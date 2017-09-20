Hurricane Maria Knocks Out Power To Entire Island of Puerto Rico (cnn.com) 18
An anonymous reader writes: Hurricane Maria's eye has left Puerto Rico, but the mammoth storm is still lashing the island with devastating winds. Maria weakened to a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, hurling winds of 115 mph. But hurricane-force gusts topping 74 mph still extend over much of Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said. Maria's brute force wiped out electricity to the entire island. "We are 100% without power," a spokesman for the Puerto Rico governor's office said Wednesday. The storm also ripped trees out of the ground and caused widespread flooding. "This is total devastation," said Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico's governor. "Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same. ... This is something of historic proportions." Maria is expected to dump a total of 12 to 18 inches of rain on Puerto Rico before barreling toward the Dominican Republic starting Wednesday night.
I'm not sure why this is news (Score:2)
Real news would've been all the power staying on!
So if you don't have power (Score:3)
"We are 100% without power," a spokesman for the Puerto Rico governor's office said Wednesday.
How did they get this quote? RFC 1149?
You've heard of satellites and portable generators, yes?
Heard of them? Of course, but they don't have any.. Puerto Rico is just about bankrupt so they cannot afford them or the fuel to run them.
If caught in a hurricane... (Score:1)
Don't forget to use the hand-crank radio/flashlight/usb charger [amazon.com] in case of emergency.
In 155 MPH winds? Why am I not surprised?
Actually, the issue will be power transmission lines.... Not generation capacity, unless they got really unlucky...
It's Pretty Bad (Score:3)
Got family there, and they went out of communication around 4am. Pictures coming out from their city show some massive destruction, which looks pretty widespread across the island. It's going to take a long time for them to recover from this.
San Juan still didn't have power in parts due to Irma when this one hit. I wonder how long it's going to take to restore power after this. Months, at least.