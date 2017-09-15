PewDiePie Is Inexcusable But DMCA Takedowns Are Not the Way To Fight Him (vice.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is the most popular YouTuber in the world. He's gotten himself into another controversy, this time for shouting the n-word while livestreaming a video game. The 27-year-old Swede has repeatedly been criticized for hate speech, and just last month said he would no longer make Nazi jokes after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent. But while playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Sunday, Kjellberg, who has over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, called another player the n-word before erupting into laughter. "What a fucking n****r," he said. "Jeez, oh my god. What the fuck? Sorry, but what the fuck? What a fucking asshole. I don't mean that in a bad way." Kjellberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and has yet to publicly acknowledge the incident.
In response to Kjellberg's use of a racial slur, a number of video game players and developers have condemned the creator. Sean Vanaman, the co-founder of video game company Campo Santo, decided to use copyright law to push back against Kjellberg. On Twitter, he said he was filing a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request against the famous YouTuber regarding a video in which Kjellberg plays Campo Santo's game Firewatch. There are compelling reasons to [remove hate speech from major internet platforms] by any means necessary, but DMCA overreach is among the least compelling options, considering that it unilaterally puts power into the hands of what are essentially uninvolved parties and allows for little arbitration or defense on the part of those who have their content removed.
#BLACKLIVESMATTER (Score:2)
Even when they're virtual.
Who gives a shit? (Score:2)
Seriously, who?
Re: Who gives a shit? (Score:1)
This matters because the DMCA is being used for the purpose of censorship. That's an abuse of the DMCA and, as I noted in another comment, creimer has used the same tactics here on Slashdot. It's not especially rare, and it's an abuse of the law. The DMCA exists to prevent copyright infringement, not as a tool for censorship. I know who PewDiePie is, but I don't care about him. I do care that the law is being abused to censor unpopular views and free speech, because that can easily be turned to censor other
Re: Oh please (Score:1, Insightful)
Yeah! Anyone who objects to the word "n---er" being used, this time clearly as a pejorative -- that's who's wrong....
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong != inexcusable.
harden up (Score:1)
No one ever got their feelings hurt and woke up the next morning with Leprosy. This 'hate speech' crusade is just ridiculous.
Let's Plays are not Fair Use (Score:2)
So do something stupid, get DMCA'd.
Re:What about the Rap Videos? (Score:4, Funny)
Because when crackers say it, it's cultural appropriation.
Solution to the problem (Score:2)
To find a solution to this problem, just take a tip from Mr. Paul Anka [youtube.com]
Not advocating hate speech, but... (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm not advocating hate speech, but why is there the need to censor "n****r" when "fucking asshole" was printed in plaintext?
These are all just words. It's no different than "chink" or "beaner". By censoring them we elevate their status and perpetuate the undesirable meaning behind them. It's just stupid.
Even slashdot required me to censor it to post. wtf.
Point even more valid (Score:2)
If the country had both a history and a present-day pattern of oppressing "fucking assholes" you might have a point
No, the point is even more valid when you have a history of oppression. History has shown time and time again that the way you fight the words and idea of oppression is with better words and ideas.
You cannot get rid of entrenched attitudes like racism, sexism and other bigotry by suppressing it. All this does is hide it from view where it festers and erupts and then all of a sudden you wake up to find you have a sexist, racist Oompa Loompa as a leader.
The idea is so old there is even incorporated int
Re: Not advocating hate speech, but... (Score:1)
Primary? Worst? Source?
Slavery, murder, rape, war, theft has happened everywhere.
GB and friends outlawed it.
Re: (Score:2)
"It's the incredibly deep shame felt regarding "the greatest country on earth" being the primary source of the most horrifying acts in recorded human history."
The US is not and was never the "primary source" of slavery nor is slavery the most horrifying act in recorded human history. Deep shame is unlikely the reason either.
AC was never known as a deep thinker.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the incredibly deep shame felt regarding "the greatest country on earth" being the primary source of the most horrifying acts in recorded human history.
The holocaust?
Symptom of a problem. (Score:3)
DMCA overreach is among the least compelling options, considering that it unilaterally puts power into the hands of what are essentially uninvolved parties and allows for little arbitration or defense on the part of those who have their content removed.
It seems like if a DMCA takedown is so powerful then it shouldn't be blindly accepted. This is just a symptom of the problem that is the DMCA.
Profanity (Score:2)
For unlawful carnal knowledge.
"I don't mean that in a bad way" (Score:2)
Uh... how could this clown possibly have meant it in any way OTHER than a "bad way"?
Publicly acknowledged (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
He didn't kill himself, it's the only way to acknowledge the depth of his sins (ie. being a non jewish, non transgender white male).
What strikes me as odd (Score:2)
Now that said, I'm guessing PewD
Re: (Score:2)
With Schumer pulling the Democratic cart on keeping the dreamers in and blocking the wall, a far cry from the policies he supports in Israel, it's not a good time for Jews to have that discussion in public.
Re: (Score:2)
> we had folks marching and chanting "The Jews will Not Replace Us!" and our president himself gave them a pass.
He called out the racists that were present. He didn't "give them a pass". All he did that seemed to anger the media was to point out that some of the people gathered to opposed the demonstrators initiated violence and generally acted illegally.
Cultural values? (Score:2)
Or we could accept the fact that he doesn't live in america and that the 'n-word' has difference meanings depending on location. For example, it simply isn't that big a deal where I live. It's a nasty word, but that's all.
Re: Cultural values? (Score:1)
Yeah. Here in Sweden it's simply been the world which is view as less acceptable than "a black person." We haven't had black slaves, beat, raped or murdered them. It's definitely black people and for at-least some time both neger and bög as in gay was used for insulting purposes. It definitely has that degrading/negative value when used for swearing purposes but if I just use it in a sentence then my meaning is nothing but "I use the word you don't want me to use for a black person."
Also our marketing
You can't even discuss this on slashdot (Score:2)
It's fucking ludicrous to try to discuss this on a website where neither the summary, title, nor comments, can actually contain the word in question.
I'm generally surprised at how censorship has a history of complete failure, but maintains complete adherence from those who wish to police language.
Anyway, not joke he made was "inexcusable". But how could you have that discussion here?
But that's not an extension of the official use (Score:2)
The DMCA is frequently used by commercial entities to take down speech which has even less relevance to it than this. That's an example of why the DMCA is an atrocious law, but why should only the abusive entities, like the RIAA or the MPAA, be allowed to use it?
(There is at least one reason, but think about it for a minute first.)
The only reason I've been able to identify, is that then you hate the law less than it deserves. I.e., you become complicit in its injustice. But most laws are unjust to someon