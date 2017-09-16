Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks United States Software Stats Politics

More Millennials Would Give Up Voting Than Texting (nypost.com) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the sending-a-message dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the New York Post: As the staggering national student loan debt tally sits at an all-time high of $1.33 trillion, according to the Department of Education, many millennials say they would go to extreme lengths to wipe their slate clean. According to a new survey from Credible, a personal finance website, 50 percent of all respondents (ages 18-34) said they would give up their right to vote during the next two presidential elections in order to never have to make another loan payment again.
Yet only 44% said they'd be willing to give up Uber and Lyft -- and only 13% said they'd be willing to give up texting.

More Millennials Would Give Up Voting Than Texting More | Reply

More Millennials Would Give Up Voting Than Texting

Comments Filter:

  • Texting has a positive impact on their lives (Score:4, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Saturday September 16, 2017 @11:50AM (#55209841)
    it's hard to think that way about voting. Our last election was Giant Douche vs a Turd Sandwich both of which were rammed down our throats.

    Thing is, you need to get people to show up to primaries, but it's hard enough to get them to mid terms. Voter suppression doesn't help matter either. I don't know about the rest of you folks but I waited 3 hours in line to vote for Bernie in my primary. That wasn't an accident. Nor was it because of overwhelming turnout.
  • Collectively deciding to vote is precisely what can help our youth build the sort of future they want. Giving up their right to vote will just ensure that theyâ(TM)re saddled with burdens shifted from other populations who do vote!
    • "Their"? I'm not so sure this only applies to the young'uns. What is the average student loan these days, $30.000 or so? How many of us old folks would give up the right to vote in 2 elections for $30k, cash in hand or taken off your mortgage? I bet it's a similar percentage. Maybe more: older folks tend to be more pessimistic - perhaps realistic - about the actual influence they can excert through voting, even collectively.

  • I'm surprised... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by aardvarkjoe ( 156801 ) on Saturday September 16, 2017 @11:55AM (#55209861)

    I'm surprised that it's only 50%. Given that voter turnout in the average presidential election is only about 50-60% without extra incentives not to vote, it's hard to imagine that you couldn't come up with another 10% who would skip voting in exchange for a big pile of cash.

  • Finally we get to the crux of the matter (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Saturday September 16, 2017 @12:04PM (#55209911) Journal

    I think this says more about the kabuki-show of voting in the US than it does about young people. Too many people 18-34 have figured out that voting has little or nothing to do with who ends up in power. You can vote for "outsiders" and "change agents" and you still end up with some guy from Goldman Sachs making decisions about your life while he flies his trophy wife to Fort Knox to perform some satanic sexual ritual over the gold during a total eclipse.

    Seriously, a show of hands: in an age of gerrymandered, electoral colleged, voter suppressed, primary rigged, black box voting machine, foreign government influenced elections, where the guy who loses the vote gets to rule, who wouldn't give up their right to this meaningless exercise in exchange for the forgiveness of $100,000.00 in debt?

  • What's the point of voting when the electoral college makes your vote irrelevant?

Slashdot Top Deals

Every little picofarad has a nanohenry all its own. -- Don Vonada

Close