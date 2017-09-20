Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Earth Science

Mathematical Formula Predicts Global Mass Extinction Event in 2100

Posted by msmash
Kate Lunau, writing for Motherboard: A new paper in Science Advances finds that a mass extinction period mirroring ones from our planet's ancient past could be triggered when humanity adds a certain amount of carbon to the oceans, which are home to the majority of all plants and animals on our planet. The paper pegs that amount at 310 gigatons. According to lead author Daniel Rothman of MIT, based on projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we're on course to hit that number by 2100. After that, we enter "unknown territory." [...] Previous mass extinctions have happened over the course of thousands or millions of years, but the period of change we're in right now has lasted centuries at best, making it hard to compare them. Although plenty of experts say Earth is already experiencing a sixth mass extinction, that remains "a scientific question," Rothman, who is professor of geophysics in the MIT Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, told me. Once our planet hits the threshold he identified in this paper, he explained, it will kickstart changes that will "amplify" everything that came before. These same changes, to reiterate, have been associated with all previous mass extinctions on Earth.

Mathematical Formula Predicts Global Mass Extinction Event in 2100

  • there was a whole lot of shareholder value created before the extinction period hit.

  • I cannot believe how freaked out everyone is about carbon, when it is a basic and abundant element of the planet... the amount in the atmosphere is minuscule to begin with, never mind whatever we are adding in being a tiny fraction of what it is already.

    The entire ecosystem of the Earth is built to process carbon, to consume carbon, to use carbon to sustain life. It is so sad to see rational people get lost in a death cult that makes absolutely no sense to anyone with a shred of scientific understanding of

    • Re:Holy shit, stop the insanity (Score:4, Funny)

      by jandrese ( 485 ) <kensama@vt.edu> on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @05:04PM (#55234123) Homepage Journal
      Water is everywhere, our bodies are mostly water by weight, and yet you somehow want me to believe that if I'm submerged in water for just a few minutes I'll die? That makes no sense to anyone with a shred of scientific understanding of our bodies, or indeed basic biology.

      • Stop with the hyperbole, this is the worst analogy I've ever seen on Slashdot and you should be ashamed.

        Why don't you ask a botanist what happens to plants in greenhouses when you add more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere?

        (Here's a hint, they grow bigger!)

    • Rivers are built to transport water but if you put too much water in them you're still gonna have a bad time.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      I don't know what is worse, your comment full of dumb or the fact you got modded up for it.

    • Here's the reason:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      The key there is the number of mass-extinction events in our fossil records are directly connected with exactly these same events.

      When methane vents open up under the ocean from various gethermal processes, they make this kind of gel (methane clathrate) that builds up at the ocean floor and sediment. There's a LOT of this stuff.

      Anyway, when this gel reaches a certain temperature, the methane that was 'frozen' in it gets released relatively quickly. Methan

    • I cannot believe how freaked out everyone is about carbon, when it is a basic and abundant element of the planet...

      Nobody is worried about carbon, after all we are carbon-based lifeforms. However, people are worried about carbon dioxide.

      the amount in the atmosphere is minuscule to begin with, never mind whatever we are adding in being a tiny fraction of what it is already.

      Doubling the amount of naturally occurring carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is not minuscule. Also, have you seen how thick the Earth's atmosphere is? It's a tiny bubble around the planet surface.

      It is so sad to see rational people get lost in a death cult that makes absolutely no sense to anyone with a shred of scientific understanding of the climate, or indeed basic material science...

      Feel free to point out exactly where the calculations have gone wrong. You'll be the world's savior and petrol companies would pay you billions for that proof.

    • Want to take part in a small experiment, then? Here, put this CPAP mask on your face, there you go. Now, I'll open the valve on this cylinder of gas, and you breathe deeply, okay? What's that? Oh, no worries, really, the risk is small, the gas is 50% pure oxygen and 50% pure carbon.. So, let's open the valve.. (a minute passes) SuperKendall, why are you asleep? Are you bored? Wake up, buddy, we're not done with the experiment yet!

  • Look, China, India, the UK, the EU, Canada, Japan, and the Northeastern and Western US are all AHEAD of where we needed to be on renewables to avoid this. We met and exceeded the 2025 renewables goals in 2016.

    We just need to keep phasing out inefficient dirty kid-killing polluting fossil fuels.

