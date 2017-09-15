Bitcoin Plummets Below $3,000 on Rising China Worries (ft.com) 30
Bitcoin dropped below $3,000 on Friday as the cryptocurrency extended a brutal eight-day sell-off that has reduced its value against the dollar by a third. Financial Times reports: The currency traded as low as $2,972, marking a 36 per cent fall from bitcoin's close on September 7, and a collapse of 40 per cent from the highs struck earlier this month. The latest bout of selling came after BTCChina, one of the country's biggest bitcoin exchanges, said it would halt trading at the end of the month. Focus has now shifted to the communist country's other two big exchanges: OKCoin and Huobi. Alternative source.
"JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a U.S. multinational banking and financial services holding company headquartered in New York City." - Wikipedia
Yeah, let's trust the guy trying to push a competing product. Let's also forget the bank bailouts where they squandered billions and were saved by the government anyway (i.e. with your taxes).
Yep. They're not viable for large-scale use, and probably never will be. Sure seems like a lot of stories here lately though, breathlessly trying to make it sound like they're a big deal.
Good for them?
I will gladly eat my words if/when Bitcoin ever becomes a serious competitor to current global-scale payment methods, but simply announcing a consortium that hasn't actually accomplished anything yet is waaaaaaay far off from that.
Bitcoin's value is still up (Score:4, Informative)
Not only is Coindesk showing a rebound above USD$3400 [coindesk.com] but let's not forget that Bitcoin's value was only around USD$1000 at the beginning of january 2017. So it's still up 200% right now. That USD$5000 value was a bubble and it had to burst.
Buy a few thousand Dogecoins. Not expensive and hey, you never know... Litecoin was at $2 less than a year ago.
Bitcoin's been way up before and dropped 75% (Score:2)
The current spike to $5,000 looks a lot like the 2014 spike to $1,100. I am *not* saying we will see a similar $75% drop, merely that waiting to buy might be prudent and even a
"percent" (Score:3)
"percent" and "per cent" aren't the same thing, and this is especially grievous when talking about money. I assume Bitcoin didn't fall 36 bitcoins per US cent, but fell 36 percent.
"percent" and "per cent" aren't the same thing, and this is especially grievous when talking about money.
False. "Percent" literally means per 100 ( a fraction), and "Per cent" literally means per 100 ( a fraction). It is your "Per US cent" which is completely different, because now you are suddenly comparing it to units of a different currency.
It's been around 17 for like years++ which means you are slowly losing money.
Silver was $5 per ounce in 2000, peaked at $46 per ounce in 2011, and bouncing around $17 per ounce since 2014.
Hey! Lots of people get paid to change the order of those ones and zeros, you insensitive clod!
Wait a minute????
Wait a darn minute...
I just bought like a $100 of bitcoin a couple months back. It was $1,500 a coin. How does something get labeled "plunging" when it's doubled in a mere few months.
I would say, BitCoin as "dipped" back down under $3,000 showing some likely minor correction in the BitCoin market.
Volatile unbacked currency is volatile! (Score:2)
