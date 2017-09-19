Stack Overflow Launches Salary Calculator For Developers (stackoverflow.com) 71
An anonymous reader writes: Stack Overflow today launched Salary Calculator, a tool that lets developers check out typical salaries across the industry. The calculated results are based on five factors: location, education, years of professional coding experience, developer type, and technologies used professionally. Stack Overflow is releasing the tool because it believes developers should be empowered with more information around job searches, careers, and salary. The company noticed ads on Stack Overflow Jobs that include salary information get 75 percent more clicks than ads without salary information. Even in cases when the salary range is below average, the ads still get 60 percent more clicks.
I'm mostly doing desktop development these days, but I added Full Stack Developer as a role just to see what would happen. My estimated salary went down by about $1000. Not sure what to make of that. Are recruiters finally seeing through the buzzwords they help propagate?
Well SCADE does embedded DO-178b qualified model based development. I've used it in airplane hydraulic software. Not sure how it compares with Simulink though.
http://www.esterel-technologie... [esterel-technologies.com]
What was your thesis in that you weren't experienced with Simulink already and that you thought it slowed you down?
It's the middle of the day, and you're posting on a Slashdot article as soon as it went up. No wonder you're "underpaid". Get back to work!!
It also seems heavily tilted towards web development. There are no options that fit "firmware", "embedded", "device software", "OS", or anything else that fits my skill-set.
Not just high salary US locations... the locations with the highest cost of living in the country. Those high salaries aren't even enough for many, if not most, employees in those locations to even live near their jobs; insane commutes are the norm. (The money isn't everything.)
Gotta love the optional technologies field that has a list of several dozen options that you can view only one at a time. (Must have been a Windows developer; they sure love foisting a crappy interface like that on users.)
Yeah, the regional salary behavior in America is annoying. It does odd things, too.
In developing a universal Social Security, I used a model of a single tax on all income (business, personal). Our current Social Security system has a cap (now at $127,500) and takes 12.4%.
So you go to the western third of the country, to New York, to other regions, and you find a lot of areas where a $140k salary is basic, lower-middle-class income. So now a chunk of the middle-class has a high income, above the SSWB,
I'm very curious where you live that that's the case. I'm in Seattle, living within the city limits, and that's more than half again what I make in a year. I certainly wouldn't mind getting more income, but I'm not hurting. Informal polls of my acquaintances suggest that $60K-$80K is pretty average for skilled, non-developer corporate work.
What standard of living do you consider to be "lower-middle-class income"? And in what urban area?
It's not just less useful than I was hoping, it is essentially a useless tool. The number of roles are limited, the number of locations are limited, it only uses years of experience as a proxy for job responsibility, and it thinks a list of technologies is a good way to determine pay. I'm not even sure why they would spend time to create this tool.
Too many sites care too much about languages and frameworks when calculating salary. There are a few niches which command very high salaries relative to responsib
Los Angeles isn't a city listed.
I'm a developer of security applications, which aren't listed (closest I could come was either backend or desktop developer). Prior to that I worked for a defense contractor (also not listed).
Agreed that it's targeted the "trendy" stuff.
Yes, surprised how few cities were listed. Washington DC isn't Silicon Valley but there's a lot of software developers here working on a lot of different things.
...Still, looks like I'm underpaid (yet again...)
If CEOs created a salary calculator, it would likely find 98% of them as underpaid as well. This is why I tend to find salary calculators as worthless, and why I give far more weight to to other metrics like job satisfaction and work/life balance.
Experience usually shows that life isn't all about the money. If someone offered you seven figures to shovel shit into a bucket for 12 hours a day, you would technically be a millionaire, but chances are you'd be fucking miserable.
It has a kind of limited set of choices for skill, but I entered "mobile developer" along with a variety of languages I know (P.S. Lisp not even included? Come on!)
The results looked impressive for salary ranges. However then you scroll down to the list of job offers below... and almost all of them are at the low end of the scale, or even below the low end.
So it sure seems like the results are out of wack with the realit
Lisp isn't included because there's 2 jobs in the world that actually use it- both of which are professors writing lisp compilers. I agree their choices are limited (not including android and iOS options for mobile dev? The two are on different salary scales, as Android developers are harder to find in some areas). But lisp should be the bottom of the priority list.
