PewDiePie Is Inexcusable But DMCA Takedowns Are Not the Way To Fight Him

Posted by BeauHD from the torches-and-pitchforks dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is the most popular YouTuber in the world. He's gotten himself into another controversy, this time for shouting the n-word while livestreaming a video game. The 27-year-old Swede has repeatedly been criticized for hate speech, and just last month said he would no longer make Nazi jokes after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent. But while playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Sunday, Kjellberg, who has over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, called another player the n-word before erupting into laughter. "What a fucking n****r," he said. "Jeez, oh my god. What the fuck? Sorry, but what the fuck? What a fucking asshole. I don't mean that in a bad way." Kjellberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and has yet to publicly acknowledge the incident.

In response to Kjellberg's use of a racial slur, a number of video game players and developers have condemned the creator. Sean Vanaman, the co-founder of video game company Campo Santo, decided to use copyright law to push back against Kjellberg. On Twitter, he said he was filing a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request against the famous YouTuber regarding a video in which Kjellberg plays Campo Santo's game Firewatch. There are compelling reasons to [remove hate speech from major internet platforms] by any means necessary, but DMCA overreach is among the least compelling options, considering that it unilaterally puts power into the hands of what are essentially uninvolved parties and allows for little arbitration or defense on the part of those who have their content removed.

  • Even when they're virtual.

  • Seriously, who?

    • Re: Who gives a shit? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This matters because the DMCA is being used for the purpose of censorship. That's an abuse of the DMCA and, as I noted in another comment, creimer has used the same tactics here on Slashdot. It's not especially rare, and it's an abuse of the law. The DMCA exists to prevent copyright infringement, not as a tool for censorship. I know who PewDiePie is, but I don't care about him. I do care that the law is being abused to censor unpopular views and free speech, because that can easily be turned to censor other

  • harden up (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No one ever got their feelings hurt and woke up the next morning with Leprosy. This 'hate speech' crusade is just ridiculous.

  • So do something stupid, get DMCA'd.

  • To find a solution to this problem, just take a tip from Mr. Paul Anka [youtube.com]

  • Not advocating hate speech, but... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by enigma32 ( 128601 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @08:18PM (#55206851)

    I'm not advocating hate speech, but why is there the need to censor "n****r" when "fucking asshole" was printed in plaintext?

    These are all just words. It's no different than "chink" or "beaner". By censoring them we elevate their status and perpetuate the undesirable meaning behind them. It's just stupid.

    Even slashdot required me to censor it to post. wtf.

  • Symptom of a problem. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @08:21PM (#55206865)

    DMCA overreach is among the least compelling options, considering that it unilaterally puts power into the hands of what are essentially uninvolved parties and allows for little arbitration or defense on the part of those who have their content removed.

    It seems like if a DMCA takedown is so powerful then it shouldn't be blindly accepted. This is just a symptom of the problem that is the DMCA.

  • When we ascribe the power of offensiveness to a word, it decreases the likelihood it will wither away from the language.

    For unlawful carnal knowledge.

  • Uh... how could this clown possibly have meant it in any way OTHER than a "bad way"?

    • He didn't kill himself, it's the only way to acknowledge the depth of his sins (ie. being a non jewish, non transgender white male).

  • is there's been a _lot_ of antisemitism going around (PewDiePie even engaged in some of it himself) and this has got way more attention. Both are pretty terrible, but I've been pretty surprised how quiet the Jewish community has been with all that's going on. I mean, we had folks marching and chanting "The Jews will Not Replace Us!" and our president himself gave them a pass. Did they get complacent or something? Do they not know/realize that was how it happened last time?

    Now that said, I'm guessing PewD

    • With Schumer pulling the Democratic cart on keeping the dreamers in and blocking the wall, a far cry from the policies he supports in Israel, it's not a good time for Jews to have that discussion in public.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cfalcon ( 779563 )

      > we had folks marching and chanting "The Jews will Not Replace Us!" and our president himself gave them a pass.

      He called out the racists that were present. He didn't "give them a pass". All he did that seemed to anger the media was to point out that some of the people gathered to opposed the demonstrators initiated violence and generally acted illegally.

  • Or we could accept the fact that he doesn't live in america and that the 'n-word' has difference meanings depending on location. For example, it simply isn't that big a deal where I live. It's a nasty word, but that's all.

    • Yeah. Here in Sweden it's simply been the world which is view as less acceptable than "a black person." We haven't had black slaves, beat, raped or murdered them. It's definitely black people and for at-least some time both neger and bög as in gay was used for insulting purposes. It definitely has that degrading/negative value when used for swearing purposes but if I just use it in a sentence then my meaning is nothing but "I use the word you don't want me to use for a black person."

      Also our marketing

  • It's fucking ludicrous to try to discuss this on a website where neither the summary, title, nor comments, can actually contain the word in question.

    I'm generally surprised at how censorship has a history of complete failure, but maintains complete adherence from those who wish to police language.

    Anyway, not joke he made was "inexcusable". But how could you have that discussion here?

  • The DMCA is frequently used by commercial entities to take down speech which has even less relevance to it than this. That's an example of why the DMCA is an atrocious law, but why should only the abusive entities, like the RIAA or the MPAA, be allowed to use it?

    (There is at least one reason, but think about it for a minute first.)

    The only reason I've been able to identify, is that then you hate the law less than it deserves. I.e., you become complicit in its injustice. But most laws are unjust to someon

