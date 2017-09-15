Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Bitcoin Plummets Below $3,000 on Rising China Worries (ft.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the changing-market dept.
Bitcoin dropped below $3,000 on Friday as the cryptocurrency extended a brutal eight-day sell-off that has reduced its value against the dollar by a third. Financial Times reports: The currency traded as low as $2,972, marking a 36 per cent fall from bitcoin's close on September 7, and a collapse of 40 per cent from the highs struck earlier this month. The latest bout of selling came after BTCChina, one of the country's biggest bitcoin exchanges, said it would halt trading at the end of the month. Focus has now shifted to the communist country's other two big exchanges: OKCoin and Huobi. Alternative source.

  • JP Morgan's CEO referred to bitcoin as a fraud, and made reference to tulips (the first recorded bubble).

    • "JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a U.S. multinational banking and financial services holding company headquartered in New York City." - Wikipedia

      Yeah, let's trust the guy trying to push a competing product. Let's also forget the bank bailouts where they squandered billions and were saved by the government anyway (i.e. with your taxes).

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        Exactly what do you think is competing here? If the banking industry thought these were viable, they'd be trading them and they'd be operating exchanges.

        • Yep. They're not viable for large-scale use, and probably never will be. Sure seems like a lot of stories here lately though, breathlessly trying to make it sound like they're a big deal.

  • Bitcoin's value is still up (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:08AM (#55202325)

    Not only is Coindesk showing a rebound above USD$3400 [coindesk.com] but let's not forget that Bitcoin's value was only around USD$1000 at the beginning of january 2017. So it's still up 200% right now. That USD$5000 value was a bubble and it had to burst.

  • "percent" (Score:3)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:12AM (#55202355) Homepage Journal

    "percent" and "per cent" aren't the same thing, and this is especially grievous when talking about money. I assume Bitcoin didn't fall 36 bitcoins per US cent, but fell 36 percent.

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      "percent" and "per cent" aren't the same thing, and this is especially grievous when talking about money.

      False. "Percent" literally means per 100 ( a fraction), and "Per cent" literally means per 100 ( a fraction). It is your "Per US cent" which is completely different, because now you are suddenly comparing it to units of a different currency.

  • Silver continues to bounce between $17 and $18 per ounce. No reason to move my cash pile.

  • Wait a minute????

    Wait a darn minute...

    I just bought like a $100 of bitcoin a couple months back. It was $1,500 a coin. How does something get labeled "plunging" when it's doubled in a mere few months.

    I would say, BitCoin as "dipped" back down under $3,000 showing some likely minor correction in the BitCoin market.

  • news at 11 I guess....
  • So far as I can tell Bitcoin's value is mostly tired to illegal things (drugs, ransomware, money laundering, tax evasion, etc). I base this on the fact that there's very little else I can but with it. It was only a matter of time before it got too big for its own good. And I'm not sure I'll miss it. Fiat currencies are a lot more stable since they'll stable so long as the country and it's government are...

