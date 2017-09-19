Cities Are Competing to Give Amazon the 'Mother of All Civic Giveaways' (vice.com) 31
Louise Matsakis, reporting for Motherboard: Amazon announced earlier this month that it was looking to build a second headquarters outside Seattle, where more than 40,000 of the company's more than 380,000 employees currently work. The tech giant is searching for a locale with at least a million people, a diverse population, and excellent schools, among other qualifications. It gave municipalities six weeks -- until October 19 -- to submit a proposal to be chosen. Local governments in more than 100 American and Canadian cities, including places like San Diego, Chicago, Dallas, and Detroit, quickly scrambled to outline why they should be home to Amazon's new corporate office, which is expected to employ up to 50,000 workers. The mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, even made a scripted video for Amazon explaining why the capital should be picked. It featured an Echo, Amazon's smart speaker. But experts who have studied Amazon's business practices say having one of the most tax-allergic corporations in the world come to your hometown might not actually be a good thing.
New York Times wrote about this last week. (Score:3)
Tax bullshit (Score:3)
Sure, they'll ask for incentives, but 50000 employed people including a significant number of them being well paid makes a big difference in things like property tax, land value, etc.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah but you do have to figure that that helps some areas more than others. Places that already have high property values and high rates of tech employment might not see as much benefit as other locations. On the other hand, locations that stand a to gain the most from that bump in employment are more likely to give the best tax breaks.
Re: (Score:3)
Having an extra billion dollars or so of annual payroll is a positive, no matter how you spin it. Unless of course you choose to s
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, they'll ask for incentives, but 50000 employed people including a significant number of them being well paid makes a big difference in things like property tax, land value, etc.
Because big corporations don't already benefit from economies of scale, they should also get such large tax incentives that new laws have to be passed, while pitting cities and states against eachother to pay for them.
When people complain that corporations don't pay their fair share, this is precisely the sort of thing that needs to be stopped. Instead of passing legislation to grant amazon incentives, there should be federal law banning the practice outright.
Large corporations do not need, and should not r
Re: (Score:3)
I'd like the opposite direction - remove corporate taxes altogether and instead tax capital gains (and the special dividend) at normal income tax rates. Adjust rates and loopholes to fill any revenue holes. Sure, thousands of accountants and tax lawyers would suddenly be looking for work - but it would destroy this kind of thing. And it would make the US into a very attractive site for any multinational.
Re: (Score:2)
Last week, 15 mod points. Today with your post, nopne. +5000 to you
Re: (Score:2)
Instead of passing legislation to grant amazon incentives, there should be federal law banning the practice outright.
This is the best solution. The incentives are a prisoner's dilemma. Each jurisdiction feels compelled to offer them because others offer them, but they would all be better off if no one offered them. Preventing this sort of self-destructive competition between the states is exactly why the commerce clause [wikipedia.org] exists.
Instead, the states should focus on broad policies that help all businesses, such as streamlining permits, regulatory transparency, and reforming silly zoning laws that keep startups out of gara
Re: (Score:2)
But..that is NOT something the federal government is empowered by the constitution to do.
The Feds have no say in how a state bargains with a company wanting to set up shop.
That is PURELY on a state level. And it should be.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not how it works. The high paid guys set up homes outside of the city. Then they put 50,000 minimum wage jobs that last a year.
People talk about how ineffective government is? This is EXACTLY the kind of thing government does poorly.
If your tax incentive idea is worthwhile it should be a permanent part of your tax structure and available to all.
The only reason to limit it's availability (either for a set time or for a certain company/kind of business) is because it is a crappy idea that would bankrup
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just property tax. Amazon gets money from all over the world, pays wages, and those people have taxable income. They spend it locally, bringing your economy up with that spending. It's cash flow.
I make a similar argument for my universal Social Security: because it pays more to below-average-income households than it takes, below-average-income cities see a net cash flow. In Baltimore, MD, that would have been $2 billion in 2016. That's untaxable (it counts as income for means-tested welfar
Re: (Score:2)
You don't understand. They think taxes are what life is about and that citizens and businesses exist to serve the government and provide for the government's needs.
If someone has a job, but the government doesn't get to cash in on that job, then that job has no value.
Amazonia (Score:2)
What is the capital city of Hell? I'll bet they have a diverse population.
Re: (Score:2)
Only 266 people live there [wikipedia.org], so I don't imagine it's TOO diverse. But they have a cool hearse show every year.
Re: (Score:2)
What is the capital city of Hell?
I believe it's in Atlantic City, New Jersey - directly under Reckless Ted's Funland.
Race to the bottom (Score:3)
Amazon and Seattle (Score:3)
Pass Stupid Tax Laws, Win stupid Prizes.
With the new tax laws specifically targeting the wealthy this was not a surprise. It's more about clueless young people 'sticking it' to the men and women with the jobs and motivation to build much-needed infrastructure. I can't imagine a better example of cutting off your hand to spite your your fingers.
http://www.latimes.com/nation/... [latimes.com]
Detroit, no way (Score:3)
...a million people, a diverse population, and excellent schools, yes Detroit has all that & then some.
But "among other qualifications" includes a good mass transit system... not even close. A proposal to pay for it went down in flames just recently.
oops (Score:3)
hah, DC my ass. (Score:3)
Government as beggars.. pitiful (Score:1)
It's more dehumanizing than applying for a job.
Mayor of Washington DC is "Bowser"? (Score:2)
The current mayor of Washington DC is "Bowser"? After Marion Barry, I don't think anyone is sure whether the leaders of the city or the voters are kidding anymore.