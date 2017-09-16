More Millennials Would Give Up Voting Than Texting (nypost.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes the New York Post: As the staggering national student loan debt tally sits at an all-time high of $1.33 trillion, according to the Department of Education, many millennials say they would go to extreme lengths to wipe their slate clean. According to a new survey from Credible, a personal finance website, 50 percent of all respondents (ages 18-34) said they would give up their right to vote during the next two presidential elections in order to never have to make another loan payment again.
Yet only 44% said they'd be willing to give up Uber and Lyft -- and only 13% said they'd be willing to give up texting.
Yet only 44% said they'd be willing to give up Uber and Lyft -- and only 13% said they'd be willing to give up texting.
Re: Poor thought process (Score:1)
Re: Poor thought process (Score:1)
Re: Poor thought process (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
In the climate today you would be forced to have a smartphone with only government approved apps and entertainment. But you would have a forced entertainment quota to fulfill every day.
That would keep a lot of people busy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Poor thought process (Score:2)
They're unable to come to a logical conclusion.
No shit, they got themselves saddled with crippling debt to begin with. I'll grant you, it's hardly fair to prey upon these kids, but they are adults technically. I wouldn't dream of depriving them of the consequences of their actions.
Re: (Score:1)
Texting has a positive impact on their lives (Score:4, Informative)
Thing is, you need to get people to show up to primaries, but it's hard enough to get them to mid terms. Voter suppression doesn't help matter either. I don't know about the rest of you folks but I waited 3 hours in line to vote for Bernie in my primary. That wasn't an accident. Nor was it because of overwhelming turnout.
what about 2-3 years in jail/prsion to wipe them a (Score:2)
what about 2-3 years in jail/prison to wipe them away. (don't tell them that room + board + doctors are free in there)
What an odd premise (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm surprised... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm surprised that it's only 50%. Given that voter turnout in the average presidential election is only about 50-60% without extra incentives not to vote, it's hard to imagine that you couldn't come up with another 10% who would skip voting in exchange for a big pile of cash.
Finally we get to the crux of the matter (Score:3)
I think this says more about the kabuki-show of voting in the US than it does about young people. Too many people 18-34 have figured out that voting has little or nothing to do with who ends up in power. You can vote for "outsiders" and "change agents" and you still end up with some guy from Goldman Sachs making decisions about your life while he flies his trophy wife to Fort Knox to perform some satanic sexual ritual over the gold during a total eclipse.
Seriously, a show of hands: in an age of gerrymandered, electoral colleged, voter suppressed, primary rigged, black box voting machine, foreign government influenced elections, where the guy who loses the vote gets to rule, who wouldn't give up their right to this meaningless exercise in exchange for the forgiveness of $100,000.00 in debt?
This points to one thing... (Score:2)
What's the point of voting when the electoral college makes your vote irrelevant?