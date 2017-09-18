Flush With Cash: Swiss Toilets Mysteriously Stuffed With 500-Euro Bills (npr.org) 40
Someone in the Swiss city of Geneva has been trying to flush tens of thousands of euros down toilets. From a report: The bathrooms at a branch of the UBS bank in Geneva, as well as in three nearby restaurants, had pipes stuffed with 500-euro bills that had apparently been cut up with scissors and flushed down the toilets. The mysterious misplaced funds were first reported by a Swiss newspaper, and local authorities have confirmed the incident to multiple media outlets. Each individual bill is worth nearly $600. Collectively, the destroyed bank notes were worth tens of thousands of dollars. The Geneva Prosecutor's Office tells Bloomberg it has launched an investigation into the bathroom bills. Switzerland is not in the European Union, although it is entirely surrounded by EU member countries, and the nation's currency is the Swiss franc.
And nobody has asked (Score:5, Interesting)
if it's maybe a failed test run by a currency counterfeiter?
Really?
Re: (Score:2)
Dude, you're getting your old TV shows mixed up. That wasn't I Love Lucy.
Mr. Mooney was a character on The Lucy Show - you know, where Lucy was a single woman working at a TV station in Minneapolis with Edward Asner and Betty White.
Re: And nobody has asked (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Could have been going there to try to deposit them or exchange them, converting them to "real" money, and got cold feet at the last second.
Re: (Score:2)
It's because the Central European Bank, which issues these notes, has said it is going to phase them out by 2018 due to suspected high levels of illegal activity. As on of the highest value bank notes in the world they found favour with criminals.
As such anyone who has them needs to take them to a bank to be exchanged. I guess whoever is doing this has a load of notes they can't legitimately exchange and is trying to dispose of them. My guess would be that they were in a safety deposit box or something in t
Somebody stole 'em (Score:2)
then chickened out.
The Euro takes a flush... (Score:1)
Support (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
There was a spate of incidents a few years ago where someone in Japan was leaving 10,000 yen notes (worth about â60) in bathrooms, with a note expressing the hope that they brought whoever found them happiness. I don't know if they ever caught the person behind it.
News for.. (Score:2)
...turds?
Is that a normal denomination? (Score:1)
Here in the US anymore I don't think the average person can even get denominations over $100 (unless they find a collector that happens to have one). They were used mostly for bank/large institution transfers back in the day. The government phased them out claiming a "lack of use" but more likely the disliked the use of the bills ability to be used in anonymous financial transactions.
Re: (Score:1)
There's talk to ban the $100 bill as well. Depending on your political views, it's either a good idea or a globalist conspiracy.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/02/16/its-time-to-kill-the-100-bill/ [washingtonpost.com]
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a usual denomination: 50 euros is the largest bill you will get from ATMs. The largest denomination I've ever seen in person is 100 euros.
Bills worth nearly 600 dollars (Score:3)
Or, you know - exactly 500 Euros?
Re: (Score:2)
Or, you know, 734.54 Canadian dollars*
* at the time of this post.
Re: (Score:1)
You excrete what you eat (Score:2)
Looks like the food in the UBS company cafeterias is too rich.