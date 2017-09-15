Mystery of Sonic Weapon Attacks At US Embassy In Cuba Deepens (theguardian.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. He climbed back into bed. Inexplicably, the agonizing sound hit him again. It was as if he'd walked through some invisible wall cutting straight through his room. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems, symptoms both similar and altogether different from others among at least 21 U.S. victims in an astonishing international mystery still unfolding in Cuba. The top U.S. diplomat has called them "health attacks." New details learned by the Associated Press indicate at least some of the incidents were confined to specific rooms or even parts of rooms with laser-like specificity, baffling U.S. officials who say the facts and the physics don't add up.
Suspicion initially focused on a sonic weapon, and on the Cubans. Yet the diagnosis of mild brain injury, considered unlikely to result from sound, has confounded the FBI, the state department and U.S. intelligence agencies involved in the investigation. Some victims now have problems concentrating or recalling specific words, several officials said, the latest signs of more serious damage than the U.S. government initially realized. The United States first acknowledged the attacks in August -- nine months after symptoms were first reported.
Suspicion initially focused on a sonic weapon, and on the Cubans. Yet the diagnosis of mild brain injury, considered unlikely to result from sound, has confounded the FBI, the state department and U.S. intelligence agencies involved in the investigation. Some victims now have problems concentrating or recalling specific words, several officials said, the latest signs of more serious damage than the U.S. government initially realized. The United States first acknowledged the attacks in August -- nine months after symptoms were first reported.
Not Cuba (Score:2)
I commented on this story in the past, and I'll say it again now. It doesn't make any sense that the Cuban government is doing this. They are a dictatorship, and if they didn't want US diplomats there, or didn't want to try and reconnect with the US, then they simply wouldn't do it. For them to try and injure US diplomats makes no sense at all. I believe this is being done by some 3rd party nation to try and cause problems between the US and Cuba. Why? Because they want to maintain the status quo (the
Heck, the American Right (Score:2)
I actually agree (Score:2)
This is definitely a false flag operation. Who would gain from it is not clear. The US having bad relations with Cuba is not worth THAT much to the Russians. It's a backwater that they don't even care much about anymore, and honestly is mainly kept in their stable of allies for reasons of institutional memory rather than any real use they have. Cuba also still costs them money that they can ill afford.
I keep thinking China. Who else would have motive and the belief that pushing back US relations with C
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just going to throw this out there: When Batista was overthrown by Castro and Co, they nationalized the hotels and casinos that were owned by gangsters and shady real estate developers. Can you think of any current prominent Americans that are in the hotel and casino business who might seek to open up shop in Cuba should there be some sort of invasion or regime change in Cuba? Maybe a shady r
Re: Not Cuba (Score:3)
The real mystery isn't who did it, but how. There's always somebody nefarious; but this particular somebody seems to have invented a weapon that nobody else has even thought of.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe a neurotoxin in the water? Nerve damage may cause people to hear phantom noises.
Re: (Score:2)
Targeted sonic weapons were thought of a long time ago. There are examples in science fiction literature from before WWII, and even hack writers like Ayn Rand used the idea in one of her trashy dime novels (Atlas Shrugged).
Re: (Score:3)
It doesn't make any sense that the Cuban government is doing this.
Yes it does. People have this weird blindspot where they readily accept that their own society has factions, but are far more willing to believe that their adversaries are monolithic. Obama opened up relations with Cuba, and there is opposition to that by hardliners in America. But there is also OPPOSITION IN CUBA, because they have their own hardliners, who see Raul's opening to the imperialists as a betrayal of the ideals of the revolution. Some of those rejectionist hardliners are in powerful positio
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't make any sense that the Cuban government is doing this.
From the looks of it even U.S. officials don't believe that the official Cuban government has anything to do it. I have even seen stories about Cuba willing to accommodate an FBI investigation. That would have been unthinkable in the not too distant past.
However there are a few parties around that are absolutely livid over the idea of relations between U.S. and Cuba being normalized. My money is on it turning out to be U.S.-based Cuban group whose families hated Castro for one reason or another possibly
One can only wonder (Score:2)
what goes on in some people's minds and the underlying cause for it - assuming this is human activity - to cause this kind of injury to someone.
Re: (Score:2)
It's just experemental weapons testing by a third party. The oppertunity to disrupt relations between the US and Cuba is just the icing on the cake.
Personally, my bet is on NK or China.
Re: (Score:2)
It's just experemental weapons testing by a third party. The oppertunity to disrupt relations between the US and Cuba is just the icing on the cake.
Personally, my bet is on NK or China.
Well, if that's the case - experimental, injuring unrelated people - pretty sick. Fits right into the current state of affairs.
Re: (Score:2)
Experimental weapons testing has almost always targeted "innocents". Quite often their own soldiers or citizens. Go ahead and read about some of the atrocities the US government has (then) secretly committed against US citizens in the last century. It'll break your heart.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, but does the target know that it's the targeting target being targeted?
Mind Control Beams (Score:3)
This time the CIA is on the receiving end and it's the Communists' fault.
Fifty points to Slytherin for irony.
the Sonic Projector (Score:2)
Cripes, it's not all that big a secret. Here you go - https://www.wired.com/2007/06/... [wired.com]
What doesn't make much sense is why it's being done. Keeping the embassy staff on edge must look like a good idea to someone of significant power in Cuba because putting the requisite technology together isn't something that average Cuban could do.
Re: (Score:2)
CBC also has a story (Score:3)