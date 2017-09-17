Kids Praised for Being Smart are More Likely to Cheat (ucsd.edu) 25
An anonymous reader quotes the University of California: An international team of researchers reports that when children are praised for being smart not only are they quicker to give up in the face of obstacles, they are also more likely to be dishonest and cheat. Kids as young as age 3 appear to behave differently when told "You are so smart" vs. "You did very well this time"...
The research builds on well-known work by Stanford's Carol Dweck, author of "Mindset," who has shown that praising a child's innate ability instead of the child's effort or a specific behavior has the unintended consequence of reducing their motivation to learn and their ability to deal with setbacks... In another study, published recently in Developmental Science, the same co-authors show that the consequences are similar even when children are not directly praised for their smarts but are merely told that they have a reputation for being smart.
Then again, another study found that students also performed better in school if you paid them to get good grades.
The research builds on well-known work by Stanford's Carol Dweck, author of "Mindset," who has shown that praising a child's innate ability instead of the child's effort or a specific behavior has the unintended consequence of reducing their motivation to learn and their ability to deal with setbacks... In another study, published recently in Developmental Science, the same co-authors show that the consequences are similar even when children are not directly praised for their smarts but are merely told that they have a reputation for being smart.
Then again, another study found that students also performed better in school if you paid them to get good grades.
you are so beautiful (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The cause and effect could be backwards. Maybe the kids were already cheating, and adults mistakenly believed they were doing well because they were smart.
Disclaimer: Nobody ever told me I was smart.
Re: (Score:2)
They told me, "Ha, you think you're so smart?"
Re: (Score:2)
I believe Professor J. Cocker discovered that in 1975.
Sounds familiar (Score:3)
reducing their motivation to learn and their ability to deal with setbacks
we got a bunch of these kids at the office.
It's not the praise ... (Score:1)
... it's that they're smart enough to know that repetitive memorization and standardized test taking are meaningless. Schools are run like businesses rather than institutes of learning and these smart young people are just preparing to bullshit their way through some meaningless job for even less meaningful bosses. Mastering the art of cheating is one of the top tier skills anyone can master. Kudos to them!
Re: (Score:2)
Don't let kids think "smart" is important. (Score:2, Insightful)
And if you're a teenager reading this, don't do it to yourself!
Here's what can happen:
You get told you're smart and start to build your self-worth and identity around that.
You avoid practicing activities that you aren't naturally good at, because it threatens your misguided self-image.
You start assuming you just know the answers without checking them against reality, missing valuable feedback on "smart" activities that would improve you.
If you go to university, you waste time with "Ps make degrees" (passes
How about... (Score:2)
How about kids asked to cheat? Do they get more praise? You've got to do the reverse to check for dependence against correlation!