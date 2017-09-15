Canada's Challenge Is Keeping Techies, BlackBerry Inventor Says (bloomberg.com) 26
The former chief executive officer of BlackBerry added his voice to the chorus of people saying that Canada's main economic hurdle is keeping technology talent. From a report: "The biggest challenge as a country is retaining and recruiting the best people to build industries in Canada and not lose them to other jurisdictions," Mike Lazaridis, who left BlackBerry in 2013, said Thursday at the Waterloo Innovation Summit. Canada is pushing to become a technological leader as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tries to shift away from a commodities-driven economy by increasing funding for technology and offering fast-track visas to highly skilled workers. Cities like Ottawa, the capital, have stepped up recruitment efforts targeting expats in the U.S., while Toronto and its surrounding cities submitted a regional bid Wednesday for Amazon.com's second headquarters. The BlackBerry inventor sees Canada as at the forefront of the development of quantum computers, technology that could transform the world by allowing computers to operate much faster and on larger data sets than ever before.
More Like Mismanagement (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Canada has had a number of successful technology companies, but they've all been plagued by mismanagement see Blackberry, Nortel, Corel, etc
Perhaps they need to enact a Too-Big-To-Fail law.
That way, they could reward mismanagement like the US does (see banking industry, auto industry, etc.)
History (Score:2)
Canada (and Britain) have a history of abandoning promising [wikipedia.org] technology [wikipedia.org] to the USA.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd move to Toronto in a heartbeat. (Score:2)
If I had a job lined up. Toronto is like a smaller, cleaner, better-organized version of New York. The cost of living is 27% less too.
The only thing is I also do like a place with a little more topography than Toronto, and access to wilderness-y areas within reasonable driving distance. There probably aren't any good places for fly-fishing around Toronto, that's almost a deal-breaker. Maybe Vancouver, then. Weather's better there, too: a bit rainy in the winter but with dry, cool summers with, long, l
Re: (Score:2)
An hour and half driving's not bad at all, especially if traffic isn't bad. And as much as I like eating fish, I like catching them more so I release everything except hatchery trout, which are no loss to sport.
News flash (Score:2)
Guy who left Canadian job thinks everyone is just like him - more at 11.
not a visa - want fast track citizenship (Score:2)
I could very easily be tempted to move permanently to the Toronto metro area, but a work visa is not enough to tempt me at this stage of my life (more or less closing in on retirement). If they could offer a faster, simpler route to citizenship, that'd get me there pretty quick.
PS if anyone at my current company is reading this, I don't really mean it.
How about easy work visas for the US? (Score:2)
One interesting thing Canada could do is make it incredibly easy for US citizens to work in Canada. I know I'd move there if I didn't have things tying me down in the US and could have an easily portable work visa. The climate (both literal and political) is better in my opinion...the issue is that there need to be more than a couple of standout tech companies to create an ecosystem. Nortel was absolutely huge until they went bankrupt after the first dotcom bubble, and BlackBerry has basically run its cours
The Old-Fashioned Way (Score:2)
Fucking pay them.