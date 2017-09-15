PewDiePie Is Inexcusable But DMCA Takedowns Are Not the Way To Fight Him (vice.com) 372
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is the most popular YouTuber in the world. He's gotten himself into another controversy, this time for shouting the n-word while livestreaming a video game. The 27-year-old Swede has repeatedly been criticized for hate speech, and just last month said he would no longer make Nazi jokes after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent. But while playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Sunday, Kjellberg, who has over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, called another player the n-word before erupting into laughter. "What a fucking n****r," he said. "Jeez, oh my god. What the fuck? Sorry, but what the fuck? What a fucking asshole. I don't mean that in a bad way." Kjellberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and has yet to publicly acknowledge the incident.
In response to Kjellberg's use of a racial slur, a number of video game players and developers have condemned the creator. Sean Vanaman, the co-founder of video game company Campo Santo, decided to use copyright law to push back against Kjellberg. On Twitter, he said he was filing a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request against the famous YouTuber regarding a video in which Kjellberg plays Campo Santo's game Firewatch. There are compelling reasons to [remove hate speech from major internet platforms] by any means necessary, but DMCA overreach is among the least compelling options, considering that it unilaterally puts power into the hands of what are essentially uninvolved parties and allows for little arbitration or defense on the part of those who have their content removed.
This matters because the DMCA is being used for the purpose of censorship. That's an abuse of the DMCA and, as I noted in another comment, creimer has used the same tactics here on Slashdot. It's not especially rare, and it's an abuse of the law. The DMCA exists to prevent copyright infringement, not as a tool for censorship. I know who PewDiePie is, but I don't care about him. I do care that the law is being abused to censor unpopular views and free speech, because that can easily be turned to censor other speech and viewpoints. I have no sympathy that PewDiePie is getting backlash for using the n-word, but I do care about protecting free speech.
*Only neo-nazis defend free speech*... Sarcasm aside, this quote:
There are compelling reasons to [remove hate speech from major internet platforms] by any means necessary...
is dangerous bullshit. There are no compelling reasons to remove any speech from the internet, ever. Censorship is tyranny and evil and must be defeated by any means necessary. We must make the internet absolutely 100% indelible!
The fucking leftists are going to take us half way to a 1984 thought police, and the inevitable right wing reaction will take us the rest of the way as it burns out the leftist infection.
Fucking Marxists.
Review and critique of content fall under fair use, which is basically what someone playing a game and talking about it constitutes.
Not that I care about PDP, but this is definitely an abuse of the DMCA, as reviews, both professional and personal are fair use, and if the dev doesn't back down immediately, PDP should counter sue for punitive damages from a frivolous DMCA and a frivolous lawsuit. He definitely has the money and the law on his side. The only way the corporations learn to behave and respect the rights of others is when one of them gets a 10% haircut off the bottom line.
Watching a game is not the primary method by which a game is usually consumed... He is basically advertising the game, not making it available for anyone else to play.
He's only making controlled sections of the output of the game available, not the game itself.
There have been monetization efforts from video games for years...
There used to be tv gameshows where people would compete playing C64 games against each other, with the gameplay itself being displayed to the viewer intermixed with commentary about their gameplay.
Should whoever manufactured the ball claim copyright over a game of football being broadcast?
And the output from a video game involves more than just the game, what about claims by the hardware manufacturer(s) or the provider of the os on which the
> As the majority of his content is arguably not transformative enough to be protected,
That's _not_ the way the law works. ALL speech is protected.
Who the fuck decides what is "transformative enough" ???
I disagree with what you say but I'll defend your right to say.
Which means he has every right to utilize DMCA to have an account removed, by Slashdot's own fucking admission.
I don't see anything in there that says that you have permission to misuse the DMCA to censor trolls.
For anyone who is curious (I looked it up, since I was), apparently somebody registered a 'cdreimer' account to troll creimer. This isn't terribly surprising, because he not only posts a lot of nonsense, but also engages in flamewars with trolls, which is the one sure way to get more people to troll you. Instead of acting like an adult and ignoring the troll, apparently he filed a DMCA complaint to get the cdreimer account removed.