    It's not that hard.

    Starting in 2018 more than 80 percent of all cars and trucks sold worldwide will be electric only or plug-in electric hybrids with a biodiesel option.

    We can - and are - changing. Fast.

    • Look, China, India, the UK, the EU, Canada, Japan, and the Northeastern and Western US are all AHEAD of where we needed to be on renewables to avoid this. We met and exceeded the 2025 renewables goals in 2016.

      ...

      Starting in 2018 more than 80 percent of all cars and trucks sold worldwide will be electric only or plug-in electric hybrids with a biodiesel option.

      This sounds completely made up. Any links to support it?

  • We must save our knowledge with a library on a remote planet.

  • How much, exactly, are hominids to blame for this and what penalties should we apply to individual ones?

    (Pauses for cognitive dissonance from conceptually incoherent Linnaean Taxonomy training/brainwashing to set in)

  • I prefer carbon-neutral, fully organic and analog "Doom is here!" signs held on the street corner. Mathematical formulas have too much negative impact on the environment.

  • Catastrophic feedback (Score:3)

    by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @04:58PM (#55234089) Homepage

    The possibility of a catastrophic feedback is indeed the wild card in global warming calculations: there is a lot of carbon dioxide and methane trapped in frozen soil and in undersea clathrates, and it is indeed possible that there is a threshold above which these will be released, dramatically increasing the temperature. It has happened in the past.
    When people talk about the uncertainty in global warming predictions, this is one uncertainty that is often left out: the possiblility that the models are accurate about short-term warming but significantly underestimate long-term warming.
    But this is also extremely hard to model.

    • The possibility of a catastrophic feedback is indeed the wild card in global warming calculations: there is a lot of carbon dioxide and methane trapped in frozen soil and in undersea clathrates, and it is indeed possible that there is a threshold above which these will be released, dramatically increasing the temperature.

      It's not a "wild card," it is considered so unlikely by scientists that after consideration, the IPCC didn't even put it in their report as a reasonable possibility. Nature has a good summary of the research [nature.com]:

      Catastrophic, widespread dissociation of methane gas hydrates will not be triggered by continued climate warming at contemporary rates (0.2C per decade; IPCC 2007) over timescales of a few hundred years. Most of Earth's gas hydrates occur at low saturations and in sediments at such great depths below the seafloor or onshore permafrost that they will barely be affected by warming over even 10^3 yr.

  • "Nobody gets rich betting on the apocalypse." At least that's what my dad would say whenever I start spouting tinfoil-hat end-of-the-world chicken little BS. I don't really care though, I'll be long dead by then. In the meantime, you guys can pave the planet. *shrug*

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Plenty of people got rich selling tinfoil hats, Flavor-Aid, and doomsday cults (donate all your money to free your soul.) Cult leaders are especially likely to get groupies, although if you then have children you may care about what kind of planet they end up inheriting; try not to crap it up, k?

  • So why should I change my behavior?
  • We're in the middle of a mass extinction event already, how is this one 83 years in the future going to be different?

  • Is to go back to living in a cave like a hunter-gatherer while the Al Gore and the rest of the elites can reign over us on high like the Greek Gods from their Mount Olympus.

    • When has anybody advocated anything like that? The only thing I've seen advocated was alternative solutions to the same energy issues.

  • Wait a minute, I thought the oceans were already 100% saturated with CO2, after acting as a carbon sink for a long time, and thus new CO2 stays in the atmosphere now? Is he saying that's not the case, or that solid carbon is going to be dumped into the oceans?

  • You want to stop ths from happening? You have to change hearts and minds of pretty much everyone on the planet, first. Good luck with that, by the way. We can't get people to stop doing much simpler things (like killing each other over stupid things like this-or-that-so-called-god, or the color of someones skin, and so on) so I don't expect you'll get much traction over something that's going to happen a full lifetime in the future. What'll happen instead, is people will have their hearts and minds change w

  • I am not saying we shouldn't be as clean and impactless as we can to take care of our home, we shouldn't need any kind of model to do the right thing on a global stewardship level, but this model is essentially useless for any kind of prediction.

    Aside from a number what ifs that this model simply can't predict, this all depends the current social/economic/political environment remaining virtually the same (not to mention natural ones like tectonic, space phenomena, diseases, etc).

    All it takes is one event (

