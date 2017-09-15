Equifax Says Almost 400,000 Britons Hit In Data Breach (bbc.co.uk) 27
MalachiK shares a report from the BBC: Data about British people "may potentially have been accessed" during the data breach at the U.S. credit rating firm Equifax. The UK arm of the organization said files containing information on "fewer than 400,000" UK consumers was accessed in the breach. In a statement, the UK office of Equifax said an internal investigation had shown that data on UK consumers was accessed during the hack. It said data on Britons was being held in the U.S. due to a "process failure" which meant that a limited amount of information was stored in North America between 2011 and 2016. The information held included names, dates of birth, email addresses and telephone numbers. No addresses, passwords or financial data was involved.
... cluster fuck.
Equifux.
The entire consumer credit reporting industry has been "breached". It's only a matter of time before the other two players make their announcements.
By admitting to this, charges can be brought by UK under EU regulations for storing those details. Never mind the class action lawsuit wanting billions in reparation, now those with the power to levy their own fines and decide how large they can be can tear Equifax a new one so wide it can be used as an alternative to the Channel Tunnel.
This company needs the corporate death penalty. Shut it down, high level management in charge of security gets prison time.
Unless there are meaningful penalties, companies are not going to stop aggregating our information and then failing to secure it. It's too easy to say, "cost of security is higher than OUR cost in a breach, so we'll ignore security".
There have to be asses on the line. No excuses.
It's just wonderful, with everyone's personal information completely out there, from now on the standard way of doing things is going to involve everyone having to freeze and unfreeze their credit manually with each freaking credit agency every time they need to do something with it. And giving money to the credit agencies in the process. Brilliant.
I suspect it would have been MORE Britons, but that Equifax only had data on 400K Britons.
>> "We only store EU member data on EU servers..."
(memebot: "Maury Povich": [anything Equifax says]: "our lie detector says that is a lie")
a data breach, incompetence in reporting post event, and a healthy dose of insider trading, it now appears they were violating EU law as well.
I hope Equifax doesn't go under too quickly. It's providing a lot of entertainment right now.
I actually decided to take action on this fiasco. I decided to try to find out if Equifax has a file on me and if so, was my file leaked. If those questions get positive answers, then I might need to do something. Spent a long time searching, mostly on the Equifax website, but also tried email, webform, chat, and was willing to try a voice call, too. Got NOTHING so far. It's almost like the Equifax people want to pretend there's no problem here.
Equifax is now an international criminal organization.
Please be specific.
For an individual, process failures lead to inevitable to balance one's financial affairs. This is monetised by credit reference agencies at both ends, to the detriment of the individual.
For credit reference agencies, process failures lead to....?
What do we have which rates companies, so that we can assess the worth of companies and stonewall those which don't meet certain criteria?
For an individual, process failures lead to INABILITY to balance one's financial affairs. This is monetised by credit reference agencies at both ends, to the detriment of the individual.