Since that account wasn't infringing upon his copyrights, that is of course complete bull.
Actually, as I look for cdreimer, there is a clearly-registered website with that name. It appears to belong to one actual C.D. Reimer. Since the account here was used for defamation, and one could infer the accounts were linked (by the copying of the under-picture bio section on the site straight to slashdot) copyright violations were committed. So, no, the DMCA was an actual appropriate application that time.
I have had many similar experiences with my old LED business and pop-up Chinese clone sites and us
Oh please (Score:5, Interesting)
How is what PewDiePie said "inexcusable?" Ever said something in a heated moment you regret later? That's all the happened. A slip of the tongue. It happens. Fucking deal with it.
Oh, wait, I accidentally swore. Clearly all my YouTube videos should have DMCA take-downs against them over a single fleeting expletive.
You may not like PewDiePie, but stop trying to pretend he did anything objectionable. He didn't.
Yes. Too many people have too much invested in milking grievances and hunting witches for such a thing to be excused.
If people started accepting apologies and being tolerant and magnanimous and kind and understanding, we'd all live happier, more peaceful lives.
And then what would community organizers do to become rich and powerful? Who would pay professional protestors? What would diversity coordinators do at colleges? How would you get out the racial vote to elect the same old politicians to continue to fail to solve any problems?
Yes. Too many people have too much invested in milking grievances and hunting witches for such a thing to be excused.
If people started accepting apologies and being tolerant and magnanimous and kind and understanding, we'd all live happier, more peaceful lives.
And then what would community organizers do to become rich and powerful? Who would pay professional protestors? What would diversity coordinators do at colleges? How would you get out the racial vote to elect the same old politicians to continue to fail to solve any problems?
So much this.
In gaming lingo, all the people who get triggered over a word (or image, flag, symbol, etc etc) are being *farmed* by the professional shit-stirrers like those mentioned in your post, who are only looking to gain wealth and political power from all the the hatred, division, and strife they incite, to the greater misery of everyone.
Holy crap, people! This is kindergarten stuff! Here's a little milk-and-graham-crackers quiet-time story.
"Little kindergartner Johnny pulls Sally's hair whenever the teacher isn't looking, and she screams and cries. He keeps pulling her hair and laughing at her screaming and crying. Then, Sally decides to *not* scream and cry. Little Johnny isn't enjoying pulling Sally's hair any more and stops doing it."
The End
Take the power to offend away and the offender loses interest when he isn't rewarded with the reaction he wants.
Now, go finger-paint something and stop empowering haters!
Wrong != inexcusable.
Don't take the
/pol/ memes too seriously ... just go look at the videos, it's just edgy comedy. Little different from edgy comedians making holocaust jokes, just poorly executed.
Maybe if he hadn't previously spouted racist, white supremacist nonsense, it would be excusable.
The thing is, he didn't. If you're referring to the little media outrage about him some months ago, that was all cherry-picked to demonstrate something quite different than what he actually said. He published a video making fun of neo-nazis, and someone cut it to look like something else entirely.
It's because of that episode that I'm *more* inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. He's been targeted by false accusations before, so isn't it likely there's some spin on the story this time? (For example, is the word "n****r" used the same way in his country as it is in the US? If not, that would be one potential fact that was left out of the story. I know "cunt" is used much differently in some parts of the UK, and it would be wrong to assume "n****r" has exactly the same baggage in Sweden as in the US.)
Re: (Score:3)
I am getting tired of "white supremacists" and their snowflake offense on behalf of other people. So the young idiot used a depreciated word. Grow up and get over it. I would be more impressed if you cretins did something about the black people being shot in the back every day by the American police. Piss off. Incidentally the worst possible offensive word in Swedish is devil - so to be fair Americans should stop using that.
Re: (Score:2)
And i always thought true tolerance is tolerating the inconvenient stuff. "Tolerating" stuff you agree with is lame bullshit.
Re: (Score:3)
Jesus christ, it's just a fucking word...
