Cities Are Competing to Give Amazon the 'Mother of All Civic Giveaways' (vice.com) 7
Louise Matsakis, reporting for Motherboard: Amazon announced earlier this month that it was looking to build a second headquarters outside Seattle, where more than 40,000 of the company's more than 380,000 employees currently work. The tech giant is searching for a locale with at least a million people, a diverse population, and excellent schools, among other qualifications. It gave municipalities six weeks -- until October 19 -- to submit a proposal to be chosen. Local governments in more than 100 American and Canadian cities, including places like San Diego, Chicago, Dallas, and Detroit, quickly scrambled to outline why they should be home to Amazon's new corporate office, which is expected to employ up to 50,000 workers. The mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, even made a scripted video for Amazon explaining why the capital should be picked. It featured an Echo, Amazon's smart speaker. But experts who have studied Amazon's business practices say having one of the most tax-allergic corporations in the world come to your hometown might not actually be a good thing.
Sure, they'll ask for incentives, but 50000 employed people including a significant number of them being well paid makes a big difference in things like property tax, land value, etc.
Yeah but you do have to figure that that helps some areas more than others. Places that already have high property values and high rates of tech employment might not see as much benefit as other locations. On the other hand, locations that stand a to gain the most from that bump in employment are more likely to give the best tax breaks.