I actually thought the results were low for New York. It may not do well at the high end of the experience scale or something. Or it may b
Lisp isn't included because there's 2 jobs in the world that actually use it
Indeed. Over my 30 year career, I have seen only one major project written in Lisp: Yahoo Stores. They hired a few Lisp programmers to help rewrite it in C++.
125 in NYC? Good for entry level. Experienced devs go higher, up into the 200s for experienced devs. Possibly more if you're a quant.
Yes but people are frequently ludicrous and entitled.
Generally WordPress consultants and people working with WordPress charge way less than people with equivalent jobs with other focus areas. This has historical reasons and is quite frankly a huge problem. It also brings the market value down and makes it unfair. When you look at WordPress projects vs. non-WordPress projects side by side you'll notice that WordPress projects generally get quoted in the low to mid $10,000 while other similar projects on other platforms get quoted $30,000 and above. This is not because WordPress is cheaper but because the community as a whole bids itself down. Rather than asking what do people charge, ask yourself what your time is worth. Do a competitive analysis based on your skills and expertise and charge for your time. This also requires that you charge for the actual time you spend working, not the time you think you should have spent. Bill by the hour and bill what you're worth. Not the easiest answer, but that's the hard truth.
Source [quora.com].
This guy is saying that non-Wordpress projects get $CASHBANK and that Wordpress projects get $SHITMONEY and that it's a huge problem and you should just charge a lot because you're entitled to it.
Mind you, I'm pushing strong for universal Social Security, which in the 2016 model would have paid every American adult $8,751/year or $729.25/month in semi-monthly payments. That's a poverty-reduction system. The economy doesn't give everyone a fa
It looks like having had contact with PHP comes at more of a cost than I thought.
You aren't giving an accurate view of the average salary in Kansas if you aren't including California jobs that allow remote workers.
Remote jobs go to Mumbai not Topeka.
"Mumbai" looks a lot like rural Michigan to me. I didn't even need a passport to get in here.
To be fair, self employed means you don't have a salary. It should be obvious freelancers with 100% billable hours make more than regular employees.
Embedded is a bit of an outlier though. It's one of the few areas where they can't find enough people.
The calculator seems very web-dev centric so there isn't an option for System Software Engineer. Other options like Game/Graphics Developer and Mobile Developer don't really do the trick either.
I wouldn't normally complain except the "75th percentile" option is less than half what I currently make. If someone tries to write me a job offer based on this calculator they are going to be sorely disappointed with my response. I've run into this before, with hiring managers coming to me to argue how "generous" th
Erlang is a little obscure. It's a great system and I think we'd be better off if it more developed on it, but it's not on the top 20 of GitHut [githut.info] or TIOBE [tiobe.com] lists. Popularity isn't an indicator of superiority of course, else I'd have to argue how Delphi/Object Pascal beats Erlang. I think popularity does indicate the availability of salary data. And there should be more samples of people working as Delphi programmers than of Erlang programmers. (Gut feeling is I suspect the Erlang programmers get paid way more)
Equity has to be roughly equal or the company has to have an amazingly bad reputation for culture before I start to consider those kinds of perks.
Being able to work from home is a bit of a double edged sword, as some places use it as an excuse to keep me on call during vacations and weekends. I say if we can't cover a customer's needs (I'm mostly B2B) while I'm away then we didn't hire enough or the right kind of staff, or I sorely mis-scheduled my vacation. I'm pretty flexible and can take on temporaries d
devops/sysadmin salary seems high for Chicago (Score:4, Informative)
I just got back $117,000 (25th percentile) to $169,000 (75th) for a United States based DevOps/SysAdmin role with a BA/BS and 20+ years experience. Additional keywords were: C, Java, Perl, Python and AWS.
The low and high salaries shown seem a bit high for the Chicago market, but not by that much. The key is to avoid the companies that think they can low-ball offers for talented people and important roles. I'm sure there's lots of places throwing out offers from $70,000 to $90,000 and think they don't need to pay any more than that.
I would recommend people consider some contract work in order to get a good idea what salary your local market supports. The agency recruiters should be able to negotiate way better than you can initially. Once you have a contract in hand, then you have a much better idea what a company is willing to pay. Remember to add in the recruiter's percentage when determining your real billing rate. You do need to remember to factor in the costs of things like benefits and taxes paid by your employer when negotiating, but I would start by asking for the hourly rate I had times 2,000 hours of work in a year and go from there.