People act like saying "ni**er" will summon the ghost of Robert E Lee who'll use his supernatural powers to round up all nearby black people and force them to work on his haunted cotton plantation for all eternity.
I'd rather someone fleetingly called me a 'ni**er' than the usual 'MO**ERFU**KING CU*T FA**OT COCK***CKER SHI***ATING FU**STAIN....." stuff you normally get in online games.
(and now I get to spam some asterisks because
./ doesn't like free speech either...)
harden up (Score:5, Insightful)
No one ever got their feelings hurt and woke up the next morning with Leprosy. This 'hate speech' crusade is just ridiculous.
You're right (Score:2, Insightful)
Yes. Black people are completely soft and have it cushy growing up, they should all harden up. Those stories about dad getting called that on the daily while still having to go to the same place to work to raise his kids is bullshit, who cares when someone we thought was a friend at school shows up the summer after and won't have anything to do with you and calling you that for no reason.
We should all just sit back and take it when people throw that around for fun and repress all of our memories and feeling
Oh boo hoo, so you had it tough growing up.
Are you gonna cry about it? or are you gonna try and do something about it? Complaining won't improve your situation, it will only make people resent you.
You think there aren't whites, asians or other ethnicities who've had it hard? There's been plenty of war in europe, serbia a few years ago, ukraine now, eastern europe is fairly impoverished, several countries in the middle east are active warzones right now and countries in asia are or were recently under totali
Re: (Score:2)
Like I said, it's moronic to go "oh boo hoo" to the entire audience of the most popular YouTube star when that includes people in all types of situations, so!me of which understandably react poorly to the word, whether it is some memory or trauma or death. Definitely not everyone, but enough that we should be sensitive to others, for the same reason we don't throw around words like spic or chink or kike or rape or whatever else that has no constructive element. There's no reason to expect that a chunk of pe
Re: (Score:2)
And FWIW I'm not crying about it, I'm just not going to spend my time browsing his content when I'm trying to be entertained. People are bringing up context, this is a guy who wants to build a community? Those aren't community building words. That's not what I would want to show my friends, that's not how I'd want to reach out to people. I'm not crying, just not watching or endorsing. Not letting my kids watch.
Only reason I commented is it seems like some people can't fathom anyone justifying such a viewpoi
Re: (Score:2)
You're making the bullshit "someone always has it worse so we shouldn't fix anything argument".
It's bullshit through and though.
I say whatever the fuck I want to whomever the fuck I want. If that person decides to get violent, I will end their life by putting a bullet into their face. Nobody has the right to not be offended or to assault someone else.
Yeah, you sound like a real peach.
If he really believes that it's okay to counter *any* perceived threat with deadly force and he's acted on it, then he's very likely posting from prison.
To them even stating that Nazis started WWII is already racist.
Please cite an *original* source for *evidence* backing up this claim.
It being hell does not mean we should placate it.
What a cruel sentiment. If you suffer severe pain, will you not take a painkiller? If you suffer severe enough mental anguish, will you not seek counseling? If that's the case, investigating the most effective treatment is much more moral than saying it should not be treated.
Besides, lumping all trans people into a single category for the purpose of "suicide rate" is a really bad statistic. Unless you meant to write more than you did, you haven't even separated the group that's had medical/surgical interven
Solution to the problem (Score:2)
To find a solution to this problem, just take a tip from Mr. Paul Anka [youtube.com]
Not advocating hate speech, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm not advocating hate speech, but why is there the need to censor "n****r" when "fucking asshole" was printed in plaintext?
These are all just words. It's no different than "chink" or "beaner". By censoring them we elevate their status and perpetuate the undesirable meaning behind them. It's just stupid.
Even slashdot required me to censor it to post. wtf.
Because saying "fucking asshole" doesn't summon the inquisition and start the witch hunt.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not advocating hate speech, but why is there the need to censor "n****r" when "fucking asshole" was printed in plaintext?
These are all just words. It's no different than "chink" or "beaner". By censoring them we elevate their status and perpetuate the undesirable meaning behind them. It's just stupid.
Even slashdot required me to censor it to post. wtf.
