Results of the Ubuntu Desktop Applications Survey (dustinkirkland.com) 16
Ubuntu Product and Strategy head at Canonical, dustinkirkland writes: A few months ago, Slashdot readers were asked for feedback on the Ubuntu Desktop default applications. This blog post, by the author of that post (hi, it's me again), provides the aggregated and processed results of that survey.
Yeah, I opened the link, found it to be a bunch of videos and just a mere couple of lines of text, and closed the tab. Videos are annoying enough even as-is, let alone videos recorded at some conference or such.
There's also 44 frames of a PPT, in low resolution, with so much jpeg that you cannot read them properly.
Print those slides on a colour inket printer, then send those prints to me by fax.
There's no report to read here (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm getting the impression that knowing how to read automatically removes the user from consideration in the Ubuntu (and Gnome as well) worlds.
The message you send by making video-only text-based content is
:"If you can read you're way too smart to be the target of this content. This content is for people too stupid to read, so go away!"
A link to the text slides was available, allowing for a quick peruse without having to watch the video, right here:
https://www.slideshare.net/dus... [slideshare.net]
Ah, I mistook that slide show for a video. So let me rephrase my earlier comment...
They aren't locked away in a slideshow, are they? Is there any chance they could be made available in a reasonable format?
Even worst is the so-called "videos" on YouTube where it's some idiot who's made a photos slideshow with animated transitions and an annoying background music.
Visual Studio
Clearly no one from Slashdot voted for that as it's made by Microsoft.
Browser: Firefox, Chromium, Chrome.
Seriously?
Firefox 4,500; Chrome-ish 3,000 total.
Dude, IDE sucks. Even SATA is dying. Everyone is moving to M.2 if they can.
They aren't locked away in the video, are they? Is there any chance they could be made available in a reasonable format?