And they won't mine when the selling price is too low.
So what I do is I offer to pay the full cost needed to make a mining event profitable. It's a hefty fee but with a bazzillion bitcoins worth nothing if I don't pay i
And what happens if you get less miners? Well the difficultly drops so it requires less electricity to mine there by making it profitable again to mine..
Fees by themselves are there to allow miners to make a bit extra.. The miners will pick the transactions with the highest fees first and include in the blocks, so if there are loads of unconfirmed transactions people will choose to pay a higher fee to have their transactions complete faster. But even then, when we had the issue with loads of unconfirmed tra
No it does not take less electricity to mine if there are fewer miners. It takes EXACTLY the same amount of electricity. the ratio of the mining cost to the rewards would be the same evenif there was one miner.
Fees are a different ball of wax and I admitted in a follow up below that these could contribute to price fluctuation. But remeber there were price fluctuations long before fees came into bitcoin. And at the moment fees are more about prioritization than coin valuation.
Speculation. Money pouring into market cap in the hopes of making more money. If there were no exchanges to facilitate speculation you may very well be right. But once people start trading it the value based on production cost is out the window.
People trade it with a value that is based on it's scarcity. So the cost to produce it will always be a major factor in it's value.
The quantity is algorithmically determined? You mean, rather than use more electricity, I can just use a better algorithm? That would mean everybody would be using that algorithm, and the quantity would again immediately be determined by the cost of electricity.
No, I think the quantity of bitcoin that can be 'mined' is dependent on the amount of energy expended, plus of course the equipment cost. Sure people constantly design and implement upgraded mining equipment, but that doesn't linearally scale the
Okay but if the price is higher than the production cost then more miners will turn on their rigs, the rate of mining will rise, and then the bitcoin algorithm will respond by increasing the difficulty.
thus the cost of mining always rises to match the current speculative price. Or should eventually.
Miners not prioritize transactions without a fee attached. The days when bitcoin transfers are free are years behind us.
There is another problem regarding bitcoin mining: the majority is in China where it is clear as mud if they are actually businesses that could survive under normal economic conditions. Even if someone gave me the most up to date asics in a new server, I could not pay even a quarter of my electrical bill running the thing. What are the costs that Chinese miners are paying? Or are they
I can't afford bitcoin
You're aware that you can buy fractions of a Bitcoin, right? You can buy $10 worth of Bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency for that matter.
Buying fractional bitcoins doesn't change the exchange & transaction fees that are exorbitant.
Re: (Score:1)
Bitcoin still loses.
Lots of rich collectors interested in buying weird high-end Bitcoin-themed memorabilia.
Not surprising that there would be a high interest in the community in acquiring something that's actually tangible. Burned out GPU cards don't hold much nostalgia value if that's all you have in the end. I guess you can put your large electric bill in a gilt frame, too.
"If you can *actually* do this"
I [imgur.com] most [imgur.com] certainly [imgur.com] can. [imgur.com]
"You get instant payment which you can cash out into local currency, Kraken charges maybe $10 for a wire transfer to my bank account."
I refuse to participate in the bullshit non-backed bullshit that is Bitcoin. At least the fiat dollar has some backing in the Petrodollar and the current slavery economy that the United States is shifting towards (look at all the sudden uprising of more unions and complaints about wage discrimination, etc.,) and before that
Buy a few thousand Dogecoins. Not expensive and hey, you never know... Litecoin was at $2 less than a year ago.
Buy a few thousand Dogecoins. Not expensive and hey, you never know...
He said "unusable for people who struggle financially", and I have to agree with him on this point.
Until cryptocurrencies go mainstream, buying/investing in them right now is a gamble. Yes, they've been increasing in value regularly, but that's no indication of what's going to happen in the future. At the end of the day, nobody should be investing in cryptocurrency any money they can't afford to lose.
Everything in Bitcoin is too expensive, I can't use it. Exchange fees, transaction fees, prices etc. It's unusable for people who struggle financially.
That's part of the problem right there! What good is BTC as a medium of exchange if using it in transactions is difficult and expensive? If it's going to be a currency, it should be easy to pay one US cent for something using it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't conflate interest in blockchain with Bitcoin (Score:3)
Re: Don't conflate interest in blockchain with Bit (Score:1)
Bitcoin will still have nostalgia value. Magic the Gathering cards and Beanie Babies are still worth something, after all. People look back at their youth and smile, even when it is foolish things they did that they remember.
The fact that there is no tangible relic to keep 15 years down the road is sort of a problem. Mount Gox 'investors' of the more recent era don't have trading cards they can get out of a shoebox and look at, like earlier Mount Gox 'investors.' Amway has that problem, too, as the soap is
Penny for your thoughts is just a saying, nobody ever pays the penny.
US$0.000864 for your doge coin.
:-)
I'll bet you 100000 bitcoins that they still be worth a lot.
"percent" (Score:2, Informative)
"percent" and "per cent" aren't the same thing, and this is especially grievous when talking about money. I assume Bitcoin didn't fall 36 bitcoins per US cent, but fell 36 percent.
Re:"percent" (Score:5, Informative)
"percent" and "per cent" aren't the same thing, and this is especially grievous when talking about money.