For "n****r" vs "fucking asshole", fucking assholes aren't really a distinct class of people, and to the extent they are they have a lot of control over whether they're a "fucking asshole" or not.
As for the other racial slurs, the percentage of black Americans coupled with the history of anti-black racism make anti-black racism an unusually taboo subject in the US.
On a more general note, if you freak out every time rules are applied inconsistently in the English language you're just end up looking like a fu
WTF Slashdot? This post at +5 Insightful? This is the exact opposite of insightful. This is just someone who does not understand racial slurs and hate speech.
http://lmgtfy.com/?q=why+racia... [lmgtfy.com]
It's not difficult...
Ever been to India? It's a bit surreal walking about and seeing a Nazi symbol adorning everything.
As a westerner you need to remind yourself that Adolf stole it from India and that it really symbolises the eternal wheel of life.
The "N" word has a source too "The variants neger and negar derive from the Spanish and Portuguese word negro (black)" (I'd add the wikipedia link but the dumb ass "lameness filter" won't let me link to it because it involves spelling out the N word in full. Really
/. ? FFS...)
I find
"It's the incredibly deep shame felt regarding "the greatest country on earth" being the primary source of the most horrifying acts in recorded human history."
The US is not and was never the "primary source" of slavery nor is slavery the most horrifying act in recorded human history. Deep shame is unlikely the reason either.
AC was never known as a deep thinker.
It's the incredibly deep shame felt regarding "the greatest country on earth" being the primary source of the most horrifying acts in recorded human history.
The holocaust?
There are less native americans alive than jews, just saying...
Article 6 of the Rome Statute provides that "genocide" means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such (a) Killing members of the group; (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Islamic state are a religious group, and various national military forces are committing acts with intent to destroy them. This fits at least some definitions of "genocide".
What the fuck, dude? Are you really advocating that ISIS be given protection as a religious group?
You really need to quit depending on falsehoods and half-truths as a basis for what you seem to think is "logic".
Calling IS a "religious group" is like calling the Nazis an "ethnic affinity group", and you are dishonest and/or just plain stupid to suggest otherwise.
A lot of dead Native Americans would like to talk to you.
And a lot of dead black people.
Not to mention quite a few dead Chinese--you thought those railroads built themselves, did you?
And not a few dead Mexicans, come to think of it, whom we can thank for California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and chunks of several adjoining states.
I guess I've been away for too long--do they really not teach any US history in US schools any more?
Point even more valid (Score:5, Insightful)
If the country had both a history and a present-day pattern of oppressing "fucking assholes" you might have a point
No, the point is even more valid when you have a history of oppression. History has shown time and time again that the way you fight the words and idea of oppression is with better words and ideas.
You cannot get rid of entrenched attitudes like racism, sexism and other bigotry by suppressing it. All this does is hide it from view where it festers and erupts and then all of a sudden you wake up to find you have a sexist, racist Oompa Loompa as a leader.
The idea is so old there is even incorporated into a children's fairy tale. Remember sleeping beauty where the king bans all spinning wheels but she still gets pricked because the first time she sees one she is so curious about it?
Words have no power over you that you don't give them. To assign so much power to a word that it can't be uttered is to accomplish the opposite of the desired action. Censorship of hate speech empowers it.
Well said.
Rubbish. If doesn't matter the words have no power over you if they do have power over people who physically want to hurt you.
Thing is you're basically arguing that words are unimportant. That's pretty much the strongest statement against free speech you can make. The reason free speech is important is precisely because words have power, enough to overthrow regimes. That's why dictators always ban free speech.
Uh, no, History hasn't shown that (Score:2)
The you accuse Americans of exporting their outrage, when you've already given brits a pass on doing the same thing over the word soccer.
How about you educate yourself about why it's such a hateful word, and then be a bigger man and not use it?
Do you use the word "leader" in america? Because here in Austria/Germany, that word is kinda taboo. Wherever possible, we use other words instead.
And guess what - when i visited sweden, the first Billboard i saw exiting the Airport proclaimed "Work for the Leader!"
In british english, "faggot" is a type of meatball... It's "fag" which is a term meaning cigarette. I've never heard any brit refer to a cigarette as a faggot.
Looking on wikipedia also turns up other meanings for the word:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Fags? What do obnoxiously loud Harley owners have to do with this?
They should try being left handed if they really want to know oppression.
It's possible to order a refrigerator or freezer with the door hung the other way. I have one.
Symptom of a problem. (Score:5, Insightful)
DMCA overreach is among the least compelling options, considering that it unilaterally puts power into the hands of what are essentially uninvolved parties and allows for little arbitration or defense on the part of those who have their content removed.
It seems like if a DMCA takedown is so powerful then it shouldn't be blindly accepted. This is just a symptom of the problem that is the DMCA.
Profanity (Score:3)
For unlawful carnal knowledge.
When we ascribe the power of offensiveness to a word, it decreases the likelihood it will wither away from the language.
Maybe, maybe not, but that has nothing to do with the case at hand, because no one is ascribing power of offensiveness to the word. The word absolutely has power of offensiveness, which arises from centuries of bloody horrific oppression. Nothing you can do will remove that history, so the best thing you can do is to make it clear that invoking the history is an anti-social action, not acceptable among decent people.
"I don't mean that in a bad way" (Score:2)
Uh... how could this clown possibly have meant it in any way OTHER than a "bad way"?
I'm not excusing the language, but any gamer will tell you that when you play online you're surrounded by people saying things that would be incredibly hateful in person. You become desensitized until it just isn't even offensive anymore -- it's just some immature dude and you don't pay attention. Not only does it become not offensive to you, it just becomes "one of those stupid things people say".
And then you have that one night, maybe you're tired or angry or whatever and you're in the moment, and suddenl
Publicly acknowledged (Score:3, Informative)
He didn't kill himself, it's the only way to acknowledge the depth of his sins (ie. being a non jewish, non transgender white male).
Inexcusable? Says who? (Score:2, Interesting)
PewDiePie got angry during a game and cursed. There really is no issue involved.
The real racists out there are incredibly casual about it. They aren't trying to be shocking for humor or to get a reaction (some of whom try too hard and it's obvious). It's just a part of their mind and it can't be separated.
Maybe you should post your swear words so we know which ones are acceptable.
Cultural values? (Score:2)
Or we could accept the fact that he doesn't live in america and that the 'n-word' has difference meanings depending on location. For example, it simply isn't that big a deal where I live. It's a nasty word, but that's all.
Yes, we should totally ignore the fact that the majority of PDP's fanbase is American, and that he knows it.
You can't even discuss this on slashdot (Score:3)
It's fucking ludicrous to try to discuss this on a website where neither the summary, title, nor comments, can actually contain the word in question.
I'm generally surprised at how censorship has a history of complete failure, but maintains complete adherence from those who wish to police language.
Anyway, not joke he made was "inexcusable". But how could you have that discussion here?
How is it "fucking ludicrous"? There seems to be a very hearty discussing going on just fine.
But that's not an extension of the official use (Score:2)
The DMCA is frequently used by commercial entities to take down speech which has even less relevance to it than this. That's an example of why the DMCA is an atrocious law, but why should only the abusive entities, like the RIAA or the MPAA, be allowed to use it?
(There is at least one reason, but think about it for a minute first.)
The only reason I've been able to identify, is that then you hate the law less than it deserves. I.e., you become complicit in its injustice. But most laws are unjust to someon
Inexcusable? (Score:2)
Inexcusable? Watch me excuse it: He's friggin' young and Swedish, he only picked up the word from gaming with young Americans.
Not the first (Score:2)
Please refer to Michael Anthony Richards, a.k.a. "Cosmo Kramer" on Seinfeld.
What motherboard article? He did follow up. (Score:4, Informative)
"An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard" and yet I can't see a link to that report in this article. Also, having heard about this whole thing elsewhere I know that PewDiePie has most definitely responded already in another video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLdxuaxaQwc&ab_channel=PewDiePie
Yet another case of poor editing at
/.