False. "Percent" literally means per 100 ( a fraction), and "Per cent" literally means per 100 ( a fraction). It is your "Per US cent" which is completely different, because now you are suddenly comparing it to units of a different currency.
Cent means 100 in latin. "Cent" in English properly refers to a unitless fraction, 1/100. You seem to assume that the word refers to 1/100th of a US dollar, which is kind of odd.
It's been around 17 for like years++ which means you are slowly losing money.
Silver was $5 per ounce in 2000, peaked at $46 per ounce in 2011, and bouncing around $17 per ounce since 2014.
So hedging against inflation simply means you're throwing away a huge amount of potential returns from better investments.
Some items in my silver stack are worth two to four times the price I paid for them. Most items will resell will above spot prices. Of course, it's all relative. I recently paid $130 for a 5-oz silver coin that sold for $300 a few years ago.
What about investing in working antique guns? Safety + ROI..
:)
In the SHTF scenarios, the other thing more valuable than precious metals is bullets. Everyone will have guns. But they will trade anything for more bullets.
Bullets are the part that come out the barrel.
You're thinking of shells.
The really tricky part are the primers. Bullets are easy to cast, as long as you're willing to use solid lead and limit velocities.
If your cash pile is in silver, you're a goddamned idiot.
If my cash pile was in silver, it wouldn't be a cash pile. As for my silver stack, the average cost per ounce is $23.
The price for silver today is under $18. Unless some new 2010-ish style bubble starts up, it wont be over $23 anytime soon. So, on average, you have lost over 20%.
Yeah, I think I will not be taking financial advice from you.
So, on average, you have lost over 20%.
If I was to sold my stack at spot.
Yeah, I think I will not be taking financial advice from you.
Especially since I'm buying silver for the long term (30+ years) and would love to see spot prices return to $5 per ounce.
[...] you're a bankruptee [...]
Pre-Internet (19th century): "Mr. Lincoln, it's unfortunate that you had to file bankruptcy because your business partners abandoned you and the grocery store went under. But, as a bankruptee, what makes you think you can run for president of the United States?"
"I can never afford to retire, no matter how old I am - and if I ever can't find a new job, or if I have serious medical issues, I guess I'll just sleep on the street!"
Don't you ever get tired of pulling shit out of your ass?
Are you *actually* suggesting that you're a modern-day Abraham Lincoln?
I'm just pointing out that I'm not the only American who exercised their constitutional right to file for bankruptcy (the current POTOUS done so four times) and that having a past bankruptcy doesn't disqualify me anything else in life. In fact, I've suffered no negative consequences from having a bankruptcy.
[...] given the photos I've seen linked of you recently, you never tire of putting shit IN your ass [...]
I'm unaware of any photo showing off my skinny ass.
Creimer, there is no "constitutional right" to file for bankruptcy.
Would we have bankruptcy today without it being explicitly mentioned in the constitution? Debtor prisons and penal colonies were popular in Great Britain.
I'm confused - weren't all those russian photo site images photos of you?
Russian schoolboys.
Plunges... (Score:3)
Wait a minute????
Wait a darn minute...
I just bought like a $100 of bitcoin a couple months back. It was $1,500 a coin. How does something get labeled "plunging" when it's doubled in a mere few months.
I would say, BitCoin as "dipped" back down under $3,000 showing some likely minor correction in the BitCoin market.
Volatile unbacked currency is volatile! (Score:2)
Eventually governments are going to crack down (Score:2)
Re:Eventually governments are going to crack down (Score:4, Interesting)
You can get a shift card, a bitpay card, and dozens of other debit style cards tied to your bitcoin. I mine bitcoin at home, and then I spend it EVERYWHERE AND ANYWHERE THAT VISA/MASTERCARD ARE ACCEPTED. I just bought lunch with bitcoin today. A couple days ago I bought a headset from best buy using bitcoin. I also paid my $1300 electric bill with bitcoin. I pay my car insurance with bitcoin.
Because mining produces FAR MORE money that the electricity costs, everything I bought with bitcoin was essentially free. If you truly believe that bitcoin is only for illegal things, you've got your head in the sand or otherwise somewhere where the sun don't shine.
> ok important question:
> why do you have a $1300 electric bill!
It's to mine all those free bitcoins!!
/snark
+Funny
Re: Eventually governments are going to crack down (Score:2)
I for one am happy to utilize BTC as a legitimate proxy investment into black market activity. Black markets are pretty good investments when diversified and legitimized.
China strategy (Score:2)
Ob (Score:4, Funny)
1) Become member of Chinese equivalent of Politburo.
2) Short bitcoin
3) ????
4) Profit!!!!!
Hey! Lots of people get paid to change the order of those ones and zeros, you insensitive clod!
+$700 USD since the publication of this news.... WTF is happening ?
Common sense. People see "X" hits new recent low. So they buy it so they can cash it out when it his new recent high again.
Just like when headlines were made that it hit $5000 everyone started selling.
Much as I'd love to jump at any chance blame Trump for anything, I'd say North Korea is closer to the mark. They've pissed off the Chinese, and the Chinese are attacking their revenue stream. There was a related story [slashdot.org] here two days ago.