Note I'm not in any way, shape, or form defending PewDiePie, despite his thorough apology and admittance of guilt. The fact the n-word came out like that for me points to it being part of his cultural vocabulary.
Mel Brooks (Score:3)
Sack up and move on... (Score:2)
I don't approve of that kind of language, not that I haven't heard the same language a billion times in online games. Its pretty common. The saddest part of the story is all the snowflakes convinced that they will melt into a puddle at the first "micro-transgression."
FFS grow a spine, focus on what matters and move on with your life. You will be better off for it. Words are just words, nothing more, nothing less. If you want to see some real problems that need champions look to Africa or the Middle Eas
The takedown is false/invalid anyways (Score:4, Insightful)
The game company gave explicit license to everyone to stream game play and monetize it, and made no mention on that page of any limitations.
Thus, PDP owned copyright to that video, as a unique public performance, by implicit license from the game company. The DMCA takedown is false and thus actionable.
PDP should be smart and sue the ever living fuck out of the game company.
"by any means necessary" (Score:2)
So when do the public executions begin?
Why would anyone care about this? (Score:2)
I still fail to understand who really gives a rat's ass about someone else using "naughty words". Seriously, the entire planet needs to grow the f up in my opinion.
Sorry, just had to get that off my chest after reading this stupidity.
PewDiePie (Score:2, Funny)
PewDiePie IS inexcusable, not because of any "racism", but because he's an annoying little shit.
Sticks and stones... (Score:4, Insightful)
may break your bones, but someone will always offend a feminist
PERSPECTIVE (Score:3)
RE_FUCKING_LAX
JUST listen to the pretend things the kids say. While they put pretend bullets in each other. While they crash cars into each other. While they run pretend bankjobs, pretend kidnap each other, pretend knife, shank, and teabag, and sometimes even kill pretend nazis.. We laugh when we pretend beat the money out of the hookers, and pretend murder whole races.
It's pretend shit talk. Just like the rest of the clowns on the internet. None of it is real. It's the fucking INTERNET. That's why the 400lb man in his moms basement pretending to be a 12 year old girl is the joke.
Have some fucking perspective ya wimps. THIS IS NORMAL BEHAVIOR WHILE GAMING.
Don't like it? - Stop paying for the privilege!
To put it another way...
"We train young men to drop fire on people, but their commanders won't allow them to write "fuck" on their airplanes because it's obscene!" -Colonel Walter E. Kurtz
Silly snowflakes (Score:2)
"The creator"? Sheesh (Score:3)
In response to Kjellberg's use of a racial slur, a number of video game players and developers have condemned the creator.
Well, yeah, God's done a lot of stupid stuff.
Oh wait, you mean the game guy? "Creator" is a bit grand for what he does.
Re:What about the Rap Videos? (Score:5, Funny)
Because when crackers say it, it's cultural appropriation.
As someone who spends most of my time in a foreign country, if i were to go outside and declare racism against the locals they would laugh at me.
If i were to go out and declare racism against other groups or nationalities they would probably voice support for such statements - speech is not really oppressed here so people will frequently use racial terms against me or others, but it's not considered hateful and noone bats an eyelid if you respond in kind.
I don't care what people call me, i don't care if peo
With Schumer pulling the Democratic cart on keeping the dreamers in and blocking the wall, a far cry from the policies he supports in Israel, it's not a good time for Jews to have that discussion in public.
Re: (Score:2)
A bunch of neo nazis wanted to have a rally, they should just have been ignored and it would have ended peacefully with noone outside of the neo nazi community listening or caring about their message. They would have shouted a bit, waved a few swastikas around and then gone home.
Instead a large group of anti neo nazis had to go and confront them, causing a conflict and attracting attention. When two wildly opposing groups clash violence often ensues and it's right of trump to condemn both groups.
Yeah, that worked out real well for the Germans ca. 1932.
It's been the #1 related link to almost everything since I submitted it.
BlackLivesMatter is bullshit. It gives the impression the other races aren't as important.
Why don't these matter?
RedLivesMatter
YellowLivesMatter
WhiteLivesMatter
There is only ONE way to end all this bullshit:
All Lives Matter